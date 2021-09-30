U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.17
    -15.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,105.10
    -285.62 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,562.37
    +49.93 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.73
    -2.58 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    +34.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.69 (+3.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3482
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3440
    -0.6150 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,898.77
    +2,565.28 (+6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.28
    +3.84 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Kesia Sondrini Named Managing Director, Advisor Relationship Management for Capital Wealth Planning

·3 min read

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After working with Capital Wealth Planning (CWP) for more than two years as Director of Internal Sales, the firm is pleased to announce that Kesia Sondrini has joined the senior management team as Managing Director of Advisor Relationship Management, diversifying the firm's leadership.

Kesia Sondrini, Managing Director, Advisor Relationship Management, Capital Wealth Planning
Kesia Sondrini, Managing Director, Advisor Relationship Management, Capital Wealth Planning

Capital Wealth Planning diversifies the firm's leadership by announcing Kesia Sondrini as Managing Director.

In her new role, Kesia acts as the liaison between CWP and broker/dealer partners' internal teams nationwide. She also collaborates with the firm's board members on strategic business development initiatives, manages the internal sales team with an eye for exceptional client service, and is the heartbeat of communication within the firm and across its partnerships. Additionally, she drives internal marketing campaigns and public relations as an ambassador for the boutique, high-touch CWP brand.

"After spending some time as a stay-at-home mom, Kesia re-entered the workforce when she joined CWP in early 2019. She has been a powerhouse for our firm's growth. From the moment I met her, I knew Kesia would be an integral part of our team with her tenacity, intelligence, and experience," said Founder and CIO Kevin Simpson.

Kesia hopes her transition from full-time mom of two to growing her career on her terms inspires other women to move forward with their goals. "I knew when my husband and I started a family that I wanted to shift my focus away from my career for some time. When it made sense, I confidently put myself back out there and am honored to continue to help drive the growth of a firm I believe in with people I respect."

As a vital member of the CWP leadership team, Kesia continues to energetically drive the firm's continued growth, orchestrating and implementing new business in coordination with the operations and compliance teams.

Kesia brings more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry to the CWP team as a leader in key management roles with Wells Fargo and HSBC. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

About Capital Wealth Planning
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (CWP) is an SEC registered fee-only investment advisory firm based in Naples, Florida. Building and managing proprietary income-oriented portfolios since 2005, the company has approximately $4 billion of assets under management. The firm's methodologies are designed to enhance risk-adjusted returns and offer portfolio protection while delivering monthly cash flow. Ranked by Financial Advisor Magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021 as one of the top 50 fastest growing SEC registered investment advisors in the country, CWP leads the implementation of covered call strategies with their Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, ESG Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, ETF Covered Call Portfolio and Covered Call Overlay Service. Additional information is available at www.capitalwealthplanning.com.

Contact: Kesia Sondrini, 239-330-4190, KSondrini@capitalwealthplanning.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kesia-sondrini-named-managing-director-advisor-relationship-management-for-capital-wealth-planning-301389258.html

SOURCE Capital Wealth Planning, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Senate Passes Shutdown Bill; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Microsoft stock reversed lower. CarMax stock plunged on earnings.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • Why Dole Stock Became a Meme Stock and Jumped 6%

    Remember that you heard it here first: The Dole (NYSE: DOLE) fruit company is now a meme stock. As Marketwatch reported this morning (OK, so I guess you actually heard it here second), "Reddit's 'Apes' have gone bananas and made Dole ... a meme stock." Turns out this morning, momentum traders on Reddit decided that a fungicide-resistant fungus is going to devastate South American banana crops this year, boosting prices on the fruit and fattening Dole's bottom line as a consequence.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Schumer Makes This Move As Yellen Issues Warning; Microsoft Stock Slumps, Tesla Fights

    The Dow Jones fell hard. Chuck Schumer made a pledge as Janet Yellen issued a debt warning. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock fought hard.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Virgin Galactic cleared to resume flights, Lordstown to sell Ohio plant, Carmax’s earnings miss

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the latest early market movers, which include: Virgin Galactic receiving authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to resume launches, Lordstown experiencing a boost in its stock after the company revealed plans to sell its Ohio plant to Foxconn, and Carmax taking a tumble in shares after reporting an earnings miss.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Insiders at Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) are Holding onto their Shares After 130% Rally

    Affirm Holdings, Inc’s . (NASDAQ:AFRM) shareholders have had a wild ride since the company held its IPO in January. The stock began trading at $91, and reached $146.90 within a month, before collapsing to below $50 by May. Since then there have been several positive developments which have seen the price back above $100, and once again targeting February’s high.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • Top Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management

    In this article, we are going to discuss top tech stocks to buy today according to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gerstner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, you can go directly to Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter […]

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 3.1% Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have fallen 3.1% in trading on Thursday as a sell-off in entertainment stocks continues. A steady increase in interest rates is likely giving investors in cruise line stocks the most heartburn today. According to Bloomberg, 10-year government bond yields are up a basis point in the U.S. today, but 7 basis points in Brazil and between 1 and 3 basis points across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Reddit’s ‘Apes’ have gone bananas and made Dole — yes, Dole — a meme stock

    In a move that now seems destined, retail investing 'Apes' are turning agribusiness giant Dole into a meme stock.