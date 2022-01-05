Ketamine One Appoints Two New Members to Its Medical Advisory Board

Corey Hilmas, MD, PhD and Brigadier General (Ret.) Loree K. Sutton, MD Will Help Guide the Development of the Company’s Mental Health Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Corey Hilmas, MD, PhD has been appointed to the Company’s Medical Advisory Board (“MAB”) and will be assuming the role of Interim Chair of the MAB. Additionally, Brigadier General (Ret.) Loree K. Sutton, MD, has also been appointed to the MAB.



Dr. Hilmas currently also serves as the Chief Regulatory Officer of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc. He is a respected scientist, medical doctor, and former federal food regulator in the United States (“US”). After having completed his medical degree and doctorate in toxicology, working as a principal investigator for many years, and serving on behalf of the US government at the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), Dr. Hilmas combines his unique medical and scientific skillset with extensive US regulatory training. He served as an New Dietary Ingredients notification reviewer and as a branch chief within the Division of Dietary Supplement Programs at the FDA.

In addition to working on enforcement matters related to supplement labeling, claims, good manufacturing practices and fraud, he also served as an expert witness for the FDA and Department of Justice, resulting in an FDA Award of Merit from former FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg. As a recognized regulatory expert with intimate knowledge of the dietary supplement industry, Dr. Hilmas has made significant contributions to building and shaping the regulatory landscape through drafting over 65 comments to multiple US federal and state agencies as well as global food health directorates on topics ranging from soy to supplements and cannabidiol, to changing regulatory frameworks overseas.

Dr. Sutton is a lifelong public servant, physician and retired brigadier general who was the Army's highest-ranking psychiatrist. She is the co-founder of Threshold GlobalWorks, LLC; the founding commissioner of the NYC Department of Veterans' Services; and, in her current position as CEO, Veteran Services USA, has devoted over 35 years of service and leadership to the nation and New York. Sutton's decorated military career includes earning a Bronze Star for her actions in combat while deployed to Operation Desert Storm. Selected as a White House Fellow, the nation's premier leadership program, and honored by the National War College as a distinguished graduate, she also commanded the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, TX during the height of Operation Iraqi Freedom hostilities.

Serving as the founding director, Defense Centers of Excellence for Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury, Loree pioneered integrative approaches for building resilience, enhancing recovery and fostering community reintegration. Spanning decades of service in the public and private sectors, her visionary leadership has yielded transformational change which continues to improve the lives of veterans, families, caregivers and survivors.

Additionally, Ketamine One has granted certain advisors an aggregate amount of 100,000 stock options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company, at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant, pursuant to its stock option plan that was approved by shareholders on Feb. 21, 2021. Fifty per cent of the options vest six months from the date of grant, with the remaining fifty per cent of the options vesting 12 months after the date of the grant.

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. KGK Science Inc. is the Company's wholly owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary's history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries.

