Keswick Hall Makes Its Highly Anticipated Fall Debut

·7 min read

Renowned Country Retreat Includes Expanded Accommodations, Infinity Pool and Cabanas and Restaurants Helmed by Acclaimed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The anticipation for Charlottesville, Virginia's newest destination is now over! Keswick Hall, one of Virginia's top destinations since 1912, officially opened its doors on October 1st, 2021, following a complete renovation and expansion including fully transformed guest rooms and suites, common spaces, a signature free-standing restaurant, an infinity pool with cabanas, several red clay tennis courts and reimagined resort grounds. Marigold, the signature restaurant helmed by acclaimed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, was first to open in late summer and has quickly become one of the most sought-after reservations.

An image of the fully transformed rooms at Keswick Hall. The resort now boasts 80 rooms and suites after its multi million dollar renovation.
An image of the fully transformed rooms at Keswick Hall. The resort now boasts 80 rooms and suites after its multi million dollar renovation.

For this project, owners Molly and Robert Hardie tapped the architecture firm, Hart Howerton, distinguished lighting design firm, L'Observatoire International, renowned landscape architects, Nelson Byrd Woltz, and a number of local artists to work in tandem to redefine the art of American hospitality and help to marry the resort's storied location, its classic style and sophistication with luxurious comfort and modern amenities.

"It has been no small undertaking to transform this special and iconic retreat and we cannot wait to unveil the new Keswick Hall during one of the most scenic times of the year in Charlottesville," said owners Molly and Robert Hardie. "We poured our hearts into thoughtfully redesigning the property and we look forward to seeing the passion that we feel for this project to be embraced by visitors from near and far."

Guest Rooms and Suites
Expanded to 80 rooms, guest accommodations feature four signature suites, including the distinctive two-bedroom Hardie Suite. Decorated in shades of whites, blues, and creams, guest rooms feature light wood, elegant furniture with classic upholstery, luxurious beds with Duxiana mattresses and Frette sheets and bath linens. The Hardie Presidential Suite provides guests with a 750 sq. ft. bedroom, 840 sq. ft. of living space, a kitchenette featuring Viking appliances with wet bar, a private entrance and balcony with sprawling mountain views.

Each guest room incorporates state-of-the-art technologies, including smart televisions and Lutron lighting that enables guests to personalize the room's privacy settings with the touch of a button and UV light air purification systems that eliminate airborne pathogens. Thoughtful touches include filtered spring water hydration stations on each guest room floor, artisanal chocolates by Thierry Atlan, at turndown, and custom created bath amenities from red flower. Dawn Meadow, the signature scent of the hotel, is a bright, floral blend of the grass, herbs and flowers native to the grounds of Keswick Hall.

Marigold by Jean-Georges
Marigold by acclaimed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has been inviting guests to take in the expansive views of the Virginia Mountains while feasting on organic and sustainable ingredients since opening in late August. Dishes are sourced not only from local family-owned farms and suppliers, but also from nearby Oakdale Farm, run by the hotel which produces many of the vegetables, herbs, cut flowers and edible flowers that are featured on the menu.

Comprised of 130 indoor seats, 20 bar seats and 70 outdoor seats, the "rustic chic" space features white tiled and wooden floors, a ceramic-face bar, stone fireplace and vibrant outdoor space. The light fixtures from L'Observatoire International focus the eye to the table and highlight the cuisine through a series of adjustable, high CRI LED spotlights mounted to the ceiling beams. As a pre-dinner treat, guests are encouraged to partake in a game of boules on the Pétanque court with the restaurant's signature Ginger Margarita in hand.

According to one guest, Marigold is, "A very welcome addition to the area's food and drink scene" with "friendly and attentive staff" and "dishes that have layers of flavors". Early standouts on the menu include the Seed Crusted Black Bass with a Sweet and Sour Jus.

Local Design Elements
To connect guests to the region, works by local artists adorn the walls of Keswick Hall. Guest rooms feature the work of Andrew Shurtleff depicting the abundant farms and serene countryside the area is known for. Additionally, several local artists, primarily women, were commissioned to provide artwork that can be found around the grounds, including in Marigold, and include artists Lara Call Gastinger, Kiki Slaughter and Cate West Zahl.

