U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,416.40
    +13.74 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,958.45
    +165.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,817.32
    +36.79 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.40
    +0.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1990
    +0.0150 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6880
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,851.54
    -1,351.82 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.48
    -36.42 (-3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.18
    -8.68 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
JOBS:

Another 385,000 Americans filed jobless claims for week ended July 31

New weekly jobless claims dipped to come in near consensus estimates

Kestrel Gold - Significantly Expands QCM Property

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 /Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a series of mineral claims expanding the Corporation's QCM property. These acquisitions significantly increase the size of the QCM property to approximately 5,100 hectares including an approximate 14-kilometre strike length of the Manson fault zone ("MFZ"). The MFZ is thought to be a controlling structure for much of the gold and silver mineralization found in the district including Kestrel's QCM Zone where historical drill intersections of up to 110.95 metres of 2.86 g/t Au have previously been reported.

Acquisition Highlights

  • The QCM property now covers approximately 51 square kilometres of prospective geology, including a 14-kilometre strike length of the MFZ, within the Manson-Germansen placer gold district.

  • The newly acquired claims contain 7 showings including:

    • Farrell where values of up to 1,777 g/t Au and 3,560 g/t Ag have been returned from grab samples of a 3.0-metre wide quartz vein;

    • Flagstaff where values of up to 5.9 g/t Au and 1,153 g/t Ag have been reported for grab samples of quartz veins and stockworks; and

    • Farrell WNW where values of up to 19.8 g/t Au and 14.3 g/t Ag were returned from samples of quartz-carbonate veining located within an area of gossanous talus.

  • Gold mineralization within the MFZ appears to be related to both an initial phase of pervasive iron-carbonate and sericite alteration of reactive lithologies and later structurally controlled quartz-sulphide veining and silicification, with this setting having affinities of both sediment hosted vein (SHV) and orogenic style systems.

  • Excellent access is provided by BC Highway 27 and numerous gravel forest service roads.

  • Active logging and placer mining is occurring throughout the area, with these activities often providing fresh bedrock exposures for exploration.

Note that the historical analytical values quoted in the second bullet have not been independently verified by the Corporation and a potential investor should not place undue reliance on these historical results when making an investment decision.

Kestrel recently completed a prospecting program focusing on areas outbound of the QCM Zone in an effort to locate new areas of alteration and mineralization. Silicification, iron-carbonate alteration, quartz veining and pyrite mineralization were noted in all areas prospected and a total of 69 rock samples and 9 soil samples have been submitted to Bureau Veritas for analyses.

Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are pleased to have consolidated this fragmented land package and gained control of a 14-kilometre strike length of our target fault zone. The claims we acquired cover 7 mineralized showings each containing significant gold and silver values, which when combined with the historical drill results at the QCM Zone as well as the prospecting observations from our recently completed program, speak to the fault zone's prospectivity for gold and silver mineralization. We are currently compiling and interpreting historical data pertaining to the project in an effort to better understand controls on gold mineralization which will help in planning subsequent exploration programs."

Purchase Terms

Total consideration of $44,000 was paid for a 100% interest in these claims, free of NSR and work commitment provisions. Many of these claims subsequently became part of the option agreement (see the corporation's December 15th 2020 news release) between the corporation and Bernie Kreft, and will be governed by the agreement's terms and conditions.

Marty Huber P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in western Canada. The Corporation is focused on gold exploration within the Canadian Cordillera, with an emphasis on hardrock targets located in placer gold mining districts. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Rob Solinger, President and CEO
Office: (403) 816-2141
Email: rob@kestrelgold.com

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658539/Kestrel-Gold--Significantly-Expands-QCM-Property

Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Outlook for Fiscal 2022

    Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Robinhood Tumbles as Holders File to Sell 98 Million Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled as much as 15% in premarket trading Thursday after shareholders filed to sell nearly 100 million Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.None of the proceeds will be received by the company, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listed sellers are some of Robinhood’s biggest investors and together combine to ho

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Moderna Earnings Crush Views; Covid Vaccine Maker Guides Higher, Sets Buyback

    Moderna earnings easily beat as sales boomed. The Covid vaccine maker gave bullish guidance and announced a stock buyback.

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Veoneer stock soars after Qualcomm announces buyout bid that tops Magna's offer by 18%

    Shares of Veoneer Inc. soared 22.1% toward a three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after Qualcomm Inc. disclosed that it has offered to buy automotive safety electronics company for $37 a share, which is 18% above the Magna International Inc.'s already agreed-upon buyout bid of $31.25. Qualcomm's stock slipped 0.5% ahead of the open while Magna shares gained 1.7%. Qualcomm's all-cash bid, which comes nearly two weeks after Magna and Veoneer agreed on a merger, implies a market capitaliz

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Datadog Stock Jumps As Q2 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates Amid Large Customer Growth

    Datadog stock jumped on its second quarter earnings report as profit and revenue topped estimates, buoyed by growth in large customer accounts.

  • BCE reports second quarter 2021 results

    BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today reported results for the second quarter (Q2).

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Cratered 13.5%

    Shares of military drone maker Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) are falling today, down by 13.5% as of 1:11 p.m. EDT, after the defense specialist paired a solid earnings release last night with weak guidance. Analysts had estimated that Kratos would report $0.06 per share in profit for fiscal Q2 2021 -- and it did that. Sales growth in "unmanned systems" -- i.e., drones, Kratos' sexiest segment -- was particularly strong, rising 44%.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.