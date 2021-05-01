U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,777.48
    -9.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Romeo Power, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo") (NYSE: RMO; RMO.WT) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. ("RMG") (NYSE: RMG; RMG.U; RMG.WS) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Romeo securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check, LLP)
KTMC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP)

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Romeo securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/romeo-powerclass-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=romeo

Romeo is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. RMG, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors.

On March 30, 2021, after the market closed, Romeo issued a press release and filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K that disclosed its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and conducted a conference call with investors and analysts. The defendants shocked investors by disclosing that Romeo's production had been hampered by a shortage in supply of battery cells and that its estimated 2021 revenue would therefore be reduced by approximately 71-87%. On March 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley issued a research report in which it downgraded Romeo's target price per share from $12 to $7. Following this news, Romeo's shares declined from a closing price on March 30, 2021 of $10.37 per share to close at $8.33 per share, a decline of $2.04 per share, or almost 20%.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants concealed that: (1) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four; (2) the future potential risks that the defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo's business, operations and prospects; (3) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021; (4) Romeo's supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo's revenue growth; and (5) Romeo's supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory.

Romeo investors may, no later than June 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp--securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-romeo-power-inc-301281092.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • How 'good news' stories hide healthcare woes

    Articles about seeking to overcome struggle have been dubbed "perseverance porn" by one researcher.

  • India's Covid crisis: Your questions answered

    We put your questions about the severity and handling of the coronavirus crisis in India to experts.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • Buffett's Berkshire recovering from pandemic, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said first-quarter operating profit rose 20%.

  • Buffett to new investors: 'It's not as easy as it sounds'

    Buffett shared two items for new entrants to the stock market “to ponder a bit before they try to do 30 or 40 trades a day to profit from what looks like a very easy game.”

  • Buffett Says Better Economic Recovery Clouded Airlines Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett conceded that a better-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic made the timing of some Berkshire Hathaway Inc. moves last year -- including its decision to drop some airline stocks -- more fraught.Berkshire ended up dumping the stocks of four major U.S. airlines as the pandemic bore down on the country and paralyzed travel, a move that prompted questions from shareholders at the conglomerate’s annual meeting held virtually Saturday. Stocks of airlines including Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co., two of the carriers Berkshire had owned, then rallied more than 45% after the end of May through the rest of 2020, helped by unprecedented government stimulus measures.“The economic recovery has gone far better than you could say with any assurance, so we didn’t like having as much money as we had in banks at that time,” Buffett said at the meeting in Los Angeles. “I do not consider it a great moment in Berkshire’s history, but also we’ve got more net worth than any company in the United States under accounting principles.”Buffett’s move to dump the airlines was driven in part by the carriers’ need to receive aid as the pandemic shut air travel. The billionaire investor explained that the carriers might have had a harder time getting help if Berkshire had been a significant shareholder.“They might have very well had a very, very, very, very different result if they had a very, very, very rich shareholder that owned 8 or 9%,” Buffett said.Buffett’s been criticized in recent years for his ever-growing cash pile that hit a near record $145.4 billion at the end of the first quarter. Shareholders on Saturday questioned why he didn’t seize more during the market’s bottom last year, taking advantage of low prices to deploy some of that war chest. He noted that Berkshire needed to manage its own risks and couldn’t depend on anybody for help. Charlie Munger, a Berkshire vice chairman, also noted it’s “insane” for people to assume that money managers can pinpoint the market bottom and take advantage of it.“There always is some person who does that by accident, but that’s too tough a standard,” Munger said. “Anybody who expects that out of Berkshire Hathaway is out of his mind.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Already got a third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – US Inflation, Income, Spending Reports to Drive Price Action

    Gold could continue to feel further downside pressure if today’s US reports show a booming economy.

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies

  • Avoiding Biden’s proposed capital-gains tax hikes won’t be so easy—or will it?

    Many taxpayers could avoid the tax by timing the realization of capital gains, but the elimination of the stepped-up basis loophole could mean the government would collect a lot of revenue.

