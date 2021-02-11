U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,899.25
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,313.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,636.50
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.60
    -8.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.32
    -0.36 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.10
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.81
    -0.27 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1330
    -0.0240 (-2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    +0.36 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.6100
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,591.61
    -1,558.64 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.42
    -25.48 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,524.36
    -7.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Deadline Reminder for Penumbra, Inc. Investors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) (“Penumbra”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Penumbra common stock between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Penumbra common stock during the Class Period may, no later than March 16, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-143); toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/penumbra-inc-securities-class-action?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=penumbra

According to the complaint, Penumbra is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices for patients suffering from stroke and other vascular and neurovascular diseases. Until recently, one of Penumbra’s flagship products was the “Jet 7 Xtra Flex,” an aspiration catheter designed to be inserted into an affected artery, navigated to a blood clot, and used to suck the clot out of the patient’s body. The Jet 7 Xtra Flex was introduced to the U.S. market in July 2019 and quickly became a “growth driver” for Penumbra, a key source of new revenues.

The complaint alleges that in mid-2020, concerns about the Jet 7 Xtra Flex’s safety began to emerge. Despite the safety concerns, the defendants repeatedly assured investors during the Class Period that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was “absolutely safe” and “not a product that has any possibility of needing to be recalled,” as Penumbra was taking all necessary steps to protect patients.

The truth regarding Jet 7 Xtra Flex’s safety was revealed to the market through a series of disclosures beginning in September 2020. Then, on December 15, 2020, after the market closed, Penumbra issued a press release announcing that it was issuing an “urgent” recall of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex because the catheter “may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use” which could lead to injury or death. Following this news, Penumbra’s stock price fell by 7%, from $188.82 per share on December 15, 2020 to $174.98 per share on December 16, 2020, a decline of $13.84 per share.

Penumbra investors may, no later than March 16, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
(610) 667-7706
info@ktmc.com


Latest Stories

  • Pot Stocks Are Flying High Again. It’s Not Just Reddit.

    Canadian grower Tilray jumped 51% on Wednesday. Sundial Growers jumped 79%. Shares of Aurora Cannabis—a name that’s been popular with retail traders in the past—rose 21%.

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • Jim Cramer's 7 rules for new investors who want to make real money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archer to go public, United Airlines invests and orders electric aircraft

    Electric aircraft startup Archer will go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed in a deal valued at around $3.8 billion and backed by an order and investment from United Airlines, among the first major airlines to commit to the purchase of air taxis. The deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, announced on Wednesday, is expected to provide $1.1 billion to the company which makes electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing. Archer and Atlas Crest said the proceeds include a $600 million private investment from United Airlines Holdings Inc, Stellantis, investment banker Ken Moelis and Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Wobbles As Tilray Leads Climax Stocks; The Bull Case For Tesla's Retreat

    The market rally wobbled Wednesday, as Tilray led big moves in climax-type stocks. Nvidia stood out while Tesla's retreat could end up being bullish.

  • Screen Of The Day: Big Money Is Snapping Up These Growth Stocks

    Investors in growth stocks should seek stocks boasting strong institutional sponsorship. Here are some names that are being snapped up by funds.

