U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,084.62
    -124.46 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) ("Waterdrop") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Waterdrop on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Waterdrop American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Waterdrop's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/waterdrop-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=waterdrop

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Toll free (844) 887-9500

Waterdrop operates an insurance technology platform and is based in Beijing, China. On April 16, 2021, Waterdrop filed a registration statement on a Form F-1 for the IPO, which, after an amendment, was declared effective on May 6, 2021 (the "Registration Statement").

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop was engaged in a variety of market abuses used to artificially inflate Waterdrop's short-term financial results in the lead up to the IPO, including: (1) operating insurance platforms without proper governmental authorizations; (2) mispricing risks for consumers; and (3) illicitly using client information. Indeed, unbeknownst to investors, the reason that Waterdrop had discontinued one of its business segments - the mutual aid segment - was because it had been ordered to do so by Chinese regulators.

Waterdrop investors may, no later than November 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666444/Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Announces-a-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-Waterdrop-Inc-WDH

Recommended Stories

  • Countdown Starts on Chinese Company Delistings After Long U.S.-China Audit Fight

    U.S. regulators gear up for a three-year countdown that will force many Chinese companies to leave American stock exchanges, after a long impasse between Washington and Beijing over access to the companies’ audit records.

  • Merck’s COVID-19 pill is a 'huge game changer': Doctor

    Dr. Anthony Harris, WorkCare chief innovation officer and associate medical director, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Coinbase says hackers stole cryptocurrency from at least 6,000 customers

    Unauthorized third parties exploited a flaw in the company's SMS account recovery process to gain access to the accounts, and transfer funds to crypto wallets not associated with Coinbase, the company said. "We immediately fixed the flaw and have worked with these customers to regain control of their accounts and reimburse them for the funds they lost," a Coinbase spokesperson said on Friday.

  • UPS Appeal Successful; $27 Million Nuclear Verdict Remanded to Trial Court

    A $27 million-plus nuclear verdict against UPS handed down in 2019 has been overturned by a Texas appellate court and remanded to the trial court with a requirement for a venue change. The original case was heard in the Texas 58th District Court in Jefferson County. But the order handed down Thursday by Judge Charles Kreger of the Texas 9th Court of Appeals remands the case to Harris County, Texas, home of the city of Houston. UPS (NYSE: UPS) and Byron Bisor, the driver from the 2018 wreck that

  • Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North

    On Sept. 23, Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since the June 4 52-week high of $16.45. Ford’s stock shot up over 11% during the four trading days that followed and reached a high of $14.73 before entering into consolidation. See Also: Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes The Ford Chart: The sharp rise higher paired with the consolidation has settled Ford into a bull flag pattern on the dai

  • Here Are 3 Things to Do to Maximize Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement

    Financial professionals say Americans can maximize their Social Security payout by working at least 35 years, delaying filing until age 70 (or as long as possible), and using spousal benefits.

  • Disney and Scarlett Johansson Settle Suit Over ‘Black Widow’ Contract

    Accord brings to an end a two-month fight between the media giant and one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars.

  • Are supply-chain disruptions ‘transitory’? Odds are low so here’s where to invest, says an analyst

    Supply-chain bottlenecks that have fueled inflation fears are complex and pointing toward a new cycle of investing opportunities, according to Marko Papic, chief strategist at alternative asset manager Clocktower Group.

  • Crude oil prices will go the way of ‘whale oil’ as demand has peaked, says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Much like the whale oil trade at its peak in the mid 1800s, crude oil prices have probably topped. Citing U.S. Energy Information Administration data, the investment manager said global oil demand peaked at 101 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2019, dropped to 92 mbd during the coronavirus in 2020, and has since rebounded to 97 mbd in 2021. “Based on our forecast for EV sales, @ARKInvest believes that oil demand has peaked,” Wood said.

  • Ready to Tap Your Retirement Fund? Here’s How to Get Started

    Ask Encore: All withdrawal strategies have their advantages and disadvantages. It’s important to understand them.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Struggle with $6.00

    The natural gas markets gapped to kick off the trading session on Friday, but then struggled with the $6.00 level to fall rather significantly.

  • Saudis Triumph in Oil Market With Comeback From Covid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- When the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers gathers next week, group leader Saudi Arabia can savor a moment of triumph. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoEighteen months after slashing crude p

  • There’s a Worldwide Energy Crunch. Here’s How to Play It.

    Investors looking to get exposure to surging prices for natural gas and other fuel sources might consider Cimarex Energy, Marathon Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, and other stocks.

  • The Surge in Natural Gas Prices Is Equal to a $190 Oil Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- The deepening global energy crunch has pushed natural gas in Europe and Asia to the equivalent of about $190 a barrel, something the oil market has never seen.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBo

  • American Airlines, Alaska, JetBlue Orders Workers to Get Covid-19 Vaccinations

    More airlines are telling employees they’ll have to get Covid-19 vaccinations as carriers move to comply with new rules for companies that do business with the federal government.

  • Petrofac admits failing to stop staff paying £32m in bribes to secure contracts

    The firm’s biggest shareholder is major Tory donor Ayman Asfari.

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • Stock Market In Correction; Merck Covid Drug Rocks Moderna, BioNTech: Weekly Review

    The stock market fell into a correction as the major indexes and leaders sold off. Merck leapt on a Covid drug, but rocked Moderna, BioNTech.

  • Merck debuts COVID-19 treatment pill

    Merck and company research claims this pill could keep more COVID-19 patients alive and 50% more out of hospitals.

  • How Ford Makes Money: Selling Vehicles, Financing Services

    Ford gets the vast majority of its revenue from vehicle sales and financial services, but mobility sales are growing the fastest.