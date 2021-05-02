U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.55 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.82 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -0.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0091 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    -0.0127 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2600
    +0.3360 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,921.83
    -890.36 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Canoo Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW) ("Canoo") f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU) ("Hennessy Capital") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check, LLP)
KTMC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP)

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Canoo securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 1, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/canoo-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=Canoo

Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo Holdings") was an electric vehicle ("EV") company that touted a "unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first." On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity via merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named Canoo (the "Merger").

The Class Period commences on August 18, 2020, when Hennessy Capital and Canoo Holdings issued a joint press release announcing the Merger. In its press release, Canoo Holdings touted its engineering services line and the Hyundai partnership for the co-development of a future EV platform.

On March 29, 2021, after the market closed, Canoo held a conference call in connection with its fourth quarter 2020 financial results which were released the same day. During the call, defendant, Tony Aquila, a director of Canoo since the closing of the Merger, revealed that Canoo would no longer focus on its engineering services line. The same day, Canoo also announced that Paul Balciunas, who served as the Chief Financial Officer of Canoo following the close of the Merger, had resigned, effective April 2, 2021. Following this news, Canoo's stock price fell $2.50, or 21.19%, to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would deemphasize its engineering services business; (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Canoo's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canoo investors may, no later than June 1, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-investors-of-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-canoo-inc-301281120.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright’s House seat to remain in Republican control; runoff looms

    Susan Wright, the wife of late Rep. Ron Wright, received 19.2% of the votes, according unofficial numbers from the Texas Secretary of State. She’ll be joined by state Rep. Jake Ellzey in a runoff.

  • Up Next, a Possible Tire Shortage

    Don't start hoarding tires yet, but higher tire demand from China, COVID restrictions affecting rubber-tree planting, and a lack of shipping containers create the global potential of trouble.

  • Ontario Says Lender Misappropriated Funds and That CEO Took Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s top capital markets regulator is investigating officers and shareholders of Bridging Finance Inc., one of the country’s largest private lenders, on allegations they misappropriated investor funds.An Ontario court appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to take control of Bridging at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission, pending the outcome of the investigation. The move was made public Saturday.Bridging, based in Toronto, was run by a husband-and-wife team, David Sharpe and Natasha Sharpe. The firm, which had about C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in assets under management as of December, lends to small and mid-sized companies involved in everything from milling flour to delivering groceries.In court documents, the OSC alleges the firm and senior executives mismanaged funds and failed to disclose conflicts of interest.Among the alleged conflicts, Chief Executive Officer David Sharpe received C$19.5 million in undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company controlled by Sean McCoshen, the commission says in documents. During that same period, Bridging’s funds were lending more than C$100 million to McCoshen’s other companies, the documents say.Leased BentleysAccording to an affidavit sworn by OSC forensic accountant Daniel Tourangeau, much of the undisclosed money was moved into David Sharpe’s investment accounts at Bank of Montreal and Richardson GMP; at least C$1.4 million “appears to have been later transferred offshore.”About C$128,000 was paid to a unit of Tesla Inc. and almost C$100,000 to a car-leasing company, which Tourangeau believes was used to lease a 2013 Bentley GTC Mulliner and a 2018 Bentley Bentayaga, the affidavit states. About C$830,000 was used for donations, including to Ontario’s Queen’s University.Through a spokesperson, Bridging Finance, David Sharpe and Natasha Sharpe declined to comment. McCoshen, an entrepreneur who is behind a proposed railway from Alberta to Alaska, said in a text message that the company may respond later.The securities commission says it has uncovered evidence that Bridging and certain members of its senior management -- including David and Natasha Sharpe -- breached securities laws and regulations and misled investigators about transactions.‘Serious Concerns’One of the central accusations is that Bridging misappropriated about C$35 million “to complete an acquisition for its own benefit” -- a deal with investment manager Ninepoint Partners LP for an interest in an income fund the two firms had been jointly operating.An executive at Ninepoint told the OSC that Bridging had transferred C$20 million from the income fund to pay a loan and then reversed the transaction. The money came back into the jointly-managed fund through accounts related to other Bridging funds, rather than from a law firm trust account, which raised a red flag.Ninepoint then questioned Bridging about these transactions, but wasn’t satisfied with their responses and threatened the latter with litigation, according to documents. Bridging then offered to buy out Ninepoint -- which the OSC alleges was ultimately done with misappropriated money through a complex series of transactions.“The gravity of these regulatory breaches raises serious concerns about the ability of senior management to operate in Ontario’s capital markets in compliance with securities law,” the OSC said in court documents. Bridging’s investors “can no longer rely on BFI or its senior management to protect their best interests.”“Investors deserve a full investigation into the business activities of BFI and the Sharpes and to know that their investment funds are in the hands of honest, competent and responsible custodians,” the regulator added.Lack of DisclosureEntrepreneur Gary Ng, who has been accused by another Canadian investment regulator of falsifying documents and creating fake brokerage accounts to secure the money to buy one of Vancouver’s oldest investment firms, PI Financial Corp., is also mentioned in the documents.Ng bought a stake in Bridging in 2019, but the OSC alleges that more than half of the C$50 million he used for the deal came from investor funds that Bridging managed.Bridging’s funds loaned approximately C$119 million to three companies owned by Ng, without properly disclosing to investors that Ng was in negotiations to buy shares from Bridging’s main shareholders, the regulator said.The OSC also found evidence of unexplained transfers made by Ng into David Sharpe’s personal account. Ng declined to comment on the allegations.The OSC issued a temporary order halting trading of Bridging Finance funds and suspended the David Sharpe’s registration as “Ultimate Designated Person” of the company.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • There’s Plenty Worrying Investors as Europe’s Stocks Hit Records

