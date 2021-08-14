U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,867.32
    +352.51 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors - ARDX

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) ("Ardelyx") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securitiesduring the Class Period may, no later than September 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/ardelyx-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=ardelyx

Ardelyx is a specialized biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing first-in-class medicine to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal disease. This includes patients with chronic kidney disease ("CKD") on dialysis suffering from elevated serum phosphorus, or hyperphosphatemia; and CKD patients and/or heart failure patients with elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia.

In June 2020, the defendants submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Ardelyx's lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. According to Ardelyx, tenapanor has "a unique mechanism of action and acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3, or NHE3." If approved, tenapanor "would be the first therapy for phosphate management that blocks phosphorus absorption at the primary pathway of uptake[,]" and "could greatly improve patient adherence and compliance with one single pill dosed twice daily in contrast to current therapies where typically multiple pills are taken before every meal." Thus, tenapanor was widely touted by the defendants.

The Class Period commences on August 6, 2020, when Ardelyx issued a press release announcing that it submitted an NDA to the FDA for the review of tenapanor as a first-in-class therapy to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis.

The FDA accepted Ardelyx's NDA in September 2020 and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx repeatedly lauded this development, highlighting the FDA's acceptance and review of the NDA, supported by so-called "successful" Phase 3 studies.

However, the truth was revealed after the markets closed on July 19, 2021, when the defendants announced that Ardelyx received a letter from the FDA on July 13, 2021, stating that "the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments." In particular, the FDA noted that "a key issue is the size of the treatment effect and its clinical relevance."

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA. The complaint further alleges that the defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew, or had reason to know, that the data submitted to support the NDA was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely, if not certain, that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Ardelyx investors may, no later than September 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659698/Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Checker-LLP-Final-Deadline-Reminder-for-Ardelyx-Inc-Investors--ARDX

Recommended Stories

  • Why Might Cassava Succeed With Its Alzheimer's Drug, When So Many Have Failed?

    Alzheimer's research has been hampered by apparently mistaken ideas about what causes the disease. Cassava has a new theory about what's responsible -- and its drug is showing positive results.

  • Why Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Are Down Friday

    Friday continued what has been a bad week for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. The biotech company's stock closed at $24.31 on Thursday, opened at $24.04 on Friday and continued to slide, falling to a low of $22.58 in the early afternoon. It's part of a longer trend for the company, which specializes in finding treatments for central nervous system disorders.

  • Sesen Bio's stock rocked on heavy volume after shock FDA decision on BLA for cancer treatment

    Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-mu

  • What Rinvoq's Positive News Means for AbbVie

    If the drug can overcome JAK inhibitor-class concerns, it could capture share in the growing atopic dermatitis market.

  • Vaccine Stocks Nab Booster Shot OK, But Their Run Could Be Short-Lived

    Vaccine stocks initially rose Friday after the FDA authorized a third dose of their Covid shots from immunocompromised people.

  • Merck Canada Initiates Rolling Submission to Health Canada for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Therapeutic Agent for the Treatment of COVID-19

    Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the initiation of a rolling submission to Health Canada for molnupiravir, an investigational twice daily oral antiviral agent currently in trials as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Merck is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

  • Who Is Eligible To Get COVID Booster Shots?

    On Thursday evening, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized third doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the U.S. in an effort to mitigate the extremely viral Delta variant. But according to the amended emergency authorization, only a few groups of people will be eligible for third shots — or booster shots — in the U.S. The FDA’s announcement comes shortly after the World Health Organization implored wealthy countries to avoid giving out third doses until countries with fewer va

  • Moderna's Shot Seems To Have A Better Shot Against Delta Than Pfizer's

    Besides proudly stating that its Covid-19 shot produced a "robust" antibody response against the highly contagious delta variant last Thursday, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) also posted second-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations on both earnings and revenue. Q2 Figures For the quarter that ended on June 30th, earnings per share amounted to $6.46, exceeding the expected $5.96 as Moderna generated a revenue of $4.35 billion, also exceeding the expected $4.2 billion. Its Covid v

  • Sonos Wins First Round in Patent Case Against Google at ITC

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. shares jumped as the wireless audio company came one step closer to winning a global battle with Alphabet Inc.’s Google when a U.S. trade judge found the search giant infringes five Sonos patents -- a decision that could shut some Google smart home devices, phones and laptops out of the U.S. market.U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock announced his findings in a one-paragraph notice on the agency’s website. The judge’s full decision won’t be availab

  • U.S. Authorizes Third Dose of Covid Vaccines. Don’t Call Them Booster Shots.

    The move allows recipients of solid organ transplants and other equally immunocompromised people to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

  • Moderna study shows its COVID-19 vaccine holds up against several variants after six months

    Moderna Inc. shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday afetr the biotech drug company said a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine held up against several variants of the virus that causes the disease. The study was tested against SARS-CoV-2 variants that included alpha, beta, gamma, delta epsilon, and iota, Moderna (MRNA) said. “These data support the durable efficacy of 93% seen with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through six months,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, in a statement.

  • How To Tell If You've Had COVID

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the trickiest things about COVID is that many people who were infected—and passed along that infection—had mild symptoms, or no signs at all. Additionally, even people who've been vaccinated may contract the virus and pass it along, being none the wiser. Wondering if you've unwittingly battled coronavirus? We asked Dr. Gwen Murphy, Ph.D., MPH, director of epidemiology for Let'sGetChecked, how to tell if you've had COVID. Read on to find out more—and to

  • FDA Expected to Authorize COVID Boosters for Immunocompromised Individuals as Early as This Week

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said the need is "so imminent" for those who likely "never got a very good immune response to begin with"

  • DeSantis, faced with covid surge, urges Floridians to use Regeneron antibody treatment given to Trump

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to begin dispensing Regeneron monoclonal antibodies - the treatment given to President Donald Trump when he had the coronavirus - through mobile clinics amid a record-breaking stretch of new cases and hospitalizations that have ravaged the state. DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference in Jacksonville on Thursday that while coronavirus vaccines have been effective at preventing illness and death, more was needed to help curb the spread of the virus i

  • Doctor on COVID: ‘We have to react to the public health information’

    Dr. Tom Tsai, Senior Fellow at the Harvard Global Health Institute; Assistant Professor in Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Pfizer, Moderna seen reaping billions from COVID-19 vaccine booster market

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Drugmakers Pfizer Inc, BioNTech and Moderna Inc are expected to reap billions of dollars from COVID-19 booster shots in a market that could rival the $6 billion in annual sales for flu vaccines for years to come, analysts and healthcare investors say. For several months, the companies have said they expect that fully inoculated people will need an extra dose of their vaccines to maintain protection over time and to fend off new coronavirus variants. Now a growing list of governments, including Chile, Germany and Israel, have decided to offer booster doses to older citizens or people with weak immune systems in the face of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

  • Here's who the CDC says should get booster COVID-19 shots

    Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection. The Food and Drug Administration has ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

  • FDA approves COVID-19 booster shot for transplant recipients, other immunocompromised Americans

    FDA approves COVID-19 booster shot for transplant recipients, other immunocompromised Americans

  • The Best Face Masks for the Delta Variant

    The CDC says getting vaccinated and wearing a protective face mask is needed to reduce the transmission of this new Covid strain

  • Child COVID-19 hospitalization rates hit record in U.S. — but not in California. Here's why

    A boom in COVID-19 hospitalizations for children has been driven by states like Florida, Texas and Georgia, but the numbers in California have been less dire.