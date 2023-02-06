U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,111.08
    -25.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.02
    -34.99 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,887.45
    -119.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.72
    -27.82 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.46
    +1.07 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.20
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0065 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5970
    +1.4470 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,895.63
    -101.49 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.84
    +2.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Charter and Trust Agreement Amendments and Intention to Extend the Deadline to Complete a Business Combination to March 5, 2023

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRNLU, KRNL, KRNLW) (“KRNL” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its shareholders approved amendments to its charter and trust agreement to change the structure and cost of how KRNL can obtain extensions to the deadline to complete its initial business combination and that KRNL obtained the first of up to six 1-month extensions of the deadline - from February 5, 2023 to March 5, 2023 – by depositing $300,000 into its trust account (the “Trust Account”) with Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company (“Continental”).

KRNL’s shareholders, at an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders held on February 3, 2023, approved amendments to KRNL’s Amended and Restated Articles of Association (the “Charter Amendment”) and KRNL’s Investment Management Trust Agreement dated February 5, 2021 with Continental (the “Trust Agreement Amendment”) to change how KRNL can obtain extensions to the previously applicable February 5, 2023 deadline to complete its initial business combination. The amendments allow KRNL to instead obtain up to six 1-month extensions by depositing the lesser of (x) $300,000 or (y) $0.06 per outstanding public share into the Trust Account by the deadline applicable prior to the extension.

The Charter Amendment triggered a right of KRNL’s public shareholders to demand the redemption of their public shares out of funds held in the Trust Account. Holders of 22,848,122 public shares properly requested redemption leaving 7,626,878 public shares outstanding. After payment of the redemption price to the redeeming public shareholders of approximately $10.15 per share for an aggregate of $231.9 million, KRNL will have approximately $74.7 million left in its Trust Account. Based on the shares redeemed, the $300,000 per month represents approximately $0.04 per unredeemed share.

As a consequence of adoption of the Charter Amendment and the Trust Agreement Amendment and the redemptions, KRNL can now obtain up to six 1-month extensions to the deadline to complete its initial business combination at a cost of lesser of (x) $300,000 or (y) $0.06 per outstanding public share per extension. In connection with the amendments, KRNL notified Continental that it intends to obtain the first extension.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause future events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside of the Company’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, a variety of risk factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Prospectus filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as amended from time to time. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
hd@kernelcap.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond announces plan to raise $1 billion, stock falls 24%

    Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock sank 24% after the embattled retailer announced it will raise as much as $1.025 billion through an equity offering.

  • Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) skyrocketed 40.5% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that Rayner Surgical paid a $200 million milestone payment. This payment is related to Omeros' sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December 2021.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • Pinterest stock dives following mixed earnings report, CFO’s decision to step down

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal checks out Pinterest shares following its latest earnings report citing increases in monthly active users and the platform's new buyback program.

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday

    Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Sirius XM Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

    Sirius XM Holdings ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$9.00b (up 3.5% from FY...

  • Major stock indices fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • Tesla plans Cybertruck production to begin by end of 2023, Canoo fundraises in discount shares sale

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to examine Tesla's schedule to start manufacturing on the Cybertruck, as well as EV maker Canoo's plans to fundraise $52.5 million in discounted shares sale.

  • Zacks Value Investor Highlights: AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group

    AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Has Nothing But Itself to Blame for Impending Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., facing a crisis in late summer as sales plunged and suppliers revolted, insisted its white-collar workers return to the office four days a week.Most Read from BloombergQuakes Kill 2,500 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US Ballo