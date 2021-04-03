U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,194.30
    -595.31 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ebix, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP notifies Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) ("Ebix") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Ebix, Inc. on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ebix securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased or acquired Ebix securitiesduring the Class Period may, no later than April 23, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/ebix-inc-securities-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=ebix

Ebix supplies infrastructure exchanges to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittances, and healthcare industries.

The Class Period commences on November 9, 2020, when Ebix filed its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2020 on a Form 10-Q with the SEC, stating in relevant part that the "Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, evaluated the effectiveness of our ‘disclosure controls and procedures' . . . [and] have concluded that these disclosure controls and procedures are effective."

On February 19, 2021, after the market closed, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP ("RSM"), resigned "as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020" related to Ebix's gift card business in India. RSM also stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix's failure to design controls "over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement." Additionally, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel in December 2020.

Following this news, Ebix's share price fell $20.24, or approximately 40%, to close at $30.50 on February 22, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Ebix's internal control over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; (3) Ebix's independent auditor, RSM, was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Ebix's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ebix investors may, no later than April 23, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638543/Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-Ebix-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Seduced by Archegos' growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback

    U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang was looking for a second chance on Wall Street after falling from grace and shutting his multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc gave him one. Nomura had previously had a relationship with Hwang's Tiger Asia Management LLC before the investment firm shut down in 2012 after being punished by U.S. and Hong Kong regulators over insider trading of Chinese stocks.

  • Groundwork being laid for Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Must Get Above $25 To Continue Its Rebound

    Silver quickly rebounded from recent lows at $23.78, but it needs to settle above the $25 level to gain more upside momentum.

  • Biden signed $10B in mortgage help for homeowners. How do you get the money?

    Find out how you qualify, and why you may need to be patient.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Coinbase Goes Public April 14: What You Need To Know

    Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, will be listed on Nasdaq on April 14 after receiving official approval from the SEC. What Happened: The company will offer 114.9 million shares as part of the direct listing and will be the first crypto exchange to go public in the United States. The anticipated event was originally scheduled to take place in March, but the company announced last month it would be postponing the listing to April without disclosing any reasons for the delay. On Thursday, Coinbase announced that the proposed direct listing of its Class A Common Stock was declared effective by the SEC on April 1, and shares would begin trading under the Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COIN” on April 14. Why It Matters: Coinbase has 43 million users in over 100 countries across the globe. In a private market auction earlier this year, shares reportedly traded between $350 and $375, implying a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 and $100 billion. The company later updated a filing with the SEC, disclosing an average share price of $343.58 at the private market auction, which the Nasdaq will likely use as a reference price ahead of the company’s direct listing. The cryptocurrency exchange, which reported $1.3 billion in revenue and $322 million in profit in 2020 alone, largely depends on the fees from active cryptocurrency traders on its platform. On that front, the timing couldn’t be better for Coinbase as retail demand for crypto doesn’t appear to be waning. Crypto markets looked poised for another leg up, as the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was back above $60,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins trading higher as well. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, geared towards a new all-time high as it traded above $2000 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Weeknd Drops His Exclusive NFT Collection, And Only One Person Will Have Access To His Unreleased SongOne Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Tom Brady of asset management? People love to hate Cathie Wood but her funds get results

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just got some negative attention from Morningstar but it's worth asking whether a less qualitative methodology results in a more helpful analysis for investors

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Form a Hammer

    Gold markets have fallen during the course of the week to reach down below the $1700 level before bouncing again.

  • Coinbase gets all-clear from SEC, setting stage for landmark crypto listing

    The company, which plans to go public through a so-called direct listing, expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'COIN' on April 14. In a direct listing, no shares are sold in advance, as is the case with an initial public offering (IPO). In a regulatory filing last month, Coinbase said its stock in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15, a nearly 13-fold jump in its valuation to around $68 billion in the space of a few months.

  • Biden Wants to Spend $2 Trillion on Infrastructure. These Stocks Stand to Gain the Most.

    Many stocks have already run up. Still, there could be further gains if the market sees a bill inching toward passage.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My wife’s father left her a home and money in a trust. This subsidizes our lifestyle. What happens to me if she dies?

