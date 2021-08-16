Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Rekor Systems, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland against Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor”) f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) (“Novume”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Rekor, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. One of the main drivers of Rekor’s business is its automatic license plate recognition (“ALPR”) technology, which Rekor has pitched to investors as a major market opportunity since at least 2018. For example, Rekor has consistently touted the purportedly lucrative prospects of its uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion (“UVED”) partnership with the State of Oklahoma (“Oklahoma”), under which Rekor receives compensation and commission fees in exchange for using its technology to scan vehicle license plates and compare them against a database to identify vehicles without auto-insurance. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants represented that Rekor’s ALPR technology could disrupt the current ALPR market, downplayed Rekor’s larger competitors, and touted Rekor’s opportunities for growth in the ALPR space.

The truth began to emerge on May 10, 2021, when a bill authorizing the establishment of a state UVED program was excluded from the Texas Legislature’s Daily House Calendar and left pending in a state committee. Because May 10, 2021 was the deadline for the Texas UVED bill to move from the committee, news sources reported significant market speculation that the bill was dead. On a post-market earnings call that same day to discuss Rekor’s first quarter 2021 financial results, Robert A. Berman, Rekor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, also indicated that Rekor may not secure a UVED agreement with Texas.

Following this news, Rekor’s stock price fell $5.20 per share, or 27.5%, to close at $13.71 per share on May 10, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rekor’s ALPR technology and UVED-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (2) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor’s Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (3) Rekor’s UVED partnership was not as profitable as the defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (4) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (5) as a result, Rekor’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

