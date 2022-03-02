U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

KERV Interactive Announces New Commerce Integration With TikTok, Partners with PMG for Alpha Launch

KERV
·3 min read
KERV
KERV

Partnership with leading interactive video technology company streamlines automation and optimization of shoppable products in TikTok ads

AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KERV Interactive, a digital advertising platform, announced an integration with TikTok’s Commerce Suite, and a partnership with leading independent digital company PMG to roll out the new opportunity to retail brands. This integration is the first of its kind to seamlessly leverage KERV’s patented AI and machine learning technology to streamline and automate the creation and optimization of TikTok ads within their Commerce Suite. Through this integration, KERV and TikTok aim to empower retail brands and agencies to enhance ad performance through a simple and scalable solution.

"Our clients look to us for perpetual innovation, and to help them find audiences, advantages and reach in emerging spaces like TikTok and social commerce, which are both ripe with opportunities for brand engagement,” said Natalee Geldert, Senior Director, Brand Media at PMG. “This new partnership allows us to not only streamline video to product correlation, but to also drive better performance and deeper impact for our brand partners."

KERV’s technology has shown early success on TikTok. In one recent activation, PMG worked with a leading consumer retail brand, leveraging the KERV and TikTok integration for their TikTok Collection Ads, a type of in-feed video ad that sends users to browse a gallery of products. With optimizations unique to this integration, PMG and KERV were able to drive a 136% increase in clicks, with the most popular product receiving an outstanding 1073% increase in clicks compared to the Collection Ads which were not using the KERV integration. In Q1, KERV and PMG are working to expand the pilot to additional retail and travel brands.

“Connecting commerce to content in a smart and scalable way is what KERV technology was built to do,” said Marika Roque, chief operating officer of KERV Interactive. “We’re thrilled to work with TikTok and PMG to launch this unique integration that will bring meaningful experiences for both consumers and retailers.”

This integration is built off the KERV Radius Platform, which collects and stores product and user data. The unique data collection—ranging from user engagements to product catalogs and even unique retailer performance—is auto-synced from the KERV Radius Platform to TikTok, allowing retail brands and agencies to dynamically update live ad units in a way that was not possible before.

In addition to the powerful automation and optimization, the KERV Radius platform engages users based on their active interest in specific products, which can then be used for sequentially messaging across any device or channel, enabling brands to create a cohesive strategy for moving users down the purchase funnel—utilizing unique product data.

For more information on KERV, visit https://kervit.com/.

About KERV Interactive

Austin-based KERV is a digital advertising platform built on patented technology to create shoppable and immersive experiences within video. Using machine learning techniques and AI to drive speed and precision, only KERV's technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects in a video in real-time more accurately than the human eye. The platform’s ability to make shoppable video has shown to be successful across the web, mobile, social and CTV. Only KERV delivers a truly unique shopping experience for consumers and brands.

Contact:

Kristen Morquecho
kristen.morquecho@digennaro-usa.com