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities are at records, vaccination rates are picking up and central banks are funneling trillions of dollars into the economy. But there is still plenty that could go wrong, with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak, another missed summer holiday season and elections keeping investors up at night.While the pandemic turned 2020 into a stock market roller-coaster, 2021 has begun on a more optimistic note. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index has jumped 9.6% this year and hit an all-time high in April, the VStoxx Index of euro-area volatility has calmed down close to pre-pandemic levels and, so far, there have been few major earnings season mishaps.Still, there are plenty of potential pitfalls.“We see 2021 as a year for equities, as recovery is set to turn to expansion,” said Cristina Rodriguez Iza, who oversees $42 billion as head of global multi-asset solutions at Santander Asset Management Spain. “Anything that derails that recovery could be a risk for equities.”Here’s what investors in European equities worry about the most:No Summer SunSetbacks to life getting back to normal are the biggest risks to the market rally, according to fund managers. The reopening is especially crucial to companies and economies that are dependent on travel and tourism. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure Index has soared 24% this year on the hope that holidays will be possible over the summer.Any hiccups in the vaccine rollout could cause a setback for stocks such as discount airline EasyJet Plc and IAG SA, the owner of British Airways. The inoculation campaign is now speeding up after a slow start in continental Europe, but there’s been a spike in coronavirus cases after variants of the virus emerged such as those in India.“The greatest risk is that a mutation of the virus appears that is resistant to vaccines, because it would have devastating effects,” Enrique Marazuela, chief investment officer at BBVA Private Banking, said in emailed comments. “The increases in the stock markets have been based on the thesis that the pandemic will be eradicated before the end of 2021.”Election FeverPolitical hurdles closer to home can’t be ignored. In France, voters go to the polls for regional elections in June, foreshadowing the presidential vote at this time next year. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has backed off from unpopular ideas like leaving the euro currency bloc, and her popularity is growing. Germany also holds a national election in September, with the Greens surging in opinion surveys.Anything that upends the established political order could cause at least short-term swings in stocks, with the risk of a more sustained decline if governments with less market-friendly policies are elected.“There is now an outside chance that it could be a Green-led coalition which might result in left-wing parties joining the Greens in power,” said Nick Edwards, manager of the Guinness European Equity Income Fund, referring to the German vote. “Meanwhile, if Marine Le Pen prevails in the French election next year, markets would recoil, but with Frexit and Eurexit already off the table, likely only temporarily.”Also on the radar: Scotland will hold elections next week that have put a fresh independence vote back in focus, and the resignation of Northern Ireland’s first minister risks triggering more instability around the implementation of Brexit.Back Down to EarthWhile some sectors struggled last year as economies across Europe locked down, the pandemic restrictions have been a boon to businesses such as online food delivery firms and payments companies.However, with investor expectations now high, there’s a risk that the momentum peters out for some of these lockdown winners. While earnings from meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE, food delivery firm Delivery Hero SE and online casino operator Evolution Gaming Group AB show they’re still enjoying a pandemic-related boost to growth, early cracks are appearing. Swedish mobile-messaging firm Sinch AB soared almost 370% in 2020 and was Europe’s top-performing stock, yet its shares slumped 11% Wednesday after earnings missed analyst expectations.“Companies have faced very easy comparisons year-on-year and have been able to post impressive growth numbers which will continue up to June, marking the nadir of 2020 earnings,” Richard Scrope, manager of the VT Tyndall Global Select Fund, said via email. “Going forward, growth will be harder, and we feel many companies have rallied ahead of their potential.”The Inflation QuestionRising inflation is another risk on investors’ watch lists, given the prospect of companies hiking prices when economies reopen as consumers go on a spending spree. And with commodity prices rising, firms could also see higher input costs.The worry for investors is also that, if the economy is running too hot, this could prompt central banks to scale back the pandemic support too soon. This is set to be a main topic at the European Central Bank’s next meeting in June and is also a focus for the U.S. Federal Reserve, especially if Treasury yields move higher on inflation bets.“A key risk to our outlook for Europe is insufficient fiscal support,” Grace Peters, EMEA head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, said in emailed comments. “Any indication of a shift back towards austerity could introduce downside risks to growth, fears of a resurgence in political populism and a widening of the risk premium for European assets.”Here’s the TaxmanU.S. President Joe Biden’s tax hike proposals are front of mind for investors. Bank of America Corp.’s monthly survey in April found that tax increases are a growing worry for fund managers, cited as the biggest tail risk by 15% of respondents. The key concern among equity investors is that Biden’s plan can provoke pre-emptive selling, cut stock valuations and slow down the rally in tech shares.The Biden administration unveiled plans to pay for its $1.8 trillion spending plan with higher taxes, focused on the wealthiest Americans.On the Bright SideThere are certainly risks out there. That being said, they don’t form fund managers’ base-case scenario for European equities this year. Most see an economic recovery gathering pace, which stands to benefit the region, since it has a heavier weighting in cyclical sectors. European stocks also are cheaper compared with the U.S., the optimists say.Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said that fund flow data shows how European stocks have often been overlooked in recent years, but the pieces are in place for that to change.“Vaccine rollout across the continent stumbled out of the blocks, but we are likely now past the point of peak pessimism,” Gimber said by email. “Our confidence around a substantial economic reopening over the summer months is increasing.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Main Trend Still Up, but Losing Upside Momentum

    Look for a downside bias as long as June gold futures remain under the long-term 50% level at $1788.50.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt per person? Here's the latest

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts

    Payable on death accounts can help streamline the process of transferring certain assets to loved ones after you pass away. Also referred to as a POD account or Totten trust, a payable on death account can be established at a … Continue reading → The post Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.