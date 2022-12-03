U.S. markets closed

KETCHUM HONORED WITH 11 ACCOLADES AT PRESTIGIOUS AMEC AWARDS

·5 min read

Firm and its Clients Recognized for Outstanding Work and Innovation in Data, Analytics and Communications Measurement

Ketchum's Kelley Heaslip Named Young Professional of the Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum was recently acknowledged with 11 accolades at 2022 AMEC Awards, which celebrates exceptional work rooted in research, insights and analytics. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the awards ceremony that recognizes remarkable communications programs showcasing the importance of data and measurement from leading agencies and organizations around the world. 2022 winners were honored on Nov. 17 at the BMA House in London.

The esteemed awards program is organized by AMEC, the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication, the world's largest media intelligence and insights association.

The consultancy's 11 total wins include three gold, four silver and three bronze as well as the coveted Young Professional of the Year award, which honored Kelley Heaslip, management consultant – analytics at Ketchum, for significant contributions to client work through inventive communications measurement.

"We're thrilled to receive such an incredible level of recognition from the distinguished AMEC Awards that celebrate the best of the best in research, analytics and evaluation," said Mike Doyle, president and CEO at Ketchum. "Our team is dedicated to empowering our clients to become data-smart by strategically transforming data into insights for impact. These AMEC Award acknowledgements showcase the effectiveness of our forward-thinking approach to integrated work with our amazing client partners across the globe. This is a true testament to Ketchum's overall commitment to innovation and insights-driven communications programming that drive impactful and measurable business results."

Ketchum was honored in the below categories; two of the awards recognize work completed by the consultancy in partnership with other Omnicom Public Relations Group firms:

INDIVIDUAL

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR 
Kelley Heaslip, Managing Consultant - Analytics

GOLD

BEST USE OF NEW TECHNOLOGY IN COMMUNICATIONS MEASUREMENT  
"Hot & Crispy: Quantifying the Power of PR"  
Ketchum and The Wendy's Company

STEP CHANGE AWARD FOR THE BEST IMPROVEMENT OF A MEASUREMENT JOURNEY  
"Building a Measurement Engine"  
Ketchum and Michelin

"Optimizing for the Next Generation of Philips Measurement"  
Omnicom Public Relations Group and Philips

SILVER

BEST USE OF INTEGRATED COMMUNICATION MEASUREMENT/RESEARCH  
"Making Egg Nutrition Science Digestible"  
Ketchum and American Egg Board

BEST USE OF NEW TECHNOLOGY IN COMMUNICATIONS MEASUREMENT  
"Driving Change and Adoption"  
Ketchum and Global Pharmaceutical Company Client

BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA MEASUREMENT  
"Evaluating & Curating B2B Social Media Strategy"  
Ketchum and CloroxPro

PLAIN LANGUAGE AWARD FOR SIMPLICITY IN CAMPAIGN EFFECTIVENESS MEASUREMENT AND REPORTING  
"Optimizing for the Next Generation of Philips Measurement"  
Omnicom Public Relations Group and Philips

BRONZE

BEST FIRST STEPS ON A MEASUREMENT JOURNEY  
"Building a Measurement Engine"  
Ketchum and Michelin

BEST USE OF A MEASUREMENT FRAMEWORK  
"Building a Measurement Engine"  
Ketchum and Michelin

INNOVATION AWARD FOR NEW MEASUREMENT METHODOLOGIES  
"Jake from State Farm TikTok Debut"  
Ketchum and State Farm

Ketchum's AMEC Award recognitions follow another recent acknowledgement that supports the consultancy's dedication to innovation and infusing data, analytics and insights into its integrated programs. Mary Elizabeth Germaine, global managing director of Analytics and Insights at Ketchum, was named earlier this month to the PRovoke Media Innovator 25 Americas 2022 List. The 10th annual class includes 25 individuals from across North and South America who are making major impacts on advancing the public relations industry through ingenuity.

"At Ketchum, we infuse data, analytics and research into everything we do for our clients. Utilizing a data-driven approach truly helps to demonstrate the overall impact of a communications program," said Germaine. "Better, smarter planning that prioritizes research and data analytics will lead to more successful strategies and will enable PR professionals to propel our industry forward."

For additional information about Ketchum, its award-winning analytics capabilities and how it transforms data into insights and impact, visit https://www.ketchum.com/analytics/.

About Ketchum

The winner of 136 Cannes Lions, Ketchum is one of the most creatively awarded firms in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ketchum-honored-with-11-accolades-at-prestigious-amec-awards-301692959.html

SOURCE Ketchum