    ‘I am concerned that if something happened, her sisters might try to claim it as family property and say I’m not entitled to it.’Ï

  • Chairmen and executives of Chinese financial holding companies face tighter scrutiny under new central bank rules

    Chairmen and senior executives of Chinese financial holding companies will need to have at least eight years of financial industry experience, according to a new set of rules announced by the central bank on Friday. The time they spend in the same role at a holding company will also be limited. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Effective from May 1, the rules are designed "to standardise the operations of financial holding companies, and prevent operational risks", the PBOC said. China's big tech groups such as Ant Group, controlled by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, and Tencent, controlled by fellow billionaire Pony Ma, are grappling with growing scrutiny from the central bank and other regulators, which have unleashed a raft of new regulations and anti-trust inquiries in recent months. Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters alt=Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters > The arrangement involves Ant Group placing its major businesses, including its lucrative credit origination platform, its investment technology unit and its budding insurance operations into the financial holding company, according to people familiar. In March, Bloomberg reported that social media and gaming giant Tencent may also be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services. In the trial measures announced on Friday, the PBOC said chairmen and senior executives of financial holding companies may also need to have experience in "economy-related work" for at least 10 years. Apart from their work experience, they will also be prohibited from holding the same position in a financial holding company for more than a decade. Independent directors are banned from serving the same financial holding company for more than six years, and their directorship are capped at two holding companies. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Strong Tesla sales are a ‘drop the mic’ moment, analyst says

    Even amid chip and parts shortages, Tesla sales in the first quarter were 'a massive homerun' for bulls, analyst says.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Jumps to All-Time High as Bitcoin Stalls Despite JPMorgan’s $130K Call

    The action was in ether on Friday, as the second-biggest cryptocurrency's price jumped to a new all-time high.

  • Forget Higher Interest Rates. This Could Kill the Bull Market.

    Investors have been fretting over higher interest rates and their impact on stock valuations. They should be more concerned with what cash-rich companies have planned.

  • Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Facebook In Robocall Lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court sides with Facebook, Inc. (NADSAQ: FB) in a case that accused the social media giant of violating a federal anti-robocall law. What Happened: The lawsuit was filed by Montana resident Noah Duguid in California federal court in 2015. Duguid charged Facebook with sending him repeated text messages about an attempted log-in, even though he didn’t have an account on Facebook. Duguid accused Facebook of violating the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which was created to halt excessive telemarketing by putting a ban on most unauthorized robocalls. Duguid said he brought the lawsuit when he was unable to get Facebook to stop text messaging him. The case was originally thrown out by a federal judge who noted the 1991 law’s definition of robocalling involved automated dialers that “store or produce telephone numbers to be called, using a random or sequential number generator.” However, the case was revived by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019, which argued the law covered both the automatic dialing of randomly generated numbers and stored numbers that are not randomly generated, with Duguid’s case falling into the latter consideration. What Happened Next: The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Facebook’s favor, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor authoring the decision that faulted the lower court ruling by pointing out Facebook did not use the "random or sequential number generator" cited in the 1991 law. "Because Facebook’s notification system neither stores nor produces numbers 'using a random or sequential number generator,' it is not an autodialer," Sotomayor wrote. "This definition excludes equipment like Facebook’s login notification system, which does not use such technology ... Duguid's quarrel is with Congress, which did not define an autodialer as malleably as he would have liked." Related Link: Supreme Court Denies Facebook Appeal On Curtailing B Tracking Lawsuit (Photo courtesy SupremeCourt.gov) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: ReportSupreme Court Denies Facebook Appeal On Curtailing B Tracking Lawsuit© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high

    Matt Arnold just spent $5,000 to run help-wanted ads for his company's five trailer factories scattered from Pennsylvania to Utah. "We hired two from the ads," said Arnold, just a fraction of the 125 he needs to get back to full strength of 673 workers. U.S. manufacturers have long grumbled about labor shortages, but the past year has proven particularly frustrating.

  • Divorced student debtors detail anguish over 1990s law that's turned into a 'nightmare'

    Problems with student loan debt pushed Congress to create a seemingly straightforward law in the 1990s to help borrowers lower default rates by consolidating debt with their spouses.