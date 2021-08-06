U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.86
    +2.76 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,172.90
    +108.65 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,820.01
    -75.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.75
    +15.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -1.07 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    -43.90 (-2.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.95 (-3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0700 (+5.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    -0.0055 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2350
    +0.4820 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,838.48
    +1,979.76 (+4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.76
    +59.12 (+5.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Rocket Companies, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (“Rocket”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Rocket Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Rocket Class A common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 30, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/rocket-companies-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=rocket

Rocket is an online mortgage lender that operates the Rocket Mortgage online platform, which allows clients to apply for and service mortgages through the Internet or by using Rocket’s proprietary mobile phone app. Rocket operates two primary segments: (1) the Direct-to-Consumer segment; and (2) the Partner Network segment.

Throughout the Class Period, Rocket continued to tout its business operations and downplayed the effects of competition on Rocket’s gain on sale margins.

The truth was revealed on May 5, 2021, when Rocket issued a press release announcing its first quarter results and second quarter outlook. Rocket reported that it was on track to achieve closed loan volume within a range of only $82.5 billion and $87.5 billion and gain on sale margins within a range of only 2.65% to 2.95% for the second quarter of 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rocket’s gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (2) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket’s Partner Network operating segment; (3) the adverse trends were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket’s gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (4) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as Rocket’s gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (5) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket’s gain on sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Rocket’s business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Rocket investors may, no later than August 30, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Blizzard Turned Game Developers Into Rock Stars. Misbehavior Followed

    (Bloomberg) -- One summer day in 2018, employees of the video game maker Blizzard Entertainment opened their email to find a brusque message from the chief executive officer, Mike Morhaime. It said the company parted ways with Ben Kilgore, the chief technology officer and Morhaime’s heir apparent. The email didn’t give a reason, but employees immediately began to gossip. Kilgore presided over the most notorious group of sexist drinkers at the Irvine, California, headquarters, where sexism and dr

  • Ocugen sees 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Tech’s big problem: Let employees stay home from expensive campuses or ‘risk losing 30% of their workers’

    Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market -- and a blow to the nation's richest man Mukesh Ambani. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable and legally binding in India. The court order today is the latest setback for cash-starved Future Retail, which operates the nation's second-largest retail chain.

  • Insurers worry about COVID-19 discrimination claims as workers return to desks

    Liability insurers on both sides of the Atlantic are scaling back the cover they offer companies ahead of an expected wave of discrimination claims as employers call staff back to their desks after 18 months of pandemic-induced home working. There have been around 2,950 COVID-19-related employment lawsuits in the United States since the start of the pandemic, ranging from disputes over remote working to workplace safety and discrimination, law firm Fisher Phillips says. Now industry sources say companies are starting to trigger policies which protect them against the cost of defending discrimination lawsuits and compensation awards, so-called employment practices liability insurance (EPLI).

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • New EV battery designs unlikely to dampen metals demand, miners say

    Lithium ion batteries are expected to remain the dominant battery chemistry as the industry burgeons, especially in transportation. "I don't think sodium ion batteries will ease the demand for lithium," said Paul Graves, chief executive of lithium producer Livent Corp, which has deals to supply Tesla Inc, BMW and other automakers. Some Western automakers are working to cut reliance on magnets made from rare earth metals as well, though that is because China is their largest producer.

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Exclusive-Didi in talks with state-backed Westone to hand over data control-sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc is in talks with state-owned information security firm Westone to handle its data management and monitoring activities, sources said, as part of its efforts to placate domestic regulators. The powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) last month launched a data-related cybersecurity investigation into Didi, citing a need to protect national security and the public interest. Didi is in discussions with Westone Information Industry Inc, which would be the main third-party company to manage its massive data stored domestically as per domestic regulators' guidance, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALTO ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell...

  • Fisker-Foxconn EV partnership 'moving faster than expected,' CEO Henrik Fisker says

    U.S. electric automaker Fisker expects operating expenses to reach between $490 million and $530 million this year, a slight increase in its business outlook for the year that is driven by R&D spending on prototypes for its Ocean SUV, testing and validation of advanced technology, hiring and its "accelerating" partnership with Foxconn. The company, which reported its second-quarter earnings Thursday after market close, raised its business outlook for expectations for key non-GAAP operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full year up from its previous guidance of $450 million to $510 million. The company also noted an increase in spending on in-house costs, such as virtual validation software tools, hiring and virtual and physical testing to account for recently tightened Euro NCAP and IIHS safety regulations.

  • Top Lithium Miner Sees Inflation as Speed Bump in Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Higher labor and supply costs will slow but not stop expansion in lithium mining, according to the chief of the world’s largest producer of the key ingredient in rechargeable batteries.Labor tightness in Western Australia has caused a three-month delay at Albemarle Corp.’s Kemerton II expansion. The miner has to pay rates that more than double the level before the pandemic to retain workers there, while dealing with higher electricity prices in North America and Europe. Freight ra