U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,703.25
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,145.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,806.25
    -24.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.30
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.91
    +0.69 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.48
    -0.92 (-4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3110
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,694.41
    +747.96 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.83
    +21.41 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.11
    +46.74 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Ketamine One Begins Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace on January 12, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KetamineOne Capital Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Up-Listing of the Company’s Common Shares to the OTCQB Coincides with its Recent Receipt of DTC Eligibility, which Enhances the Ability of US Investors to Become Shareholders of Ketamine One

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTCQB: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed (the “Up-Listing”) from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC Markets”). The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "KONEF" as of the opening of the market on January 12, 2022. The Up-Listing complements the Company’s previous receipt of DTC Eligibility. Ketamine One’s common shares will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “MEDI” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MY0”.

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States (“US”) Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

Ketamine One has a verified profile and is 12g3-2(b) Certified by OTC Markets. Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes for Ketamine One as well as access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com. Shareholders will also now have greater access to information via the OTC Disclosure and News Service, as well as transparent prices through full depth-of-book with Real Time Level 2 quotes.

“We are pleased for Ketamine One’s common shares to be accepted onto the OTCQB by OTC Markets. The listing of our shares on the OTCQB is important as it makes it easier for American investors to obtain information about our securities and purchase our stock. Combined with DTC Eligibility, the Up-Listing enables US residents who are interested in the mental health revolution to become shareholders and participate in our growth,” said Adam Deffett, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Ketamine One. “Now with our common shares being listed on the NEO Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQB, it is easier than ever before for investors in the world’s major capital markets to become owners of Ketamine One’s securities,” added Mr. Deffett.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

"Adam Deffett"
Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)
Email: IR@ketamine.one
Web: www.ketamine.one
Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: KetamineOne Capital Limited


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Makes This Inflation Pledge; Tesla Offers Opportunity; GE Stock Rallies

    The Dow Jones rose after Fed chair Jerome Powell made an inflation pledge. Tesla stock is offering a new opportunity. GE stock jumped.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Rivian: No Pain, No Gain

    Rivian (RIVN) stock quickly grabbed the headlines following its November IPO; shares surged out the gate but have since retreated by 50% from the early highs. For those investors who thought the EV startup was well-positioned and connected to ride off into the sunset with the EV spoils in the trunk, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas would like a word. “Rivian investors need to keep near term expectations managed,” said the 5-star analyst. “To Rivian investors thinking that the road to 1 million units

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) also reported solid quarterly results.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is