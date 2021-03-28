U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.38 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.02 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    -0.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7200
    +0.5590 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,284.28
    -558.65 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.80 (+1.56%)
     

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against CytoDyn Inc.

·2 min read
RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) ("CytoDyn") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against CytoDyn on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CytoDyn common stock between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
Website: https://www.ktmc.com/cytodyn-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=cytodyn
Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
Toll free (844) 887-9500

CytoDyn is a biotechnology company that has focused on the development and commercialization of a drug named "Leronlimab" which has long been promoted as a potential therapy for HIV patients. Since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, CytoDyn began aggressively touting Leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that CytoDyn's development and marketing of Leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19 was not commercially viable.

CytoDyn investors may, no later than May 17, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637629/Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-CytoDyn-Inc

  • Mystery seller behind $20bn stock selloff unmasked

    Traders were bracing for potential market turmoil last night after one of America’s wealthiest hedge fund managers was unmasked as the investor behind a $20bn (£15bn) fire sale that sparked frenzied speculation on Wall Street. Analysts said there could be sharp share price swings today as the fallout reverberates from the massive sell-off, which wiped more than $35bn off a string of major global stocks on Friday. The mystery started when Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold $20bn of client assets at the end of last week, roiling financial markets and launching a race to determine who the banks were acting for. Sources told Bloomberg that the sales were triggered by the liquidation of positions held by Archegos Capital Management, a multibillion-dollar family office run by New York hedge fund tycoon Bill Hwang. Some traders are now hoping for a swift bounce in the hardest-hit stocks such as US media firms ViacomCBS and Discovery – creating a golden moneymaking opportunity. Goldman sold $6.6bn of shares in Chinese technology businesses Baidu, Tencent Music and Vipshop before US markets opened on Friday, according to reports. The bank also offloaded $3.9bn of shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery as well as luxury fashion seller Farfetch, iQIYI and GSX Techedu. Morgan Stanley reportedly sold $13bn of shares in businesses including Farfetch, Discovery, Baidu and GSX Techedu. Archegos Capital Management was set up in 2013 by Mr Hwang, the son of a Korean preacher who moved the family to Las Vegas. Mr Hwang is one of a group of ultra-wealthy former traders at star US hedge fund Tiger Management who are known as “tiger cubs”.

  • Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades on Friday, part of an extraordinary spree of selling that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.The Wall Street bank sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Wall Street is now collectively speculating on the identity of the mysterious seller or sellers. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned. Price SwingsIn block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.Friday’s selloff dragged companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S., with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with the search for the mysterious seller in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • The IRS is under serious stress — what does that mean for your refund?

    The wealthiest Americans are hiding about 20% of their income from the IRS, research says

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based oil consultancy Vanda Insights. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.(Adds Adnoc CEO’s comment in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE Or Carnival?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE and Carnival. The entire commercial air traffic sector is benefiting from a near-term lift, and the improved sentiment bodes well for stocks like Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), according to BofA Securities. Ronald Epstein maintains a Neutral rating on Boeing's stock with a price target... Read More SVB Leerink analyst Geoff Porges maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $40 to $39 Friday. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to release first-quarter delivery numbers next week. The latest numbers will come as the company's stock has seen a sell-off since February and a chip shortage has forced many automakers to trim production... Read More General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has received three analyst rating updates in March, including: Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/11/21 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold 14.0 3/11/21 Oppenheimer Downgrades Perform n/a 3/04/21 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 17.0 Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has received 3 analyst rating updates in March, including: Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/18/21 UBS Upgrades Buy 42.0 3/16/21 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral 33.0 3/02/21 Macquarie Upgrades Outperform n/a Photo courtesy Boeing See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?The S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A break for borrowers? Spiking mortgage rates may be stalling, experts say

    A survey shows rates are higher for a sixth week, but they might already be pausing.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 6th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates were on the rise once more last week. The upward trend in rates and home prices is beginning to take effect on refinancing and demand.

