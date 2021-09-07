U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.11
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1884
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7620
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,759.30
    +1,039.61 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,370.46
    +72.73 (+5.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,894.92
    +235.03 (+0.79%)
     

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Ardelyx Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) ("Ardelyx") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/ardelyx-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=ardelyx

Ardelyx is a specialized biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing first-in-class medicine to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal disease. This includes patients with chronic kidney disease ("CKD") on dialysis suffering from elevated serum phosphorus, or hyperphosphatemia; and CKD patients and/or heart failure patients with elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia.

In June 2020, the defendants submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Ardelyx's lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. According to Ardelyx, tenapanor has "a unique mechanism of action and acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3, or NHE3." If approved, tenapanor "would be the first therapy for phosphate management that blocks phosphorus absorption at the primary pathway of uptake[,]" and "could greatly improve patient adherence and compliance with one single pill dosed twice daily in contrast to current therapies where typically multiple pills are taken before every meal." Thus, tenapanor was widely touted by the defendants.

The Class Period commences on August 6, 2020, when Ardelyx issued a press release announcing that it submitted an NDA to the FDA for the review of tenapanor as a first-in-class therapy to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis.

The FDA accepted Ardelyx's NDA in September 2020 and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx repeatedly lauded this development, highlighting the FDA's acceptance and review of the NDA, supported by so-called "successful" Phase 3 studies.

However, the truth was revealed after the markets closed on July 19, 2021, when the defendants announced that Ardelyx received a letter from the FDA on July 13, 2021, stating that "the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments." In particular, the FDA noted that "a key issue is the size of the treatment effect and its clinical relevance."

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA. The complaint further alleges that the defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew, or had reason to know, that the data submitted to support the NDA was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely, if not certain, that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Ardelyx investors may, no later than September 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp--reminds-investors-of-securities-fraud-class-action-filed-against-ardelyx-inc-301369136.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Alibaba Manager Released After Police End Assault Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors in the northern Chinese city of Jinan decided to drop their case against a former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. manager accused of sexual assault by a subordinate, meaning he won’t face further criminal charges in a case that has shocked China’s technology industry. The manager, surnamed Wang, had been probed after a female colleague accused him of sexual assault following an alcohol-fueled dinner with clients. The Jinan prosecutors’ office didn’t approve his arrest, acco

  • This Could Be Novavax's Ace in the Hole

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has its skeptics. Its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate ResVax experienced two clinical setbacks, and it has pushed back its anticipated timeline for filing for Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 three times. Novavax should file for EUA in the U.K. for NVX-CoV2373 within weeks, followed quickly by filings in the European Union and other countries.

  • Pfizer booster likely to be OK’d by Sept. 20, but Moderna’s may lag, Fauci says

    The Pfizer-BioNTech shot will likely be the only COVID-19 vaccine booster available by Sept. 20, the Biden administration's target date to begin offering them, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that Moderna's shot shouldn't be too far behind.

  • 5 Reasons Moderna May Prove Wall Street Wrong

    Most Wall Street analysts recommend buying or holding Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares. The average analyst estimate for that period is about $130 lower than Moderna's share price today. It's true that Moderna's shares have climbed at the speed of light.

  • Israel’s Covid chief calls for fourth vaccine dose

    Israel should begin preparations for administering fourth coronavirus vaccinations, the nation’s Chief Covid-19 Officer Salman Zarka has said

  • First responders nationwide resist COVID vaccine mandates

    In the midst of this summer's COVID-19 resurgence, first responders across the U.S. are pushing back against mandates, even as large numbers of them continue to die after catching the virus.

  • India's Hetero gets emergency use nod to make Roche's COVID-19 drug

    Indian drug developer Hetero said on Monday it has received emergency use approval from the country's health authorities to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG's COVID-19 drug. Hetero expects to make the treatment, tocilizumab, available in India by the end of the month under the brand name Tocira. Tocilizumab has been facing a global shortage as the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant drives up cases in several countries.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Soared to New Heights Last Week

    Last week was a pretty good one across the board for biotech stocks. The industry-tracking iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) took some steps forward on Wednesday and held on to finish the week 2.3% higher. This stock jumped on Monday and again on Wednesday after a handful of investment bank analysts began covering the biotech stock with a positive rating.

  • The Delta Surge Is "Peaking" in These 3 States, Virus Expert Says

    With more than half of people in the U.S. fully vaccinated, it's easy to think the country's situation with the COVID pandemic is improving. But when you look at the number of new cases nationwide, it's looking like a different story. At this time last year, during Labor Day weekend 2020, the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was about 40,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This Labor Day weekend, it's nearly four times higher

  • Covid news – live: Benefits of child vaccines ‘clear,’ as three-quarters of hospitalised under-50s unjabbed

    Follow for the latest Covid news from around the world as it happens

  • Things to Never Do After Age 60, Say Experts

    Youth may be wasted on the young, but as we mature, some of us make our bodies age faster than they should. It's all too easy to slip into unhealthy habits that soon become comfortable patterns, and their familiarity belies the fact that they can seriously take the shine off your golden years. To achieve optimum health, these are five things experts say you should never do after age 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already H

  • Pfizer Booster Likely Ready To Roll Out Beginning Week Of Sept. 20, Dr. Fauci Predicts

    Moderna could take a bit longer, he cautioned.

  • Fauci: Pfizer 3rd doses will likely start Sept. 20, but not Moderna boosters

    Fauci: Pfizer 3rd doses will likely start Sept. 20, but not Moderna boosters

  • Born conjoined back-to-back, twins finally see each other after surgery

    One-year-old Israeli twin girls, who were born conjoined at the back of their heads, can make eye contact for the first time after undergoing a rare separation surgery.

  • Justice Department will 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas

    The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” under a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Garland said in a statement that federal prosecutors are still urgently exploring options to challenge the Texas law.

  • Ivermectin: Oklahoma doctor warns against using drug for Covid treatment

    The US National Poison Data System reported 459 cases of Ivermectin exposure across the country in August.

  • Have you had your winter vaccine? (No, not that one)

    Why getting your flu jab is so vital this winter

  • China’s Limited Beef Options Imply Brazil Ban Will Be Brief

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s beef supply options are shrinking after the latest move by Brazil to halt exports there following the discovery of two cases of mad cow disease.The temporary suspension by Brazil comes as China’s two mainstay suppliers, Argentina and Australia, have seen reduced access into the world’s biggest imported beef market this year. Argentina is limiting beef exports until Oct. 31 to contain inflation, while Australian beef is subject to trade restrictions imposed by China amid fr

  • Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

    Dementia is one of the most feared developments of aging. And it's increasingly common. But as the saying goes, knowledge is power—and it's also the case with this insidious disorder. Although dementia is a progressive disease, and there is no cure at present, identifying it early gives doctors the chance to slow its progression and extend quality of life. The key to this early detection: Recognizing one of the most common symptoms. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and th

  • Garland says safety of Texas women seeking abortions will be protected

    Texas now bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.