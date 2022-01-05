U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

Ketamine One Appoints Two New Members to Its Medical Advisory Board

Corey Hilmas, MD, PhD and Brigadier General (Ret.) Loree K. Sutton, MD Will Help Guide the Development of the Company’s Mental Health Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Corey Hilmas, MD, PhD has been appointed to the Company’s Medical Advisory Board (“MAB”) and will be assuming the role of Interim Chair of the MAB. Additionally, Brigadier General (Ret.) Loree K. Sutton, MD, has also been appointed to the MAB.

Dr. Hilmas currently also serves as the Chief Regulatory Officer of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc. He is a respected scientist, medical doctor, and former federal food regulator in the United States (“US”). After having completed his medical degree and doctorate in toxicology, working as a principal investigator for many years, and serving on behalf of the US government at the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), Dr. Hilmas combines his unique medical and scientific skillset with extensive US regulatory training. He served as an New Dietary Ingredients notification reviewer and as a branch chief within the Division of Dietary Supplement Programs at the FDA.

In addition to working on enforcement matters related to supplement labeling, claims, good manufacturing practices and fraud, he also served as an expert witness for the FDA and Department of Justice, resulting in an FDA Award of Merit from former FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg. As a recognized regulatory expert with intimate knowledge of the dietary supplement industry, Dr. Hilmas has made significant contributions to building and shaping the regulatory landscape through drafting over 65 comments to multiple US federal and state agencies as well as global food health directorates on topics ranging from soy to supplements and cannabidiol, to changing regulatory frameworks overseas.

Dr. Sutton is a lifelong public servant, physician and retired brigadier general who was the Army's highest-ranking psychiatrist. She is the co-founder of Threshold GlobalWorks, LLC; the founding commissioner of the NYC Department of Veterans' Services; and, in her current position as CEO, Veteran Services USA, has devoted over 35 years of service and leadership to the nation and New York. Sutton's decorated military career includes earning a Bronze Star for her actions in combat while deployed to Operation Desert Storm. Selected as a White House Fellow, the nation's premier leadership program, and honored by the National War College as a distinguished graduate, she also commanded the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, TX during the height of Operation Iraqi Freedom hostilities.

Serving as the founding director, Defense Centers of Excellence for Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury, Loree pioneered integrative approaches for building resilience, enhancing recovery and fostering community reintegration. Spanning decades of service in the public and private sectors, her visionary leadership has yielded transformational change which continues to improve the lives of veterans, families, caregivers and survivors.

Additionally, Ketamine One has granted certain advisors an aggregate amount of 100,000 stock options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company, at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant, pursuant to its stock option plan that was approved by shareholders on Feb. 21, 2021. Fifty per cent of the options vest six months from the date of grant, with the remaining fifty per cent of the options vesting 12 months after the date of the grant.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

"Adam Deffett"
Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)
Email: IR@ketamine.one
Web: www.ketamine.one
Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.


