Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces to Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) (“Stable Road”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Stable Road on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/stable-road-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=stable_road

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Toll free (844) 887-9500

Stable Road is a special purpose acquisition company. Momentus Inc. (“Momentus”) was an acquisition target of Stable Road during the Class Period. Momentus is a private commercial space company headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The complaint alleges that the defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) Momentus’ 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus’ own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (2) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Mikhail Kokorich, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Momentus, a national security threat, which jeopardized Mr. Kokorich’s continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus’ launch schedule and business prospects; (3) as a result of the above, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (4) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and the defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by the sponsor and Stable Road executives in connection with Stable Road’s acquisition of Momentus.

Stable Road investors may, no later than September 13, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


