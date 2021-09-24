U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,898.85
    -1,758.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Ketamine One Engages Integral Wealth as Its Market-Maker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KetamineOne Capital Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Company has Retained the Market-Maker to Maintain a Reasonable Market and Improve the Liquidity of its Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral” or the “Market-Maker”) to provide market-making services (the “Services”) for the Company. Established in 2003, Integral Wealth is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa.

The Market-Maker has been retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Ketamine One’s shares. Under the agreement between Market-Maker and the Company (the “Integral Agreement”), the Company has agreed to initially pay Integral a fixed cash fee of $6,000 plus applicable taxes, per month. The initial term of the Integral Agreement will last three months unless terminated earlier by 30 days’ prior written notice. Integral’s Services will also involve correcting temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares.

The Market-Maker will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the Services. Integral will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Integral does not currently own any securities of Ketamine One. However, the Market-Maker may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Ketamine One and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is arm’s length to the Company. The Market-Maker is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada and a member firm of the NEO Exchange.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 16 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly-owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s 24-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

Adam Deffett
Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)
Email: IR@ketamine.one
Web: www.ketamine.one
Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.


Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Tower (NZSE:TWR) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some...

  • Three Tips for Hosting an Outdoor Halloween Party

    Here're what you need to know before taking your spooky bash outside.

  • U.S. Soybean Meal Export Hub Damage May Take Months to Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments from a U.S. West Coast terminal that handles almost 20% of the nation’s soybean meal exports have been curbed while damage from a crane collapse earlier this month is repaired, marking the latest setback to global trade flows. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageI

  • Why GameStop Dropped, but 2 New Meme Stocks Popped Friday

    The Reddit crowd doesn't seem to have given up on GameStop (NYSE: GME) yet, but it seems to be paying more attention to other names it thinks it can drive into a short squeeze. In Friday trading, GameStop dipped, but electric vehicle start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and independent oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) are soaring, with chatter on the latter two names picking up on Reddit. GameStop had dropped 2.9%.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Why Naked Brands Stock Surged Higher Today

    The online retailer of intimate apparel and swimsuits may have found a merger/acquisition candidate.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Rallying This Week

    The electric vehicle solid-state battery company gave investors a reason to push the stock off 2021 lows this week.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Michael Burry Says He Received SEC Subpoena Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose bullish stance on GameStop Corp. helped lay the foundations for the retail-investor frenzy, said Friday that he had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a part of an investigation involving the company.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Pol

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Hints At Spending Bill Changes; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Touts Chips

    The Dow Jones struggled. Nancy Pelosi hinted at spending bill changes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made bullish noises on chips. Snap stock surged.

  • Nike falls amid supply chain hurdle warning

    Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade breaks down Nike's slump despite an earnings beat.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Snapping Up

    Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades. Corporate insiders are company officers, in high positions, with responsibility to Board members and shareholders alike for bringing in profits and stock price gains. Their positions give them a deeper knowledge

  • 10 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap stocks to buy according to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Parekh’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. In 2008, Anand Parekh founded […]

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Could Go Bananas

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) was trading slightly lower when the markets opened Friday morning, but at 10:15 a.m. bullish volume came into the stock and propped it up. The short interest on the stock has been increasing and as of Aug. 31 the number of shares held short came in at 95.94 million, meaning 18.76%. The figure is up from 85.85 million in July. The amount of naked shorting on AMC Entertainment is not included in the number of registered shares held short and could be sig

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Here are the top restaurant stocks to buy right now: analyst

    Jefferies Managing Director – Equity Research&nbsp;Andy Barish joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth outlook for restaurants, the effects of the delta variant, and the labor shortages in restaurants.