  • Citigroup to hire up to 1,700 people as it expands operations in Hong Kong with an eye on Greater Bay Area opportunities

    The American bank plans to make the hires across its business, filling most of the positions this year, according to Angel Ng Yin-yee, the CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Citi also plans to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent as it expands its digital offerings, she said. "The bulk of it will be our frontline people," Ng said. "We're also cautious we need to have the right product development, digital channel development people and compliance people, so we are also ramping up the middle office and the back office." Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. In 2020, the bank's consumer business in Hong Kong recorded a 44 per cent increase in net new money, with credit card and new bank account clients utilising digital channels at a much higher rate than before against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Ng said. "When people cannot travel and they cannot do other things, they have their mind on wealth management, on how I am going to get better in terms of managing my finances," Ng said. "We actually saw quite a good level of client activity in both the consumer side and the institutional side." On the investment banking side, the lender helped clients raise about US$40 billion in equity and debt deals in Hong Kong last year. Citi's move to expand its Hong Kong operations comes as other lenders are also hiring in the region in anticipation of a continued "homecoming" of US-listed Chinese firms seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong and opportunities to serve the mainland's wealthy as China further opens its financial markets. Credit Suisse plans to triple its headcount in China over the next three years as it moves to take full control of its mainland securities joint venture and further expand its business in China, its CEO Thomas Gottstein said at the China Development Forum on March 20. Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen> Even as banks increase their presence on the ground in the mainland, Hong Kong will remain an important international financial centre as China - and its rising affluence - continues to open up to the rest of the world, Ng said. "The talent pool in Hong Kong is built over a long period of time," Ng said. "Not just having bodies, but having the knowledge and the expertise we have in the financial industry. That gives us the confidence as well to be continuously navigating through all of the opportunity, as well as the risk." "This is a very creative infrastructure. It's very innovative. Nobody has tried it before," Ng said. "I don't think it will be a 'Big Bang' opportunity to start with. It will be a pilot. It will be slow. It will be gradual. I think it opens us up into a bigger market - talking about multiples of what we have in Hong Kong - in the coming years." In recent weeks, some members of the financial community have pushed back over Hong Kong's aggressive efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying three-week mandatory quarantines for returnees to the city and other measures could threaten the city's standing. Ng said the aggressive approach is a "necessary evil" to protect the city's people. "Our competitive advantage is talent, even in the financial industry," she said. If we are not able to protect the health and well-being of the talent, that is also dampening the efficiency and the effectiveness of the financial system. I think we need to have a balance. We still need to put the health and the well-being of the people and of the city as the first priority." That said, Ng said relaxing the quarantine period somewhat would further interaction with clients outside the city, as well as help with relocation by expatriate hires and visits by overseas bank executives. At the same time, Citi is adjusting to the new way of working post-Covid after the company's bankers have spent months working from home or on marathon 12- to 14-hour video calls marketing a slew of initial public offerings to international investors. Jane Fraser, Citi's new CEO, said in a memo last week that the bank would adopt a new hybrid working system, where many employees would typically spend three days a week in the office and two at home. Fraser also encouraged employees to avoid scheduling meetings outside traditional working hours and to adopt "Zoom-free Fridays" where video conferences are discouraged. Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam alt=Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam> "Our staff are telling us they have Zoom fatigue," Ng said. "It is easier right now for us to have back-to-back meeting because you don't even have to walk. You just press a button and you jump from one to another. It's non-stop. Therefore, we have dedicated a lot of our mind into how to help our staff in terms of wellness." That ranges from physical wellness concerns amid the pandemic to pressure employees have experienced from working at home for months, with their spouse and children in tow, Ng said. For example, Citi is giving all of its staff an extra day of leave in May to unplug and reset and preparing a programme to provide home testing kits for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to its frontline staff in Hong Kong. "Obviously, there are some things that we cannot avoid because we are a multinational company. Often myself, I have calls with New York and EMEA," Ng said. "Because we are putting it on paper, on email, our staff will feel secured that they are empowered to make the right decision and say no." This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    What goes up must come down, as we all know. This fact of physics is the underlying worry of the stock market, that fuels our suspicions of bubbles. But investment firm Goldman Sachs doesn’t believe we should worry; the firm’s chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer gives several reasons to expect that the market’s current upward trend is real. His key points include the equity risk premium, the real profits realized by the Big Tech giants, and the high savings rate of US households coming out of the COVID pandemic. Taking these points one at a time, Oppenheimer notes that in today’s regime of record-low interest rates, higher-risk stocks offer a premium; that is, their potential returns are far higher than safe bonds, and justify the added risk factor. On the second point, the giants of the tech industry represent a massive concentration of capital and wealth in just a few companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google); but these companies built that concentration through strong fundamentals and real profit growth, rather than bubble inflation. And finally, on the point of savings, the decline in overall economic activity during the pandemic period has left US households with some $1.5 trillion in accumulated savings – which can be used for retail stock investing. Taking Oppenheimer’s outlook and turning it into concrete recommendations, the pros at Goldman Sachs are giving three stocks a thumbs up. Specifically, the firm’s analysts see over 50% upside potential in store for each. We’ve looked up these stock calls in the TipRanks database, to find out if Wall Street agrees with Goldman's take. SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is a clinical-stage biotech firm in the oncology niche. SpringWorks uses a precision medicine approach in its development and commercialization of medical treatments for patient populations suffering from severe cancers and rare diseases. The company has an active pipeline, with programs investigating drug candidates for the treatment of desmoid tumors, plexiform neurofibromas, multiple myeloma, and metastatic solid tumors. The first two programs are the most highly advanced. Nirogacestat, the drug in testing against desmoid tumors, is undergoing Phase 3 study, and has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. The drug candidate operates through two therapeutic mechanisms, and has shown promise against multiple myeloma. Clinical studies of nirogacestat are underway for several additional indications. Mirdametinib, the company next most advanced drug candidate, is undergoing Phase 2b trial as a treatment for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). This is a rare cancer of the nervous system, affected the peripheral nerve sheaths and causing serious pain and disfigurement. NF1-PN can affect both children and adults, and mirdametinib is being studied as a treatment for both populations. As with Nirogacestat, the FDA has given Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to this program. The trial is currently 70% enrolled and early data is described as ‘encouraging.’ A large and active research program will always draw attention from Wall Street’s biotech experts, and Goldman analyst Corinne Jenkins has noted several upcoming catalysts for SprinWorks: “1) DeFi topline data in desmoid tumors (2H21), 2) mirdametinib + lifirafenib combination data (2021), 3) BGB-3245 first-in-human data (2021), 4) DREAMM-5 update in MM (2H21), and 5) detailed ReNeu interim clinical results (2021).” Building from that, the analyst sees the company showing strong return potential. “[We] see upside to the commercial outlook for SWTX’s rare oncology programs driven by extended duration of therapy, but view the clinical results expected this year as well-understood and therefore unlikely to significantly drive stock performance. We frame the collection of upcoming catalysts in a scenario analysis below which supports our view of an attractive risk/reward for the stock over the balance of 2021,” Jenkins opined. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jenkins is a fan. Jenkins rates SWTX a Buy, and her $112 one-year price target implies an upside of ~66% from current levels. Goldman Sachs is hardly the only firm to be impressed with SpringWorks. The company’s stock has 4 Buy reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $67.28, and their $110 average price target suggests 63.5% upside potential for the coming months. (See SWTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) We’ll shift gears now, and take a look at one of the energy sector’s midstream companies. Midstreamers are the companies that transport the hydrocarbons from wellheads to markets; splitting production and transport allows companies to streamline their operations. Targa operates a network of midstream assets in North America, mainly in Oklahoma-New Mexico-Texas-Louisiana. Assets include natural gas and crude oil pipelines, with ops divided into two segments: gathering & processing and logistics & transportation. Targa has seen business increase over the past year. TRGP achieved 4Q20 adj EBITDA of $438 million, slightly above the $433 million Street median estimate. Full year adj EBITDA of $1.637 billion exceeded the $1.5bn-$1.625bn guide. Looking ahead, TRGP expects 2021 adj. EBITDA of $1.675bn-$1.775bn, or 5% YoY growth at the midpoint, which compares favorably to the Street median estimates of $1.698bn/$1.684bn. Targa’s shares have been rising. The stock is up an impressive 375% in the past 12 months, and Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay sees more upside in the cards. Mackay gives TRGP a Buy rating, along with a $49 price target, suggesting a 51% one-year upside. (To watch Mackay’s track record, click here) “Our thesis for TRGP, briefly put, is that we see its strategic Permian and downstream NGL assets supporting higher-than-consensus EBITDA (GSe ~7% higher on average vs. Eikon for 2022+), which could allow larger — and sooner than expected — incremental returns of capital — all supported by a valuation that remains relatively cheap…. [As] the year progresses, we expect the focus to shift to the large upcoming capital allocation catalyst that (we anticipate) should come in early 2022 once TRGP completes its planned DevCo consolidations,” Mackay wrote. There is broad-based agreement on Wall Street that Targa is buying proposition. Of the 15 recent reviews, 13 are to Buy against just 2 Holds. The $38.27 average price target indicates a potential for 18% upside from the current trading price of $32.45. (See TRGP stock analysis on TipRanks) ADT, Inc. (ADT) For the last stock on Goldman's list, we’ll switch gears again, this time to the home security sector. ADT provides a range of security services focused on alarm monitoring. Services include burglar and fire alarms, packages that include 24/7 monitoring, motion detectors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and ‘smart home’ modifications. ADT’s services are available in the residential and commercial markets. The company’s revenue stream has remained stable through the past year, between $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion, and each quarter’s result was flat or slightly higher year-over-year. The full year’s revenues were 4% up from 2019. The company’s earnings net loss moderated through the year, and the Q4 result of a 14 cent net loss was the lowest of the year. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong who writes: “We believe ADT is well positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, including strong new home construction trends and rising smart home demand, as it offensively steps up its subscriber acquisition costs by $150-250mn this year. With these investments, management plans to deliver accelerated mid-teens gross recurring monthly revenue additions growth in 2021. We expect ADT to increase its penetration of the fast growing smart home category longer-term with this incremental spend…” The Goldman analyst sets a $13 price target on this stock to go along with his Buy rating, implying a 58% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Tong’s track record, click here) Tong takes the bullish view of ADT, but there is a range of opinions on Wall Street. ADT has a Moderate Buy rating, based on a 3-1-1 split between Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings. The current share price is $8.21, and the average price target of $10.55 suggests ~28.5% upside from that level. (See ADT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital Gains Tax. That Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending certainly hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 61.9%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Apple’s Big Run: One company that has been a good investment in the last year has been iPhone maker Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Apple recently unveiled its family of iPhone 12 models, which are the first to be compatible with 5G mobile networks. Analysts are expecting 5G iPhones to trigger yet another massive global upgrade cycle among existing iPhone users. When iPhone sales growth began to slow in recent years, Apple made a massive pivot to a recurring services model, a transition that is ongoing to this day. As of the fiscal first quarter of 2021, Apple said it now has a massive installed user base of more than 1.65 billion active devices. Apple’s Services segment is all about further monetizing that user base, and services revenue generates an impressive gross profit margin of about 68%. Fortunately for Apple investors, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 didn’t negatively impact its business much at all. In fact, the iPhone 12 helped generate 5.5% revenue growth for Apple in fiscal 2020. Net profit was also up 3.9% to $57.4 billion on the year. At the beginning of 2020, Apple shares were trading at around $296. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $282 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompting concerns about a U.S. pandemic. Apple ultimately bottomed at $212.61 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Apple investors, the dip did not last long. By June, Apple shares were back at new all-time highs above $330 and was as high as $514.14 in August prior to a four-to-one stock split. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Apple In 2021, Beyond: The stock eventually made it back up to new split-adjusted highs of $145.09 in January 2021. In recent days, the stock has pulled back from its highs, settling back down to $120. Still, Apple investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a big return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Apple stock bought on March 26, 2020, would be worth about $1,968 today, assuming reinvested dividends. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting even more upside for Apple in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 37 analysts covering the stock is $155, suggesting a 28.5% upside from current levels. (Photo by Vista Wei on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCould Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Nike. Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) decentralized identity platform ION is now live on the Bitcoin blockchain. A project four years in the making, ION aims to provide people with a new way to verify credentials when using online services, according to the company's recent announcement. Read More The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled plans for a major reconfiguration of its Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland was the company’s first theme park, opening in 1955. The last addition to the park was a 14-acre “Star Wars”-themed section that opened in... Read More Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) went on an acquisition spree during the last five years and acquired more artificial intelligence companies than other U.S. technology giants during the period. The Cupertino, California-based company acquired 25 AI startups during the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, leading the acquisition race that was dominated by... Read More Baird upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $150 price target Friday. The analyst Jonathan Komp issued the upgrade, based on a "positive fundamental view of Nike's transformation to a direct-to-consumer and digital-led organization, which has driven customer engagement, elevated brand positioning, and supported margin expansion." Photo by CrispyCream27, Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.Why FuelCell Shares Jumped This Afternoon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Options Traders May Be Fearing More Downside For Cathie Wood's ARKK

    Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) is down over 30% since it reached an all-time-high of $159.70 on Feb. 16, but options traders may be seeing more downside for Cathie Wood’s fund, which holds shares of companies that Wood feels are disruptive innovators. The ARKK Trades: At 2:09 p.m. Thursday a trader executed a put sweep of 7,238 ARKK options with a $100 strike price expiring April 16. The trade represented a $38,000 bearish bet for which the trader paid $5.25 per option contract. At 1:04 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 400 ARKK options with a $110 strike price expiring on Jan. 20, 2023. The trade represented a $1.4-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $26 per option contract. At 11:16 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 1,500 ARKK options with a $125 strike price expiring May 21. The trade represented a $2.49-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.60 per option contract. At 11:15 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 819 ARKK options with a $100 strike price expiring on May. 21. The trade represented a $1.35-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.50 per option contract. At 11:15 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 1,028 ARKK options with a $125 strike price expiring on May. 21. The trade represented a $1.7-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.50 per option contract. At 11:15 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 1,087 ARKK options with a $125 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $1.78-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.40 per option contract. Together, traders are betting almost $8.76 million that the share price of ARKK is going lower. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating a large move in stock price will occur imminently. A sweeper pays market price for the call options, instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. About ARKK: Cathie Wood’s Ark ETFs have been wildly popular this year, and retail investors watch the fund’s activity daily to see which companies are being bought and sold. ARKK holds numerous stocks in this fund popular with retail traders such as Telsa Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG). Although ARKK holds some pharmaceuticals and biosciences companies, most of its holdings are in the tech sector, which is in a rout. Watch Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood here: See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaStart Your Engines! Alpine Formula 1 Team Partners With Plug Power For RacesBlackBerry's Announces IVY Innovation Fund For Smart Vehicle Startup Companies© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • 9 Space SPACs For Investors To Consider Ahead Of Ark Space ETF

