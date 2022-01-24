U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Ketogenic Diet Market to grow by USD 1.68 billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ketogenic diet market is set to grow by USD 1.68 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6.14% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Ketogenic Diet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using ketogenic diet market report will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The ketogenic diet market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The supplements segment will be significant in the ketogenic diet market growth during the forecast period. Exogeneous ketones, MCT oil, collagen peptides are some of the ketogenic supplements. Moreover, there will be an increase in new product launches and continuous innovations due to the rise in the popularity of ketogenic diet resulting in boosting the keto supplements market in the coming years.

  • Geographic Landscape

The rise in the number of consumers with health complications and their inclination toward foods that help with weight loss will be the key drivers for the market. The number of consumers taking up the ketogenic diet is increasing significantly in North America due to its awareness. Increasing instances of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases will also boost the demand for weight loss diet plans and weight loss products such as ketogenic diet products.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research and get customized report-https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40557

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the ketogenic diet market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

The global ketogenic diet market is characterized by the presence of several small-to-large global as well as regional vendors. Vendors primarily compete based on product pricing, access to distribution channels, geographic presence, and new product developments. The major vendors have an advantage over smaller firms in terms of their wide geographic reach, better R&D, and large scales of production to achieve greater margins.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of ketogenic diet and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ketogenic diet market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ketogenic diet market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ketogenic diet market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ketogenic diet market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ketogenic diet market vendors

Related Reports:

Functional Foods and Beverages Market in North America- The functional foods and Bbverages market in North America is segmented by product (functional foods and functional beverages) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). Download FREE Sample Report

Functional Tea Market- The functional tea market is segmented by type (herbal tea, fruit tea, flower tea, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Download FREE Sample Report

Ketogenic Diet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.95

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Beverages - wrapped ketogenic diet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - wrapped ketogenic diet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Ample Foods

  • Ancient Nutrition

  • Bulletproof 360 Inc.

  • Dang Foods Co.

  • Essentially Keto

  • Fat Snax

  • Glanbia Plc

  • Perfect Keto LLC

  • Pruvit Ventures Inc.

  • The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/ketogenic-diet-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ketogenic-diet-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-68-billion-and-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-6-41technavio-301465787.html

SOURCE Technavio

