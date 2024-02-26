Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad (KLSE:KPPROP) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.01

Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad (KLSE:KPPROP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.01 per share on the 29th of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.0%.

Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 6.6% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 18%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The annual payment during the last 2 years was MYR0.02 in 2022, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.03. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. In the last five years, Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.6% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 32% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

