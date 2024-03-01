KESM Industries Berhad (KLSE:KESM) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after we looked into KESM Industries Berhad (KLSE:KESM), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on KESM Industries Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0035 = RM1.5m ÷ (RM489m - RM69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, KESM Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 5.7%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KESM Industries Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for KESM Industries Berhad .

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at KESM Industries Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 9.7% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect KESM Industries Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On KESM Industries Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 28% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with KESM Industries Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

