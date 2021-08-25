U.S. markets closed

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

·3 min read
RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) ("DiDi") that securities lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021.

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/didi-global-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=didi

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Toll free (844) 887-9500

DiDi is a mobility technology platform, providing ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. DiDi is often called "the Uber of China."

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) as a result, DiDi was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the CAC; (3) the CAC had warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi would face "serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties" from relevant authorities; (5) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in the PRC, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about DiDi's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DiDi investors may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp--reminds-investors-of-securities-fraud-class-action-filed-against-didi-global-inc-301362137.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

