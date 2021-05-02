U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,691.61
    -734.22 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Canaan Inc. (CAN)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Canaan American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Canaan ADRs during the Class Period may, no later than June 14, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/canaan-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=canaan

Canaan designs, manufactures and sells bitcoin mining machines, primarily in the Peoples Republic of China.

Throughout the Class Period, the defendants concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of Canaan’s next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines, Canaan’s fourth quarter 2020 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter 2019 sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter 2020 sales.

According to the complaint, on April 12, 2021, before the opening of trading, Canaan issued a press release disclosing its actual fourth quarter 2020 and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, including a 93% year-over-year decrease in computing power sold and net revenues for the quarter.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants concealed from the investing public that: (1) Canaan had experienced significant ongoing supply chain disruptions during the fourth quarter 2020; (2) the introduction of Canaan’s next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings during the fourth quarter 2020; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Canaan’s fourth quarter 2020 sales and sales revenues had declined dramatically; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Canaan was not on track to achieve the strong financial prospects it had led the market to believe.

Canaan investors may, no later than June 14, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Data was the new oil, until the oil caught fire

    Far from being a geyser of digital oil, disaster response agencies and private organizations alike have for years tried to swell the scope and scale of the data being inputted into disaster response, with relatively meager results. The best is yet to come — with drones flying up, simulated visualizations, and artificial intelligence-induced disasters — what we’re seeing today on the frontlines is only the beginning of what could be a revolution in disaster response in the 2020s. Emergency response is a fight against the fog of war and the dreadful ticking of the clock.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021: Highlights and storylines

    Warren Buffett addressed investors around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Is Dogecoin Dead? Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Say ‘So Much No’

