Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Hyzon Motors Inc.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (NASDAQ:HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Decarbonization") (NASDAQ:DCRB) charging the company with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to its "customer" contracts, "deals," and "partnerships" with customers. Hyzon's illicit behavior has caused Hyzon investors to suffer significant losses as a result of the company's alleged violations of law.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR HYZON LOSSES
IF YOU ARE HAVING TROUBLE VIEWING THE VIDEO ABOVE, PLEASE CLICK HERE.
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 29, 2021
CLASS PERIOD: February 9, 2021 through September 27, 2021
CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at info@ktmc.com

HYZON'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT
Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company that manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. On February 9, 2021, Hyzon issued a press release which touted Hyzon's purported deals and delivery schedule. Throughout the Class Period, Hyzon continued to tout its customer contracts, deals and partnerships, including a September 9, 2021 press release stating that the company was to supply up to 500 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles to a Shanghai logistics company.
The truth emerged on September 28, 2021, when Blue Orca Capital revealed in a report that Hyzon's largest customer, Shanghai HongYun, is a "Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced," and that Hyzon's next largest customer, Hiringa Energy ("Hiringa"), is not really a Hyzon customer but rather a "channel partner" for Hyzon's vehicles. The report additionally stated that "Hiringa will account for 24% of the [Hyzon]'s projected deliveries in 2021. Yet Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021," which contradicts Hyzon's representations during the Class Period.
Following this news, Hyzon's share price fell $2.58 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.63 per share on September 28, 2021.

WHAT CAN I DO?
Hyzon investors may, no later than November 29, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer& Check, LLP encourages Hyzon investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?
A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670277/Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Filed-Against-Hyzon-Motors-Inc

