U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.95
    +58.72 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,106.90
    +293.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,267.14
    +272.68 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.73
    +36.91 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.16
    +1.90 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.50
    +24.80 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.42 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0092 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0083 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8560
    -0.2780 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,173.92
    +2.38 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.34
    +7.70 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Kessler Foundation $100,000 grant funds launch of HR-focused 'Employing Abilities at Work Certificate'

·3 min read

New SHRM Foundation program offers tools to recruit, hire, and retain individuals with disabilities

EAST HANOVER, N.J. , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To influence systematic change in employment practices for individuals with disabilities, Kessler Foundation provided a $100,000 initial investment grant for the May launch of "Employing Abilities at Work Certificate" by SHRM Foundation, the 501c (3) philanthropic arm of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Kessler Foundation $100,000 grant funds launch of HR-focused ‘Employing Abilities at Work Certificate’
Kessler Foundation $100,000 grant funds launch of HR-focused ‘Employing Abilities at Work Certificate’

Developed in partnership with the St. Augustine, FL-based consulting firm Global Disability Inclusion, the free certificate program aims to educate human resource (HR) professionals, people managers, and business leaders about the benefits of providing a more equitable, diverse workplace for individuals with disabilities. The program will prepare human resource professionals to confidently attract, hire, and retain this population successfully in the workplace.

According to CDC data, more than one in four (26 percent) of the U.S. population identifies with a disability. This community provides a large, unrealized pool of candidates consisting of considerable skills and strengths.

"People with disabilities have the talent and ability to fill the many employment opportunities in today's job marketplace," said Elaine E. Katz, MS, CCC-SLP, Senior Vice President, of Grantmaking and Communications, Kessler Foundation. "The new SHRM Foundation certificate program provides a roadmap for HR professionals to enable authentic disability inclusion, which allows all employees to feel welcome, included, and respected," she says, adding, "more importantly, this certificate is free, enabling SHRM members and others to effect change and growth in companies looking to diversify their workforce."

Disability diversity in the workforce is good business and offers tangible benefits to the workplace by creating an environment of openness, transparency, and recognition. "Many don't understand that nearly 80 percent of disabilities are invisible," says Wendi Safstrom, President of SHRM Foundation. "By taking this course, you will learn how much business and workplace cultures stand to gain by ensuring disability inclusivity in the workplace."

The certificate program, consisting of seven modules, takes the participant through the organizational lifecycle of employing people with disabilities. The course establishes baseline knowledge of how accommodation resources can operate and, with each module, shows how HR departments can adapt their hiring practices to fit individual needs.

This practice benefits companies long-term as organizations will see increased tenure, more significant innovation, and customers from a population with a different world perspective. Additionally, participants who take this course with a SHRM certification will earn ten professional development credits (PDC)s to assist in their recertification. The SHRM certification program is open to any individual in HR interested in taking the course.

To learn more about the program, please visit: https://employingabilities.org/certificate/.

About Kessler Foundation

Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research that seeks to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes, including employment, for people with neurological disabilities caused by diseases and injuries of the brain and spinal cord. Kessler Foundation leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities. For more information, visit KesslerFoundation.org.

About SHRM Foundation

Founded in 1966, the SHRM Foundation is the 501(c)(3) philanthropic arm of the world's largest HR professional society, SHRM. SHRM represents more than 300,000 HR professionals across the globe, impacting 115 million workers and their families. The SHRM Foundation mobilizes the power of HR for positive social change in the workplace. Its robust resources, meaningful partnerships, and evidence-based programming educate and empower HR professionals to hire diverse talent, build inclusive workplaces, prioritize workplace mental health and wellness, develop, and support the next generation of HR professionals, and help employees find purpose at work and beyond. Learn more at shrmfoundation.org.

Stay Connected with Kessler Foundation

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | iTunes & SoundCloud

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-foundation-100-000-grant-funds-launch-of-hr-focused-employing-abilities-at-work-certificate-301560505.html

SOURCE Kessler Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk tells workers to return to the office or quit. The gloves are off: ‘Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

  • I want my 401(k) and IRA to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • 'Nein danke': Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany

    Elon Musk’s demand that Tesla staff stop "phoning it in" and get back to the office got short shrift from Germany’s largest trade union on Thursday. The Tesla chief executive waded into the future of work debate by telling staff at the electric carmaker that they must return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company, according to an email seen by Reuters. The IG Metall union in Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen, where Tesla's plant is located, said it would support any employee who opposed Musk’s ultimatum.

  • Why Repare Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    After the market closed Wednesday, Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) announced that it had entered into a licensing and collaboration deal with Roche (OTC: RHHBY) for its experimental cancer drug, camonsertib, also known as RP-3500. In the wake of that news, Repare shares skyrocketed, and were up by 36.5% as of 11:58 a.m. ET on Thursday. The spectacular gain for Repare Thursday seems to be warranted, especially in light of the details of its agreement with the Swiss healthcare giant.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Seniors, Do You Still Need an RMD if You're Working & Not Retired Yet?

    If you contribute to a tax-advantaged retirement account at work or a traditional IRA, Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) are something you'll need to factor into your financial plan. These distributions are minimum amounts you're required to withdraw from your retirement … Continue reading → The post Is an RMD Needed If You're Still Working? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC’s Oil Deal Is Too Little, Too Late to Reduce Prices

    The boost to output isn't enough to make up for a drop in production from Russia. OPEC has been pumping less oil than allowed for under limits the cartel has set for itself.

  • GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 percent

    GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remote workers

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demand that the company's workers and executives should be expected to return to the office.

  • The Decumulation Drawdown: How spending became the big dilemma in retirement

    You can save all you want, but without the appropriate spending plan, you may not have enough to last your lifetime

  • Ford adds 6,200 new US jobs to boost EV, gas-powered car production

    Ford says it will invest $3.7 billion and add more than 6,200 new UAW (United Auto Worker) jobs in factories in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri, and the automaker will convert close to 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status, as well as provide healthcare benefits to all hourly employees when they start working with Ford.

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else’: Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • Ford to invest $1.5B in Sheffield Village plant to assemble new electric vehicle

    The automaker is aiming at producing 2 million electric vehicles a year globally by the end of 2026.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • OPEC’s Nod to Biden Will Help Saudis, Not Oil Users

    The group has finally agreed to boost production targets, but the move has less to do with easing prices for consumers than with Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic interests in Washington.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'm Ready to Buy If the Market Crashes in June

    After thriving for more than a decade in a near-zero interest rate environment, growth stocks are getting hammered now that the Federal Reserve has signaled multiple rate hikes in 2022. Shares of businesses in a high growth phase have been sinking because nobody knows how severely to discount their future cash flows yet. Interest rate uncertainty is enough to batter growth stocks on its own, but this isn't the only weight on the minds of investors right now.

  • China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained

    Li Auto Inc reported a May sales gain of 166% from a year earlier to 11,496 vehicles on Wednesday. Xpeng Inc posted a gain of 78% with 10,125 deliveries. Nio Inc delivered 7,024 EVs, up 5% from a year earlier.

  • Ford Wants to Rattle Rivals

    Ford unveils big plans as it looks to transform 'for the next era of American manufacturing.'

  • Experts Say Stay Invested in a Volatile Market: But What If You're Approaching Retirement?

    With market volatility running high, even seasoned investors may feel the need to reduce their equity exposure in favor of less-risky investments. Some may have already moved their assets into money market funds or cash. However, experts say that acting … Continue reading → The post Experts Say Stay Invested in a Volatile Market: But What If You're Approaching Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.