  • Don’t Get Greedy With Ocugen Stock, Says Analyst

    What does it take to move a stock price from $0.29 to $15.81 -- an increase of 5,350% -- in just 18 days? Coronavirus, of course. Or more precisely, a vaccine to fight it. An unprofitable biotech that focused on commercializing therapies to cure blindness prior to the present pandemic, Ocugen (OCGN) stock took on a new life on December 22, when it announced plans to co-develop Indian Bharat Biotech's "Covaxin" vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Ever since that announcement, the stock has been on a tear, leaving Chardan analyst Keay Nakae's previous $0.70-per-share price target in the dust. Yesterday, Nakae took another look at Ocugen at its present share price, and declared it overpriced, downgrading the shares to Neutral (i.e. Hold). However, the analyst did raise his price target to $13 (to account for the stock's astounding run-up in price), which implies a 17% upside from current levels. (To watch Nakae's track record, click here) Why is Nakae having second thoughts about Ocugen now? Valuation is obviously a concern, and certainly the primary one. After all, hype aside, Ocugen stock is a company almost entirely devoid of revenues. In all the past year, its sales haven't exceeded $50,000 (It almost goes without saying, then, that Ocugen has no profits). At its current market capitalization, therefore, Ocugen stock sells for a mind-numbing 40,000 times trailing sales, which is kind of a lot. Now, what must Ocugen do to justify this valuation -- one that's not just "sky high" above fair value, but more orbiting somewhere out past Saturn? First and foremost, notes Nakae, the company has to win Emergency Use Authorization for Covaxin from the FDA, which will be no easy trick. Although Covaxin has an ongoing Phase III clinical trial, that's happening in India, and Nakae thinks that even after initial results are in (probably in March), the company may need to conduct an additional study in the U.S. to win FDA approval. Next, Ocugen will need to set up manufacturing operations to produce the vaccine in the U.S. This will of course cost money, and this is probably one reason why Nakae predicts the company "will likely need to raise debt or equity funds in the future." (After all, Ocugen "does not have any products that generate revenue" currently, and the $19 million it has in the bank probably won't cover all the bills needed to set up manufacturing operations). Finally, once manufacturing has been set up and the vaccine goes on sale, the company will have to compete with multiple other vaccines already on the market -- and then split any profits that do result with its partner Bharat. And of course, all of this only happens if the vaccine proves effective, and safe enough to convince the FDA to issue the EUA. So how long will all of this take? How long before Ocugen turns into something resembling a business, as opposed to just a "coronavirus play?" Nakae doesn't say, but he also forecast Ocugen collecting any revenues at all this year, so it won't be soon. So, that’s Chardan's view, what does the Street of the Street have in mind? The current outlook offers a conundrum. On the one hand, based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, after surging so high this year, the average price target, at $7.38, implies ~34% downside over the coming months. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts downgrade their ratings or upgrade price targets over the coming months. (See OCGN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Vanguard Purchases 57.M Tesla Shares, Becomes Third-Largest Shareholder

    After joining the S&P 500, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been added to many index funds that follow the benchmark. But large companies have been investing in Tesla for many years. According to a 13G filing with the SEC, Vanguard has upped its investment in Tesla. Vanguard purchased over 57 million shares, making it the thir- largest shareholder in Tesla, with CEO Elon Musk being the No. 1 holder and Susquehanna Securities No. 2, according to Investopedia. Tesla has had an impressive run, up approximately 1,000% from its lockdown lows in March. The company continues to increase vehicle production and deliveries by about 50% year-over-year. The company also invested .5 billion in Bitcoin. TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares lost 5.26% Wednesday, closing at $804.82. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAudi Unveils All-Electric E-Tron GT With All-Wheel Steering, 238-Mile RangeTesla's China-Made K Vehicle To Be Sold Globally© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Could Be The Biggest EV IPO Ever With Value Topping Investor Ford's

    The highly anticipated Rivian IPO could happen as soon as September with the electric truck startup seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion, Bloomberg reported.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy Amid The Global Chip Shortage?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Tesla’s big bitcoin bet could come back to bite the EV maker

    Tesla put $1.5 billion into bitcoin, but there's no guarantee it will pay off, and could end up hurting the company in the end.

  • Jim Cramer Sees Froth in Markets, Looking to Sell Some Stocks Wednesday

    Jim Cramer sees froth in the stock market Wednesday. Here's where he's putting his attention.

  • Poorer countries copied America’s money-printing spree—and are paying the price

    The Federal Reserve and other powerful central banks have viewed a curiously long bout of low inflation as proof that stimulating the economy through unconventional money-printing measures can ease the pain of downturns. As the pandemic spread, a slew of central banks from India to Turkey to South Africa for the first time delved head-long into their own unconventional monetary policy, so-called “quantitative easing”, buying up government debt and corporate bonds to stabilize their currencies and boost their recoveries. Prioritizing economic support over inflation risk seemed like the right move: Many emerging market central banks initially offset the impact of fleeing foreign investors and rising borrowing costs, while helping to lift their stock prices.

  • Bumble IPO Brings Home The Honey; Dating App Provider Rakes In $2.15 Billion

    Dating app Bumble looked hot with its initial public offering that widely exceeded expectations and raised $2.15 billion. The Bumble IPO priced late Wednesday and will trade Thursday.