U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,603.95
    +483.53 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) (“Piedmont”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Piedmont on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021

Website:

https://www.ktmc.com/piedmont-lithium-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=piedmont

Contact:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Toll free (844) 887-9500

Piedmont engages in the exploration and development of resource projects. Throughout the Class Period, Piedmont informed investors regarding its plan for completing necessary permitting and zoning activities required to commence mining and processing operations in North Carolina. The truth began to emerge on July 20, 2021. Before market hours, Reuters published an article entitled “In push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors” which reported serious issues regarding Piedmont’s regulatory status in North Carolina.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont had not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business did not have “strong local government support”; and (5) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Piedmont investors may, no later than September 21, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • 4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

    Couples need to figure out the amount of survivors benefits each would receive after the other dies and whose benefit should be claimed first.

  • China’s top court says 996 overtime culture is illegal

    "There's nothing wrong in pursuing hard work, but that shouldn't become a shield for companies to avoid their legal responsibilities."

  • Tencent: Be Patient, Time Will Tell

    By Bruce Liu We are more optimistic about Tencent's Q2 results than the market. The bears may focus on the slowing growth, the tepid ads business outlook due to online education crackdown, and regulatory headwinds to the gaming business. We reckon most of these negativities have been priced in and weigh more on the sentiment than the fundamentals. First, although the regulatory headwinds are likely to persist, the real impact might be limited. 1) Teenage players only contribute a fraction of gam

  • Why Natural Gas Stocks Were on Fire Today

    Things weren't much different with providers of oil and gas drilling services: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares closed today up 9.9% and 10.2%, respectively. A storm is brewing, literally, just as the latest numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggest strong upside for natural gas prices.

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Simbe’s robots will be deployed across midwestern grocery chain, Schnucks

    St. Louis-based grocery chain Schnucks (one of those “With a name like Smucker's, it has to be good” situations, one imagines) announced this week that it will be deploying technology from Simbe Robotics across its 111 U.S. locations. The deal comes a year and a half into a global pandemic that has substantially increased interest in automation, particularly around essential businesses -- a qualifier that certainly applies to grocery stores. Simbe’s mobile robots provide inventory scanning, offering a constantly updating picture of what’s on the store shelves and what needs to be restocked.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."

  • 'Me, me, me my body': LinkedIn users exchange heated comments over vaccine mandates

    A LinkedIn poll echoes the tension surrounding vaccine mandates across the country.

  • Schlumberger pushes COVID-19 vaccine disclosures as customer mandates grow

    Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV is asking U.S. employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccine status and said more customers are mandating vaccinations as a condition for working on their job sites, the company said on Friday. Oil and gas companies have begun ordering certain employees and new hires get vaccinated as Delta variant infections and hospitalizations rise. The Food and Drug Administration this week gave full approval to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it easier for companies to require the shot.

  • Western Digital $20 billion all-stock offer for Kioxia poses valuation, cash challenge - analysts

    A possible merger between storage hardware maker Western Digital Corp with its Japanese partner and chipmaker Kioxia Holdings could create a NAND memory chipmaking giant that rivals Samsung Electronics. But analysts are questioning whether Kioxia's investors will accept the price and terms of the reported $20 billion all-stock offer from Western Digital, which would provide no cash to the Japanese firm and put a lower value on it than other comparable deals in the industry. Western Digital on Friday filed documents to issue more shares but did not disclose the size of the offering.

  • More jobless workers sue states over what studies show is a misguided labor policy

    As more workers sue states for opting out of the federal unemployment programs prematurely, more studies show that the cancellation of those benefits haven’t led to job gains.

  • Microsoft Awarded US Patent for Crypto Token Creation Service

    Microsoft has been awarded a U.S. patent for software it says can help users develop blockchain applications by making it easier and more efficient to create crypto tokens for different distributed ledgers. "The Hash" team digs into the world of patents, suggesting the outlook for the tech giant's potential impact on crypto innovation.

  • Wood you look at that: Lumber is cheap again

    For the 13th consecutive week, the price of framing lumber is down.

  • This Tiny Business Is Key to Walmart's E-Commerce Success

    Walmart (NYSE: WMT) disappointed investors when its digital sales grew just 6% in the second quarter. The e-commerce business is a key piece of Walmart's future growth, and it's falling further behind its bigger competitor, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). It saw very strong demand, which should lead to sustainable growth, and the high-margin revenue stream could fuel Walmart's e-commerce growth with good execution.

  • Competition among the 4 Major Chinese Crypto Mining Machine Manufacturers

    Since the birth of cryptocurrency, in part from its "anarchical endorsement" feature, it has been subject to attacks, but despite difficulties, cryptocurrency has grown rapidly for 10 years. The current price of Bitcoin has exceeded $50,000, rising 150% in the past 3 months. If an industry lacks government support but still develops rapidly, it shows that the industry has deep-rooted and unshakable robustness. Cryptocurrency functions as a kind of "general equivalent," a global asset that is not

  • Detroit highlights the tension over COVID vaccine mandates

    (Reuters) -Public support for stronger measures to require COVID vaccinations is strong, according to a new Reuters/IPSOS poll, but for Detroit automakers the debate over vaccination policy is far from over. General Motors Co said on Thursday it has required its U.S. salaried employees to report whether they have received COVID-19 shots, the first such action by one of Detroit's "Big Three" automakers. GM said the information will help "determine when GM should relax or strengthen certain COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and OSHA, such as mask wearing, physical distancing and facility occupancy rates," referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

  • Analyst Report: Terex Corporation

    Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. These remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.