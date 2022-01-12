Ketamine One Begins Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace on January 12, 2022

The Up-Listing of the Company’s Common Shares to the OTCQB Coincides with its Recent Receipt of DTC Eligibility, which Enhances the Ability of US Investors to Become Shareholders of Ketamine One

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTCQB: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed (the “Up-Listing”) from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC Markets”). The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "KONEF" as of the opening of the market on January 12, 2022. The Up-Listing complements the Company’s previous receipt of DTC Eligibility. Ketamine One’s common shares will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “MEDI” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MY0”.



Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States (“US”) Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

Ketamine One has a verified profile and is 12g3-2(b) Certified by OTC Markets. Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes for Ketamine One as well as access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com. Shareholders will also now have greater access to information via the OTC Disclosure and News Service, as well as transparent prices through full depth-of-book with Real Time Level 2 quotes.

“We are pleased for Ketamine One’s common shares to be accepted onto the OTCQB by OTC Markets. The listing of our shares on the OTCQB is important as it makes it easier for American investors to obtain information about our securities and purchase our stock. Combined with DTC Eligibility, the Up-Listing enables US residents who are interested in the mental health revolution to become shareholders and participate in our growth,” said Adam Deffett, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Ketamine One. “Now with our common shares being listed on the NEO Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQB, it is easier than ever before for investors in the world’s major capital markets to become owners of Ketamine One’s securities,” added Mr. Deffett.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

