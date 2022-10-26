U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

Ketchum Announces Trauma-Informed Consulting Offering

·4 min read

Team of trauma specialists to provide essential trauma-informed trainings, client counsel and integrated communications services

Ketchum also commits to a 100% trauma-informed workplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum announced today its new Trauma-Informed Consultancy client offering. Several leading trauma experts with experience across public health, law, psychology, social work and medicine have partnered with the firm to cultivate expertise and create this offering. The multidisciplinary team, led by Michelle Baker, executive vice president and managing director, Corporate Strategic Initiatives and Public Health, includes Ketchum specialists with sector expertise in corporate reputation, DE&I, internal communications, public health, health equity and analytics.

Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum announced today its new Trauma-Informed Consultancy client offering.

"From the pandemic to acts of violence and hate against marginalized communities, women's and LGBTQ+ rights issues and much more, the news has been volatile, disturbing and nonstop over the last few years. Markets, businesses, governments and communities must address the repercussions of the collective trauma of recent events," said Jim Joseph, CEO, U.S., Ketchum. "We see a clear need to support our clients as they are looking for resources to respond to traumatic events – as well as address the effect it has on their own workforces.

"We're making a commitment to become trauma-informed across our firm as well. As strategists and counselors to global clients, we must bring an empathetic, trauma-informed lens to our work to meet today's challenges, and we must do this while processing these same events and issues for ourselves — such is the nature of our always-on, fast-moving profession."

Ketchum has added a network of counselors to the firm who offer expertise in various trauma-related areas to help with education and program development. New colleagues include:

  • Katharine Manning, J.D., author of The Empathetic Workplace and attorney specializing in issues of trauma and victimization for more than 25 years, including 15 years at the U.S. Department of Justice

  • Dawn Shedrick, a licensed clinical social worker on the faculty of Columbia University's School of Social Work

  • Kate Licastro, Ph.D., a psychologist and trauma-informed change management specialist

"Our world faced a global pandemic alongside widespread protests of racism; we saw in stark relief how much our actions affect the people around us and how essential it is for us to learn to listen to those in trauma," said Manning. "Ketchum is the first major communications agency to take a stand to not only become trauma-informed as a workforce, but also to implement trauma-informed perspectives into communications planning and programming to affect client outcomes. I'm pleased to be a part of this important work."

"We have curated a multidisciplinary team with the expertise required to account for trauma's impact today – and keep up with future shifts," said Baker. "Together with our credentialed partners, we are able to provide frameworks and resources to navigate trauma for our team and clients – in workforces, communities and businesses worldwide – through trauma-informed integrated communications planning as well as real-time response."

Ketchum's Trauma-Informed Consultancy is the latest in a series of corporate strategic offerings that includes Health Equity, also headed by Baker. In its second year, the firm's work in Health Equity now encompasses all areas of health – government, payer, health system, pharma and nonprofits -- and goes beyond healthcare into several other sectors and industries.

About Ketchum

The winner of 136 Cannes Lions, Ketchum is one of the most creatively awarded firms in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ketchum-announces-trauma-informed-consulting-offering-301659854.html

SOURCE Ketchum Inc

