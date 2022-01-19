Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority - January 2022

In this article:

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 498,771,664

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS





January 19, 2022

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)









Date







Total Number of



shares



Total number of voting rights



theoretical 1 Exercisable 2



January 15, 2022



124,692,916



177,586,827



176,962,616





1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