    When Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) enthusiasts created #DogeDay, many hoped that Dogecoin prices would go to $1. Even fifty cents would have been acceptable. Source: Shutterstock Instead, Apr. 20 marked one of Dogecoin’s worst days on record. Within hours, the coin had dropped from its open of around 40 cents to a close of 32 cents. By the end of the week, the “meme coin” had sunk below 20 cents, wiping out $25 billion of investor wealth. “There was anxiety with larger investors who had big positions that the dog had its day coming and wanted to exit,” said Eric Schiffer, the head of a private equity firm called The Patriarch Organization.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips For all purposes, it looked like Dogecoin was dead. But momentum bulls would have the last laugh. As celebrities like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk began tweeting about the cryptocurrency, investors began to buy back in. Almost magically, Dogecoin prices started to rise again. 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now, as investors try to make sense of an asset with “zero intrinsic value,” momentum investors will continue to confound traditional ones. As this week has shown, Dogecoin might be dead — but just not quite yet. Dogecoin Prices: The World’s $40 Billion Prank Cryptocurrency’s biggest inside joke has long confused conventional investors. All coins already have zero intrinsic value and Dogecoin made a point to satirize that fact. Its original 2013 code awarded up to one billion coins per solved block, making DOGE virtually unusable as a form of currency. Fast forward to 2021, however, and DOGE has emerged as one of the most serious money-makers of the year. $10,000 invested in Dogecoin at the start of the year would have turned to over $870,000 at its peak. Ordinary retail investors became overnight millionaires. Technologically, Dogecoin has also grown up. Its once ludicrous mining reward system now runs on a system that mimics a 2.5% inflation rate. A “merged mining” ability also allows miners to process DOGE in parallel with Litecoin (CCC:LTE-USD), significantly increasing its mining pool. Yet, Dogecoin prices seem to have a life of their own. Its major technological overhauls in 2014 coincided with a huge collapse in value. Three years later, the opposite was true; though development virtually ceased in Q1 2017, Dogecoin prices would rise 3700% by the end of that year. The explanation for these movements varies, from a failed Reddit investment scheme to a broader cryptocurrency mania. Recently, DOGE price movements have become stranger still. On Jan. 28, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted the first of many posts referencing Dogecoin — a photoshopped issue of “Dogue” magazine with Cinza the Whippet on the cover. DOGE prices jumped 500% by the next day, creating a pattern of price rises following any mention by the new Tweeter-in-Chief. Source: Thompson Reuters Dogecoin prices after Elon Musk tweet Other celebrities have since jumped on board. In February, billionaire Mark Cuban told Forbes that he had bought Dogecoin for his son. “It’s fun, it’s exciting and educational for him,” Cuban said during the interview. “It gives you a better chance of winning than a lottery ticket.” That educational lesson might have earned investors billions. By mid-April, Dogecoin’s prices rose so high that it briefly replaced XRP (CCC:XRP-USD) as the world’s fourth-largest currency. The Driving Forces of Dogecoin When cryptocurrencies took off in the early 2010s, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) dominated. Creating new wallets was a cumbersome process and few investors ventured beyond what they already knew. As such, Bitcoin held at least 95% market dominance through 2016. As high-quality exchanges started appearing, however, Bitcoin’s early lead became less critical. Newer exchanges allowed customers to buy dozens of different coins without creating a new wallet for each currency. The technological barriers to new altcoins started to crumble. In its place, the power of celebrity started taking over. Coins like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD) and Stellar (CCC:XLM-USD) soon climbed the crypto ranks thanks to their all-star development teams. In some cases, technology didn’t even seem to matter. In March, Tron (CCC:TRON-USD) CEO Justin Sun made headlines after losing a high-profile $69 million auction for the most expensive NFT (non-fungible token) artwork to date. The currency of the well-known “hype man of the century” would go on to nearly quadruple by mid-April, despite Tron’s severe plagiarism issues (Sun would go on to blame this on bad “translation”). Today, these same celebrity forces are now driving Dogecoin prices higher. It doesn’t seem to matter that Dogecoin has virtually no development team, nor that its technology is practically identical to Litecoin’s. As more high-profile names jump on board, the cryptocurrency’s price only seems to go in one direction: up. Momentum Becomes the Driving Force Dogecoin’s “celebrity effect” has also coincided with a broader shift towards momentum investing — a byproduct of social media’s role in promoting cryptocurrencies. Many coins now have dedicated fan bases who unwittingly create feedback loops in a coin’s price. Rising prices draw more social-media interest, which causes more buyers to join and so on. The results have been nothing short of breathtaking. An investor who bought one the top-10 mentioned new coins on Twitter in mid-2020 could have seen their investment triple the return of Bitcoin. (Only one of these typically risky initial coin offerings, or ICOs, would sink from its initial price.) The rise of momentum investing has even caught several experienced crypto investors off guard. In May 2020, California-based Cryptolab Capital shuttered its doors after a string of poor Bitcoin returns. Firms like Virgil Capital would resort to fraud to keep the illusion of success going. Momentum, however, is a double-edged sword. The same “hot money” investors are often the first to sell, creating an unrelenting downward spiral. That’s why Dogecoin’s 50% decline last week had investors concerned. Without intervention, the coin was surely set to fall further. Elon Musk to the Rescue Fortunately for Dogecoin holders, though, the coin’s backers had other plans. As Elon Musk and fellow celebrities took to social media in support, DOGE prices started to rise. By the time Musk tweeted “The Dogefather” at 2:20 a.m. on Apr. 28, prices would hit 32 cents the following morning. For Dogecoin, these recoveries matter. Most late-game cryptocurrency investors are “buyers looking to make money,” notes Richard Partington, economics correspondent at The Guardian. Price declines tend to trigger more selling. Trading volume makes the case. DOGE’s initial run to 40 cents coincided with a flurry of buying. As prices came down, volumes remained elevated. In other words, investors were selling out faster than new buyers were entering. Chartists often frustrate fundamental stock pickers with terms like “breakouts” to describe initial price gains leading to further rises (or vice versa to the downside). In the case of Dogecoin, they have a point — a small nudge by a well-timed tweet can become the catalyst to send DOGE to the moon. So, with Dogecoin, invest thoughtfully. It’s no longer investors who are in control of the rocket ship; it’s the famous backers who support the currency of this strange new world. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Is Dogecoin Dead? Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Say ‘So Much No’ appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt per person? Here's the latest

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • General Electric Looks Ready to Become a Dividend Grower Once More

