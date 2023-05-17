Ketchup from the cloud: Kraft Heinz debuts 'Remix,' its personalized sauce dispenser

Take me out to the ballgame — if only to try this new innovation from Kraft Heinz (KHC), the "Heinz Remix."

On Tuesday, Kraft Heinz introduced its customizable, futuristic digital sauce dispenser that took its team just six months to build.

How does it work? The 2.5-foot wide, 2.5-foot deep sauce dispenser features a large touchscreen that offers customers a choice of four bases: Heinz Ketchup, Ranch, 57 Sauce, and BBQ Sauce. Plus, what it's calling enhancers, which currently include Jalapeño, Smoky Chipotle, Buffalo, and Mango. Customers can customize the intensity level of the enhancers (low, medium and high).

You'll have to wait though, the Remix is set to debut in-person at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago next week and then in certain restaurants in late 2023 to early 2024. Where? "Those conversations across the industry are starting and will be ongoing for the next few months," said Peter Hall, Kraft Heinz U.S. Away from Home President.

Hall called the opportunities for the dispenser "limitless." Some likely places: movie theaters, ballparks, football stadiums, schools, college cafeterias, theme parks, and even army bases.

What's your pleasure? Kraft Heinz Unveils Heinz Remix, a "customizable digital sauce dispenser." (Courtesy: Kraft Heinz)

One goal of the machine is efficiency. After customers choose their sauces and insert the cup manually, it will take 8 to 10 seconds for the sauce to pour into the cup. The machine uses a "unique vortex mixing technology where the sauce is pulled down to the center to ensure it's a clean and simple mix every time," Kraft Heinz VP of Disruption Alan Kleinerman said.

Workers can swiftly replace the ingredient bags. "It's a simple drop the bag in, snap it in," Kleinerman said. Another timesaver for operators: the machine, the execs said, only needs to be filled once a day.

The futuristic machine will also give Kraft Heinz a deeper insight into consumer behavior. Created with the help of Microsoft (MSFT)—it's a cloud/digital device—the robo-dispenser will gather information on customer favorites from a universe of more than 200 potential sauce combinations.

Story continues

"If we see consumers are mixing ketchup with smoky Chipotle and Jalapeño at a really high rate, restaurant operators want to know that," Kleinerman explained. "That they can use that to improve or update on their menus and we're gonna want to know that" too.

He added: "We can bring those...consumers are creating away from home, into retail so they can have them in their homes as well."

This latest innovation is all part of Kraft Heinz's overarching goal for its North American business to reach $2B in incremental sales by 2027. In fiscal year 2022, Kraft Heinz posted net sales of $26.5 billion, up 1.7% year-over-year.

Sign us up for Ketchup with a hint of mango and buffalo, please.

—

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube