Kesia Sondrini Named Managing Director, Advisor Relationship Management for Capital Wealth Planning

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After working with Capital Wealth Planning (CWP) for more than two years as Director of Internal Sales, the firm is pleased to announce that Kesia Sondrini has joined the senior management team as Managing Director of Advisor Relationship Management, diversifying the firm's leadership.

In her new role, Kesia acts as the liaison between CWP and broker/dealer partners' internal teams nationwide. She also collaborates with the firm's board members on strategic business development initiatives, manages the internal sales team with an eye for exceptional client service, and is the heartbeat of communication within the firm and across its partnerships. Additionally, she drives internal marketing campaigns and public relations as an ambassador for the boutique, high-touch CWP brand.

"After spending some time as a stay-at-home mom, Kesia re-entered the workforce when she joined CWP in early 2019. She has been a powerhouse for our firm's growth. From the moment I met her, I knew Kesia would be an integral part of our team with her tenacity, intelligence, and experience," said Founder and CIO Kevin Simpson.

Kesia hopes her transition from full-time mom of two to growing her career on her terms inspires other women to move forward with their goals. "I knew when my husband and I started a family that I wanted to shift my focus away from my career for some time. When it made sense, I confidently put myself back out there and am honored to continue to help drive the growth of a firm I believe in with people I respect."

As a vital member of the CWP leadership team, Kesia continues to energetically drive the firm's continued growth, orchestrating and implementing new business in coordination with the operations and compliance teams.

Kesia brings more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry to the CWP team as a leader in key management roles with Wells Fargo and HSBC. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

About Capital Wealth Planning

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (CWP) is an SEC registered fee-only investment advisory firm based in Naples, Florida. Building and managing proprietary income-oriented portfolios since 2005, the company has approximately $4 billion of assets under management. The firm's methodologies are designed to enhance risk-adjusted returns and offer portfolio protection while delivering monthly cash flow. Ranked by Financial Advisor Magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021 as one of the top 50 fastest growing SEC registered investment advisors in the country, CWP leads the implementation of covered call strategies with their Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, ESG Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, ETF Covered Call Portfolio and Covered Call Overlay Service. Additional information is available at www.capitalwealthplanning.com.

Contact: Kesia Sondrini, 239-330-4190, KSondrini@capitalwealthplanning.com

