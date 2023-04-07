Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's (KLSE:KPPROP) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad (KLSE:KPPROP) as a highly attractive investment with its 2.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad has been relatively sluggish. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 5.9% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 43% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 42% as estimated by the watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 10% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

