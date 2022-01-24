U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.25
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,249.00
    +92.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,493.25
    +66.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.50
    +10.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.43
    +0.29 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    +9.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.75
    +3.16 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5420
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,009.90
    -866.48 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.87
    +561.19 (+231.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,447.74
    -46.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Ketamine One Changes Name to Wellbeing Digital Sciences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KONEF

The Company’s Common Shares Will Continue to Trade Under the Stock Symbol “MEDI” on the NEO Exchange, “KONEF” on the OTCQB Venture Market and “MY0” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research, is pleased to announce that effective January 24, 2022 the Company will change its name to Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing”) from KetamineOne Capital Limited (collectively, the “Name Change”). Wellbeing will continue to trade under the stock symbol “MEDI” on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”), under the stock symbol “KONEF” on the OTCQB Venture Market and under the symbol “MY0” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

“We are excited to announce our new name and reveal our updated branding that is better aligned with our multidisciplinary approach, which encompasses mental and physical health through the pursuit of a variety of traditional and novel digital therapeutics. Wellbeing Digital Sciences is a name that acknowledges each one of our three core pillars: clinic-based treatments, contract research and health technology,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Wellbeing. “Our mission continues to be the implementation of an innovative and bespoke healthcare offering to underserved populations, such as military veterans and first responders. The stage is set for this year to be a pivotal one for the Company, as many of our technology partnerships, clinical trials and network growth initiatives are expected to come to fruition,” added Mr. Deffett.

The Company also reaffirms that its pursuits continue to be centred around the following mission and vision statements:

  • To bring a technology-first approach to psychedelic therapies and drug development;

  • To operate a network of clinics that support treatments, future research, clinical trials and the integration of digital therapeutics; and

  • To advance the integration wearable technology and artificial intelligence-powered technology partnerships into each patient’s experience.

In accordance with the Name Change, the Company has launched a new website at www.wellbeingdigital.co. The new website prominently features the strength and clarity of the new Wellbeing brand, with content that includes more information about the Company, the market potential, mental health, a patient portal, investor materials and news. Further, the contact information for investors and other interested parties contained on the website as well as within this news release has been updated to reflect the Name Change. Employee email addresses have also been updated, while Wellbeing’s new social media profiles have been secured and will be launched in due course.

ABOUT WELLBEING

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offer clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

On behalf of:

WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.

"Adam Deffett"
Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-844-746-6351
Email: ir@wellbeingdigital.co
Web: www.wellbeingdigital.co
Twitter: @Wellbeing_IR

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShare

  • Netflix Stock Crashes 22%: Is It a Good Value Stock?

    Management has finally acknowledged that subscriber growth is slowing. Yet that may not be a problem for Netflix stock, which suddenly trades at a very modest earnings multiple.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENPH ) by...

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Win Big From TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released fourth-quarter results on Jan. 13 and shares of the chip giant surged following the report as it became evident that the demand for chips is going to stay strong in 2022 and beyond. One of the highlights of TSMC's report was the big bump in the company's capital spending budget for 2022. The company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a roughly 40% increase over 2021 capex of $30 billion.

  • Unilever Gains After Activist Investor Peltz Builds Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc rose after Nelson Peltz built a stake in the maker of Dove soap, putting pressure on Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope to accelerate a revamp.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War Risk

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?