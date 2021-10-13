U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,339.93
    -10.72 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,201.88
    -176.46 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,483.67
    +17.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.02
    +4.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.63
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    +33.70 (+1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.67 (+2.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0330 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4440
    -0.1460 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,206.32
    -301.32 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.39
    -5.01 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.01
    +20.78 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Important Deadline Reminder for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) ("PayPal") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PayPal securities betweeen February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR PAYPAL LOSSES

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 19, 2021
CLASS PERIOD: February 9, 2017 through July 28, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or via email at info@ktmc.com

PAYPAL'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT
PayPal is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. PayPal's services include PayPal Credit and certain debit card services.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (2) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant; (3) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (4) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) all the foregoing subjected PayPal to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (6) as a result, PayPal's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN I DO?

PayPal investors may, no later than October 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer& Check, LLP encourages Hyzon investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Because Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions on a contingency fee basis, there are no out-of-pocket fees or expenses paid by the lead plaintiff, regardless of the outcome of the case. If we are successful in obtaining a recovery for the class, we will apply to the court for a fee that fairly represents the work performed and risk assumed. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp--important-deadline-reminder-for-paypal-holdings-inc--investors-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-301398731.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best quantum computing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Invest In. Considered to be a merely theoretical subject just a few decades ago, quantum computing has proven to become […]

  • Crispr's stock is down 5% after sharing early-stage data for its CAR-T therapy candidate

    Shares of Crispr Therapeutics Inc. were down 5.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company announced data from a Phase 1 clinical trial for its CAR-T cell therapy candidate. Wall Street analysts are skeptical about the experimental therapy's potential in the competitive CAR-T market. Crispr's therapy enrolled 30 patients with large B-cell lymphoma; the company said the data indicates that CTX110 can produce durable remissions, and it is considering "consolidation dosing," whi

  • Biden to Unveil Plan to Ease Supply-Chain Problems

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to ease the supply-chain problems that are weighing on the economic recovery and may threaten the holiday season, according to a senior White House official. Biden will meet Wednesday afternoon with executives from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as Walmart (ticker: WMT), FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS), Target (TGT), and union representatives and industry lobbies. The ports will run round-the-clock operations, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union has indicated that its members accept working extra shifts.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Oil Dips With OPEC Voicing Caution on Strength of Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as OPEC producers questioned the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York fell as much as 1.5% on Wednesday, after rallying for four straight sessions. OP

  • This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy If You're Worried About Inflation

    The unexpected surge in consumer demand as economies started opening back up earlier this year has resulted in tight supply chains, labor shortages, and ultimately higher prices for goods. For investors, however, owning shares in companies that benefit from (or at least are resistant to) the effects of inflation is a solid strategy to protect your portfolio. Here's why PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is an excellent stock that fits that description.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresApple is now

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 13th, 2021

    After a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a run at the day’s major resistance levels.

  • Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

    Kroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Deutsche Bank vows vigorous defence in lawsuit by Spanish hotel group

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it would vigorously defend itself against a lawsuit by a Spanish hotel group claiming 500 million euros ($578.3 million) in losses on derivatives products. The suit is the latest development in an issue that first came to light earlier this year, and is a setback for the bank which has been working to restore its public image. The Ibiza-based company, Palladium Hotel Group, said in court documents dated Sept. 30 that Deutsche's bankers sold products knowing that the hotel executives "did not have any (or any significant) experience in dealing with complex financial derivative transactions".

  • Coal Rises to Record in China as Floods Keep Supply Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic surge in coal prices in China is beginning to cool as top production hubs recover from the impact of floods, signaling a reprieve in the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresMost coal mines shuttered as a result of h

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • Oracle Plans to Open 14 New Cloud Data Centers in Major Global Push

    The 14 new facilities, planned to open in the next year, will increase Oracle's capacity by almost 50%.