Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.02

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 on the 5th of April. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 821% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 35.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 66% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0364 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad that investors should take into consideration.