    General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported Q1 2021 results on Apr. 27. While its adjusted profits were two cents better than analyst estimates, it missed the top-line consensus by $420 million. That news pushed GE stock lower. Source: testing / Shutterstock.com However, despite a mixed quarter, I see a company that looks ready to again become the dividend grower that it was for so many years before — the company General Electric was until it cut its dividend to just a penny back in December 2018. Here’s why I feel this way about GE stock. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips GE Stock: Free Cash Flow Is Getting Stronger As any investor worth their salt knows, a company pays its dividends from excess cash. As such, those names that generate healthy cash flow have no problem increasing their dividends from year to year. At the height of its dividend-paying glory in 2008, GE stock paid out $1.24 (split-adjusted) in annual dividends. It’s never been that high since. In that fiscal year, its industrial businesses had cash flow from operating activities of $19.1 billion (Page 75). After subtracting $3 billion in capital expenditures, its industrial business had free cash flow (FCF) of $16.1 billion. In 2020, GE’s four industrial businesses generated FCF of $606 million, down from $2.3 billion in 2019 and $4.8 billion in 2018. 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy In 2008, its industrial businesses generated almost 27 times as much FCF as they did in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, the industrial businesses had FCF of -$845 million, 62% higher than a year earlier. That’s still not positive, but considerably better than it was at this point last year. On the results, CEO Larry Culp noted: “I am proud of the GE team’s solid first quarter results, despite a still difficult environment for Aviation. We are improving our cash performance and profitability with Industrial free cash flow growth of $1.7 billion year-over-year.” In the results, the company also reiterated its full-year outlook for 2021, stating that GE Industrial’s FCF will be between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion. That’s a 313% increase over 2020 at the low end of its FCF estimate and a 643% increase at the high end. To get back to $1.24 in dividends paid out annually, GE would have to generate approximately $10.9 billion (8.8 billion shares outstanding multiplied by $1.24) in FCF to accommodate such a payment. So, clearly, this is not going to happen in 2021 or even 2022. However, it could happen in 2023 if Culp’s plans gain further traction and the company’s FCF continues to strengthen. GE and Its Current Dividends Anyone who’s been a long-term GE stock shareholder must find it difficult to see the current dividend yield at a meager 0.3%. This low yield is part of the price that had to be paid for Culp to accelerate debt repayment. Since the end of 2018, GE has reduced its debt by more than $70 billion. This alone makes Culp’s tenure a success. However, it is the CEO’s decentralization efforts that will determine the company’s future. A lean organization that’s closer to the customer ought to help reignite GE’s growth engine. When you consider the fact that this company’s Power and Renewable Energy segments accounted for about 43% of $16 billion-plus in industrial revenue in Q1, but neither made a profit, the upside is actually quite promising from an overall earnings perspective. If both of these segments had 5% profit margins in Q1 2021, you’re talking about a $358 million profit on $7.1 billion in revenue rather than a $321 million loss. That’s a turnaround of almost $700 million. Based on 8.8 billion shares outstanding, that $700 million equates to about eight cents a share in potential dividends that GE could have paid out. I realize this is only theoretical, but imagine how much GE stock would jump on news that it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 700% — from just a penny to eight cents per share. All I know is this would be significant. The Bottom Line on GE Stock I recently recommended GE stock as one of 10 dividend stocks to buy under $25. Part of my rationale for doing so was GE’s sale of GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the company’s aircraft leasing business, to Aercap (NYSE:AER) for $24 billion in cash and 46% of the combined company. I wrote on Mar. 31: “Culp believes the deleveraging and de-risking of its balance sheet puts the company in a better position to focus on its other operating segments. As stated in the press release for the AerCap sale, the ‘deal marks GE’s transformation to a more focused, simpler, and stronger industrial company.” I agree with that sentiment still. Returning to its roots ought to get GE back in the good graces of dividend investors everywhere in due course. In the meantime, take advantage of any volatility on the downside, buying GE stock in the $12 range or even lower. This time next year, we might not be able to include General Electric in a discussion about dividend stocks to buy under $25. On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post General Electric Looks Ready to Become a Dividend Grower Once More appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • Mortgage Rates Rates Avoid a 4th Consecutive Weekly Fall as COVID-19 Pegs Back Yields

    Mortgage rates inched up according to Freddie Mac. A spike in new COVID-19 cases globally pegged U.S Treasury yields back, however, in spite of positive stats from the U.S.

  • Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts

    Payable on death accounts can help streamline the process of transferring certain assets to loved ones after you pass away. Also referred to as a POD account or Totten trust, a payable on death account can be established at a … Continue reading → The post Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.