  • Coinbase Backer Parlays ‘Fantasy’ Bet Into $4.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Before his bet on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. became a multi-billion-dollar exit, Union Square Ventures co-founder Fred Wilson compared Bitcoin to science fiction.“We may be completely wrong, it may be a fantasy,” he said at a marketing conference in May 2013. That was shortly after he had invested $2.5 million in Coinbase, the U.S.’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, where people can buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital tokens such as Ethereum and Litecoin. “It’s straight out of a sci-fi novel, but sci-fi novels are the best things you can read if you want to invest,” Wilson said. “It’s a gut bet.”Eight years later, Wilson’s wager became Union Square’s most profitable exit. Earlier this month, Coinbase listed on Nasdaq and soared to $328.28 a share, catapulting the company’s valuation on a fully diluted basis to about $86 billion. That’s a ten-fold increase from its last public funding round in 2018 and valued Union Square’s stake at $4.6 billion by the end of the first trading day.Wilson will have to listen carefully to his gut to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market and Coinbase’s rocky debut. But the large volume of cryptocurrency trading is good for boosting Coinbase’s revenue, and Bitcoin has been rallying again after hitting its lowest level since early March. Wilson has said that “one of the hardest things in managing a venture capital portfolio is managing your big winners.” On the day of the Coinbase listing, Union Square Ventures sold 4.7 million shares for $1.8 billion, according to securities filings.Coinbase isn’t Wilson’s first foray into a nascent technology trend but it’s certainly the largest payout. His New York-based venture capital firm has invested in more than 100 businesses and has had 10 public exits since the firm’s inception in 2003. Nine of those have reaped billion-dollar valuations on the day of their stock market debut, according to data from PitchBook and Securities and Exchange Commission filings compiled by Bloomberg.Wilson was an early believer in the social networks that defined the 2010s and oversaw Union Square’s biggest successes, including Twitter Inc.’s $24 billion valuation after the company went public in 2013, boosting the value of the firm’s stake to $1.2 billion, online gaming company Zynga Inc.’s $7 billion IPO in 2011 and Tumblr’s $1.1 billion purchase by Yahoo!.“Fred is driven by intellectual curiosity,” said Zynga founder and chairman Mark Pincus. “He didn’t get involved for the money.”Wilson declined to be interviewed for this article saying he doesn’t “think investors should be the focus of attention when the entrepreneurs and management create all of the value.”Union Square’s latest iteration of its investment philosophy homes in on companies with strong communities that “broaden access to knowledge, capital and well-being,” according to the firm’s website. “Coinbase is at the center of this” said Angela Lee, chief innovation officer at Columbia Business School where she teaches venture capital and leadership courses. “Most venture capital firms deviate from their investment thesis. Union Square is very disciplined. They’re very smart about taking a trend and breaking it into components.”Wilson began investing in 1987 at Euclid Partners, a small venture capital firm in New York, recalling it “wasn’t a stellar start” to his career, he wrote in his blog in 2008. Then the internet came along. Wilson co-founded Flatiron Partners with Jerry Colonna in 1996 and together they invested $150 million into early stage internet deals that turned into $750 million in the span of three years, according to Wilson’s blog post. “We were undisciplined and not diversified,” Colonna said in an interview. “We were a little too enthusiastic.” Colonna is now the CEO of executive coaching firm Reboot.io, where his work was described in a Wired article as: “This man makes founders cry.”Flatiron folded in 2001 during the dot-com bust, but Wilson carried those lessons to Union Square, Colonna said. “Fred’s not a Vegas gambler. He doesn’t throw darts at the wall and doesn’t just tag along to other people’s investments.”Wilson’s belief in connecting ideas, people and experiences on the internet through networks was in motion even before social media startups made it into his portfolio. The native New Yorker’s networking ethos was born out of the post-dot-com bubble era that ushered in early social networking startups or “Web 2.0” companies like Friendster, Orkut and Tribe.net. His views were first put into practice when he started his popular blog, AVC, in September 2003, shortly before he co-founded Union Square with Brad Burnham.Though his early posts revolved around family, hobbies and music, the blog expanded into tech, business and management and became a vehicle for sourcing investment ideas and connecting with entrepreneurs, he said in a March 2006 episode with Businessweek’s Cutting Edge podcast. “The process of writing helps me crystallize my thoughts about what’s interesting and what’s not interesting, what’s potentially strategic and what’s potentially risky about a particular sector.”One of Wilson’s earliest musings on cryptocurrency was in 2011, when he wrote that “an alternative currency with roots in peer to peer networks and based on an algorithm that is transparent to everyone is an idea whose time has come.” Union Square’s founding theory of seeking out emerging, fast-growing online communities has since evolved beyond original social media to include other blockchain and cryptocurrency startups like Stacks 2.0, an open network for decentralized apps and contracts on the blockchain, and even CryptoKitties, an Ethereum-based virtual game that allows players to adopt, raise, and trade virtual cats that kickstarted the craze for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.Coinbase’s breakthrough listing was the buzziest investment in recent years for Wilson, whose enthusiasm has been more measured compared with crypto evangelists like investor Mike Novogratz or the Winklevoss brothers who started the Gemini digital asset exchange.In January 2018, Wilson wrote about locking in profits at a time when Bitcoin was taking off. “I know that many crypto holders think that selling anything is a mistake. And it might be. Or it might not be. You just don’t know,” he said. By the end of that year, Bitcoin had plunged over 70%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.