    The potential for growth in the space market has been drawing attention from investors. And the space sector could get more attention over the next couple weeks with the Ark Funds space ETF set to launch as early as this coming Monday. Here is a look at the space-related SPACs that could be added to the fund and also could be investment opportunities for investors looking for exposure to the sector: Virgin Galactic: Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) are down from 2021 highs of $62.80. The company, which plans on taking tourists to space has had several setbacks including ending recent test flights earlier than expected. Virgin Galactic is set to unveil its SpaceShip Three fleet vehicle on March 30 according to the timeline announced in its February conference call. The company has collected deposits from 600 customers who paid $250,000 each to board a future flight to space with Virgin Galactic. Momentus: Going public with the SPAC Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRAC), Momentus is a space company that could attract the interest of Cathie Wood and Ark Funds. The company has been called the “FedEx of Space” by Barron’s and is often referred to as a “zero gravity logistics player.” The company has a deal in place with SpaceX and plans to launch satellites as a service in the future. The company forecasts annual revenue to hit $1 billion by 2024. AST: Billed as the "5G from space" company, AST is a unique offering for investors in both the space and telecommunications sector. The company, which is merging with New Providence Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: NPA), counts Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) as a customer and investor. AST has plans to launch 20 satellites in equatorial regions targeting 1.6 billion people first. The second phase is to launch 168 global satellites for the European and North American markets. The company is several years away from having significant revenue. AST calls for hitting 9 million subscribers in the year 2023 and 373 million by the year 2027. Astra: Founded by former NASA Chief Technology Officer Chris Kemp, Astra is one of only a handful of companies that have successfully made it to space. The company plans on delivering customer payloads this summer and begin monthly launches by the end of 2021. Astra, merging with Holicity (NASDAQ: HOL), can mass produce a portable launch system to launch from anywhere in the world within 24 hours. The company said it has an affordable path to space for government and commercial customers. Deals are in place with NASA and five government customers. Astra has over 50 launches in its backlog and a pipeline of over $1.2 billion in deals. Rocket Lab: Rocket Lab, merging with Vector Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VACQ), is the second most frequently used U.S. orbital rocket company, trailing only SpaceX. The company has completed 19 launches to space, with its first successful launch coming in 2018. The company has deployed over 100 satellites for government and private companies. Rocket Lab has missions booked for trips to the Moon in 2021, Mars in 2024 and Venus in 2023. The company has a pipeline of $2.2 billion in deals, including $1.2 billion for launch-related revenue. The backlog represents 90% of fiscal 2021 projected revenue. Related Link: 10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Woods, Ark Funds Spire Global: Space-based data and analytics company Spire Global is going public via SPAC merger with NavSight Holdings Inc (NYSE: NSH), valuing the company at $1.6 billion. The company has a constellation of over 100 satellites and is seeking to pioneer the space-as-a-service business model. The company serves over 150 customers and processes five terabytes of data per day. The company offers fast, scalable and reliable access to space at a fraction of the cost and time. Revenue for the company is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 100% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2025. BlackSky: Satellite company BlackSky is going public with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SFTW). The company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning on its satellites for Earth observation. The company’s proprietary technology stack includes a constellation of high-resolution small satellites that monitor global events and activities. The company aims to set up a constellation of 30 high resolution multi-spectral satellites capable of monitoring locations on Earth every 30 minutes. BlackSky also announced a multi-launch agreement with Rocket Lab for nine additional satellites across five missions this year. Velo3D: A SPAC backed by Barry Sternlicht and Serena Williams is bringing 3D metal printer company Velo3D public. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR) agreed to a $1.6 billion merger with the company. Velo3D counts SpaceX as an investor and customer. The 3D printing company helps create engines and other components for SpaceX rockets. The company sells its printers using two methods: Companies can buy the custom 3D printers and license the design software, or they can pay for the printers and software in a single bundled service. Redwire Space: Space infrastructure company Redwire Space announced a $615 million merger with Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (NYSE: GNPK). Redwire Space offers business in on-orbit servicing, low earth orbit commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, space domain awareness and advanced sensors and components. The company has commercial and national security customers, with a contracted backlog of $150 million. Redwire Space sees revenue growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 72% from 2021 to 2025. Disclosure: Author is long shares SPCE, HOL, SPFR, SRAC. Photo by NASA on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood's Ark Funds© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk Boasts Tesla Will Be the Biggest Company in the World. Or Maybe Not.