"I have fond memories of growing up in this region, and it was an honor to create works that will set the scene for incredible new memories to be made by Marigold guests from around the world. I'm thrilled to be able to offer them a glimpse of my home through my paintings," said Charlottesville native, Kiki Slaughter.

Other local artists featured throughout the rest of the hotel are Isabelle Abbot, Karen Blair and Anne Blackwell, who uniquely contributed a series of pressed plants gathered from the Keswick Hall grounds.

The work of San Francisco-based photographer Sharon Beals is displayed in the galley hallway between Crawford's and the reception desk. Beals' images of nineteenth and twentieth century birds' nests create awareness of native habitats, as well as, for river and ocean conservation.

Onsite Amenities & Events
Located off the lobby, "The Counter" offers a morning selection of artisanal breakfast items, tea and coffee before transforming into a retail shop featuring many of the amenities found at Keswick Hall. Dawn Meadow amenities from red flower are available for purchase as well as the Frette sheets, robes and towels found in the guest rooms. Custom items include jacquard beach towels, tote bags and apparel. Additionally, the hotel has partnered with New York's own Eleni's Cookies to recreate their signature fox as a sweet take home treat as well as Thierry Atlan Chocolates. The newly designed Keswick Ballroom can accommodate up to 240 guests. Just off the lobby, The Garden Room, beautifully designed with delicate, artisan crafted dried botanicals and floor-to-ceiling views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is the perfect setting for a Rehearsal Dinner or post Wedding Brunch, accommodating up to 110 seated guests. Designed with weddings and special occasions in mind, several newly imagined outdoor spaces feature idyllic backdrops for events up to 500 guests. The Great and Oval Lawns each have their own custom tent solutions that allow for an efficient and seamless turnaround. The indoor and outdoor areas equate to just over 15,000 square feet of total event space.

Grounds & Pool
To highlight the outdoor experience at Keswick Hall, landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz have created an enchanting outdoor destination that will entice guests to explore the numerous walking paths and beautifully designed resort grounds – all sustainable and reflective of the native Virginia landscape. A striking 80-foot T-shaped infinity dual-level pool is the focal point of Keswick Hall's brand new, heated Horizon Pool with ultraviolet light filtration and cabanas.

The upgraded tennis facility at Keswick Hall features seven distinctive courts, bringing the first European sub-irrigated red clay courts to the mid-Atlantic region. Keswick's top notch tennis pros are available for private tennis lessons, group classes and organized corporate events.

Full Cry, one of the last golf courses to be designed by the brilliant Pete Dye, has consistently garnered top ranking as one of the best courses to play, by major golf magazines. The 18-hole award-winning design merges modern golf course architecture with the rolling topography of central Virginia. Strategically designed for the enjoyment of both novice and expert-level golfers, Full Cry will be open to members of Keswick Club and guests of Keswick Hall.

Spa
Expected to open in 2022, Keswick Hall's new spa will feature eight sumptuous treatment rooms and offer services that incorporate organic red flower products, including the signature Dawn Meadow scent of Keswick Hall.

Keswick Estate
As part of the expansive and transformative restoration, Molly and Robert Hardie have created five custom homes at Keswick Estate. This residential enclave is part of the property, and provides residents the opportunity of enjoying resort life all year round.

Local Attractions
With its location in the heart of Virginia's Piedmont region among lush, rolling hills at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Keswick Hall offers a one-of-a-kind local experience for guests. This peaceful and pastoral property provides easy access to Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, James Madison's Montpelier and the University of Virginia. Additionally, guests can explore the gastronomic bounty of the region with visits to local wineries, craft breweries, distilleries and farms.

About Keswick Hall
Originally built in 1912, Keswick Hall is a two-hour drive from Washington, D.C. and one-hour drive from Richmond, Virginia. Nestled in the heart of the Virginia Piedmont region, in a centuries-old community known for its over 30 wine vineyards and a lush, rolling countryside, the Forbes Five-Star resort is a historic landmark boasting a rich cultural past. Keswick Hall provides an unparalleled luxury retreat for guests, through its distinctive design, innovative cuisine in partnership with Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, attentive service and resort-style amenities. The property features outdoor pools and cabanas, a spa and fitness center, a championship 18-hole golf course, several dining venues, multiple tennis courts, and both indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces. For more information, please visit: www.keswick.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keswick-hall-makes-its-highly-anticipated-fall-debut-301393327.html

SOURCE Keswick Hall

