New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Ketchum Bolsters Financial Media and Financial Communications Specialties with Senior-level Hires

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum today announced the appointment of two new senior leaders within its Financial Communications and Media specialties. Benjamin Thiele-Long joined Ketchum on July 19 as managing director, financial communications, and Jon Brubaker joined the firm on July 20 as SVP, media relations.

Thiele-Long brings more than 15 years of experience in providing strategic counsel, media relations, and financial communications for a broad array of clients and industries, including technology, retail, energy, construction, financial and professional services, education and non-profit. He has advised on some of the world's largest and most complex transactions including global mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, IPOs, earnings and fund launches, with significant experience in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and fund management, including shareholder activism. He leads Ketchum's Financial Communications team in the U.S. as part of the firm's corporate reputation specialty group, reporting into partner Tamara Norman. Thiele-Long most recently served as director at Cognito, where he led the firm's West Coast operations. He began his career in law, working as a barrister in the U.K. for more than a decade, specializing in regulatory law and financial regulation enforcement and compliance.

Brubaker joins Ketchum with more than a decade of experience in financial services communications, specializing in developing impactful media relations campaigns to build brands and elevate external profiles of leading C-suite executives. Over his career he has worked with a wide range of financial services and capital markets firms, including alternative and traditional asset management firms, banks, financial technology and fintech companies, macroeconomic research firms, professional services firms and financial industry service providers. As SVP, media relations, Brubaker will provide senior-level counsel on business and financial media strategy to the firm's corporate clients across all industries. Most recently, Brubaker served as director of Cognito's media relations practice, where he oversaw a portfolio of clients executing both U.S. and global media relations and integrated marketing campaigns. He previously worked at Kwittken & Company and Walek & Associates, a boutique media relations firm specializing in hedge funds.

"Clients come to Ketchum – and stay with us – because we offer a full suite of corporate reputation specialty services that complement our deep expertise in their respective industries. Jon and Benjamin are incredibly well-versed in the financial communications space and have deeply rooted networks with financial and business media. Their diverse experience in transactions, corporate reputation and C-suite visibility is a tremendous asset to clients across all of our industries, from Financial & Professional Services and Travel & Hospitality to Technology and Health Services," said Norman.

Ketchum's North America president Neera Chaudhary added: "Companies of all sizes and across all industries are facing the dual challenge of advancing and communicating their financial narrative in a compelling way, while simultaneously navigating the constantly evolving financial ecosystems in which they operate. The importance of crafting a tailored financial media strategy that demonstrates value, opportunity, and authenticity to all stakeholders is paramount. Ketchum's capabilities in financial media and financial communications, bolstered by these two new senior leaders, offers clients decades of experience combined with the deep relationships with investors and financial media they need to demonstrate their strength and leading position in the market."

Ketchum's appointments of Thiele-Long in financial communications and Brubaker in financial media round out a trifecta of senior-level hires in the corporate financial space. In January, the firm named Becca Cooper managing director of its Financial & Professional Services industry, supporting capital markets, fintech, insurance and professional services clients.

About Ketchum
The winner of 131 Cannes Lions and PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the most creatively awarded firm in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group
Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ketchum-bolsters-financial-media-and-financial-communications-specialties-with-senior-level-hires-301368131.html

SOURCE Ketchum