    The CEO of the electric-vehicle pioneer took to Twitter to make his out-on-a-limb prediction. Later, he deleted his tweet.

  • Traders Are ‘Glued to Their Screens’ and Set for Volatile Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Global traders are bracing for what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated opens for U.S. equities in months following an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades Friday that rattled investors worldwide.Archegos Capital Management LLC -- the family office of Bill Hwang -- was behind the sales, dumping shares of Chinese tech giants and U.S. media conglomerates, according to two people directly familiar with the trades. While some of the stocks targeted in the block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley rebounded at the end of Friday’s session, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. didn’t. They posted their biggest daily losses ever.Morgan Stanley traded about $13 billion including Farfetch Ltd., Discovery, Baidu Inc., and GSX Techedu Inc., while Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc. and IQiyi Inc., the email said.Sharif Farha, a Dubai-based portfolio manager at Safehouse Global Consumer Fund, said ViacomCBS and Discovery may actually recover on Monday and noted that the market’s fundamentals remain intact.“The correction was not structural,” he said.Farha expects benign price action to start the day, but anticipation for Monday’s open remains high.“Traders everywhere know the story and will be glued to their screens,” he said.Huge RalliesThe possibility of additional block trades still looms over the market, while the traditional end-of-quarter volatility may contribute to sharper swings on high-flying stocks. ViacomCBS and Discovery have rallied this year.“What most people appear to have missed is that both of these companies have seen their share prices almost quadruple since October last year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note on Sunday, referring to ViacomCBS and Discovery.The selloff on the two media companies started earlier last week, when ViacomCBS reported an offering of $2 billion in shares after closing at a record high. The stock fell 9.1% the following day. On Friday, a downgrade by Wells Fargo and the large block trades compounded the selling pressure.ViacomCBS closed 27% lower to $48.23, down from a high of $100.34 on March 22. Discovery also slumped 27% to $41.90, down from $77.27 on March 19. Other media stocks tumbled too, with AMC Networks Inc. losing 6.4% and Fox Corp. retreating 6.2%.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades (1)Viacom and Discovery shares are also echoing volatility in a host of companies that soared on lockdown trades, including Zillow Group and Peloton Inc. and to some degree the entire blank-check SPAC space. Earlier this month, data compiled by Susquehanna International Group showed that volatility futures expiring three months from now were hovering 20% above the average level or prior instances when the VIX traded at 20.“We have seen an increase in volatility in equities capital markets, tech, working-from-home names with retail stepping back and more rotation to value in the last few weeks,” said Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at Barclays. “It may have hurt a number of funds that were overly exposed to these trades.”U.S. equities notched their biggest gain in three weeks on Friday and the S&P 500 closed 1.7% higher as the bull market celebrated its first anniversary since hitting pandemic-era lows.“The markets could start trading in a friendly manner at the beginning of the week,” said Andreas Lipkow, Comdirect Bank strategist. “Although there is currently some major profit-taking and unusual block trade activities, these market asymmetries can currently still be processed well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.