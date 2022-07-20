U.S. markets closed

Ketogenic Diet Market Size is projected to be worth USD 16,064 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%, Owing to Rising Obesity Rates around the World

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Ketogenic Diet Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ketogenic Diet Market Size was valued at USD 10,198 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 16,064 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

In recent decades, people are becoming more conscious of the food they eat and its impact on overall health. Changes in dietary patterns, growing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and a larger working population have all contributed to the emergence of a wide spectrum of harmful eating habits. As a result, health-related disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), cardiovascular disease, obesity, and so on are on the rise. However, in order to reduce such occurrences, people all around the world are growing increasingly concerned about their health. As a result, there is a surge in demand for healthy dietary elements all over the world, with the ketogenic diet being one of the most popular modern trends.

The Keto Diet, also known as the Ketogenic Diet, is a high-fat, low carbohydrate diet that was originally used to treat epilepsy in youngsters. Ketogenic diets are used to prevent obesity, reduce impaired glucose tolerance, and treat chronic diseases and neurodegenerative problems such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and bipolar disorder. As a result of rising growth and popularity, the demand for the ketogenic diet market is predicted to rise throughout the forecast period. This strategy not only aids in weight reduction but also in the treatment of medical illnesses or diseases such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer's, heart disease, and many others. Ketogenic diet foods include flaxseeds, cottage cheese, pumpkin seeds, and dark meat.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3024

Report Coverage:

Market

Ketogenic Diet Market

Market Size 2021

USD 10,198 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 16,064  Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.4%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Ample Foods, Nestle S.A., Keto And Company, Perfect Keto, Bulletproof 360, Inc., Danone S.A., Pruvit Ventures, Inc., Zenwise Health, Know Brainer Foods, and Ancient Nutrition.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Ketogenic Diet Market Dynamics

Rising global obesity rates, as well as changing eating patterns, are important factors driving the global market. Obesity has been attributed to a number of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure, thus the ketogenic diet has proven to be a good option for weight and calorie management. Over the forecast period, these health-related challenges are expected to fuel demand for a ketogenic diet. In recent years, the population has expanded dramatically, boosting the demand for a good weight-management diet. The ketogenic diet has recently gained popularity due to its consistent effects across all age groups. This is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet. Ketogenic diets are classified into four types: cyclical, ordinary, specialized, and high-protein ketogenic diets.

The increasing prevalence of various medical chronic conditions, such as vascular problems and metabolic disturbances, are the key factors driving the worldwide ketogenic diet market growth. Significant changes in consumer demand for organic and natural food products, as well as the rising popularity of ketogenic beverages as well as other ready-to-eat products, have all contributed considerably to the market's rapid growth. Besides this, the relatively high cost of ketogenic diet foodstuff, as well as health repercussions such as stomach cramps and uneasiness may hinder the global expansion of the ketogenic diet market. The increased prevalence of several medical conditions such as obesity, metabolic syndromes, and associated disorders is one of the key factors driving market expansion.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/ketogenic-diet-market

Rising Prevalence of Obesity around the World Is Propelling the Market Growth

Obesity is currently one of the most critical medical disorders in the world. According to an ISPOS 2020 research, 19% of people worldwide rated it as their most significant issue. However, People’s preferences are progressively shifting toward healthier ways of life in recent years. As a result, many choose the ketogenic diet, which improves weight loss by boosting metabolism and reducing appetite. The high-fat and low-carb foods and beverages are designed to provide adequate calories even while helping in the acceleration of the metabolic ketosis state, which allows the body to be more efficient when using fat for energy. As a result, this factor is propelling the demand for ketogenic diet products and, consequently, the market for ketogenic diets as a whole.

Market Segmentation

The global ketogenic diet market is categorized into product and distribution channel, according to Acumen Research and Consulting. By product, the segment has been classified into supplements, beverages, snacks, and others. By distribution channel, the segment is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, online, specialist retailers, and others.

Ketogenic Diet Market Regional Overview

The ketogenic diet market is subdivided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the ketogenic diet market forecast, the Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest expanding region in the worldwide market over the next few years. The rising obesity rate in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China gives huge long-term prospects for the ketogenic food industry. These market trends are projected to boost demand for the ketogenic diet market. Furthermore, keto alcoholic beverages, such as LINGYA, China's first hard seltzer, have recently seen great development in the market, owing to increased in-house consumption of cocktails by ketogenic diet consumers, which is expanding the use of ketogenic diet food in the country and region.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3024

Ketogenic Diet Market Players

Some of the relevant ketogenic diet market companies are Ample Foods, Nestle S.A., Keto And Company, Perfect Keto, Bulletproof 360, Inc., Danone S.A., Pruvit Ventures, Inc., Zenwise Health, Know Brainer Foods, and Ancient Nutrition.

Browse More Research Topic on Food Industry:

The Global Food Delivery Market accounted for USD 151 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach around USD 361 Billion in 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Relaxation Beverages Market Size was valued at USD 368 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,271 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Barbeque Grill Market Size valued for USD 5,407 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a Market size of USD 8,252 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


