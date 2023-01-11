U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.54
    +14.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,822.80
    +118.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,768.88
    +26.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.65
    +26.74 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.61
    +1.49 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.50
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5800
    -0.0410 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2117
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6100
    +0.4180 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,401.93
    +131.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.12
    -0.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,766.57
    +72.08 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Ketone Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Supplement Type (Ketone Salts, Ketone Esters, Ketone Oil, Raspberry Ketones), By Form (Solid, Liquid, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Others), By Region and Competition.

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ketone Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379488/?utm_source=GNW

Ketone market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to rising awareness and increasing demand from dietary supplements. Revenue in the Vitamins & Minerals industry amounts to USD 4.50 billion in 2022.
Ketones are most frequently found in fruits like kiwis, grapes, apples, and berries, among others.As a result, these fruits are a great source of vitamins E and C, which are good for maintaining a healthy body.

Because of this, the customer preference for plant-based goods over synthetic ones in food and personal care items is changing, helping the industry expand.Also used to treat hair loss, esophageal cancer, and other health disorders, which is a major market-driving factor.

Besides this, the ketone market is increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries, which is driving the growth of the market and the growing demand for high-temperature insulators.
Furthermore, the increasing demand from cosmetic & personal health care and others are the crucial factors that propel the market’s growth.
Ketone Consumption has Positive Effects on Health
The shift in consumer’s inclination toward healthy food products is driving the growth of the ketone market worldwide.One central element driving greater demand for ketones from the nutraceutical and food and beverage industries for use in supplements, food items, and some drinks is the rising popularity of the ketogenic diet to lose weight and build muscle.

The market has been expanding because of this. Moreover, some exogenous ketone pills are in high demand among athletes, which will fuel market expansion over the projected period.
Growing Technology advances
Modern technological solutions are being used by producers to enhance the nutritional value of processed foods, which is predicted to increase demand.In addition, many manufacturers want to use plant-based extracts for their applications in cement, cosmetics, and perfumes.

Thus, the worldwide Ketone market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years.
Raspberry Will Continue to Be a Key Supplement Type
Several cosmetic products include raspberries as a component, including hair and skincare products, fragrances, and spices.Raspberry ketones improve the skin’s suppleness and thickness and diminish roughness.

These goods, which comprise acai and green tea extracts, boost the skin’s UV defenses and offer significant antioxidant support, increasing demand for the products, defeating competition for different market competitors, and opening enormous potential growth for this market.
Recent Developments
• In November 2022, Biotechnology company Genomatica developed & launched a renewable chemical, Avela (R)-1,3-butanediol, to induce exogenous ketosis in the body.
• In April 2020, Best-selling crispy cheese mixtures will again be available, according to Keto Farms. The new goods will provide their clients with a low-carb combination of crispy cheeses and nuts that will sate appetites for food while limiting calories.
• Keto and Co, maker of the popular Sated keto shake, launched the Ready-To-Drink keto meal shake in December 2019.
• Gratitude Health Inc. will introduce the world’s first ready-to-drink line of ketogenic meal-replacement shakes in January 2019; an organization committed to promoting healthy nutrition through inventive functional drinks.
Market Segmentation
Global Ketone Market is segmented based on supplement type, form, application, and region.Based on supplement type, the market is segmented into ketone salts, ketone esters, ketone oil, and raspberry ketones.

Based on form, the market is categorized into solid, liquid, and others.Based on application, the market is fabricated into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care products, and others.

Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Market Players
BASF SE, AstaTech, Inc., HVMN Inc., ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, LLC., Pruvit Ventures, Inc., Zhou Nutrition LLC., Genomatica, Inc., Ancient Brands, LLC. are some of the key players of the Global Ketone Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global ketone market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
• Ketone Market, By Supplement Type:
o Ketone Salts
o Ketone Esters
o Ketone Oil
o Raspberry Ketones
• Ketone Market, By Form:
o Solid
o Liquid
o Others
• Ketone Market, By Application:
o Food & Beverages
o Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
o Others
• Ketone Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
New Zealand
Indonesia
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the global ketone market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379488/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • On the brink of extinction, Bed Bath & Beyond and Party City see wild stock moves

    The moves in these two battered retail stocks have been striking.

  • Why Nio Popped, Dropped, Then Popped Again on Tuesday

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of those, taking some notable swings in value over the past couple of months. The company's American depositary shares maintained that volatile behavior in Tuesday's trading session. After spiking by nearly 6% early, Nio stock slid briefly into the red, then recovered to a gain of 3.3% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Choosing solid dividend stocks can be tricky. Buying a stock with a really high dividend yield is tempting, but many stocks with high dividends got that way because their share prices have plummeted. Many stocks with high yields also have high dividend payout ratios, meaning a company devotes much of its earnings to those dividends.

  • Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

    Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Sa

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Why CureVac's Shares Jumped on Tuesday

    Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose as much as 19.1% on Tuesday. Despite the rise, CureVac is down more than 59% over the past year, though it is now up more than 61% over the past three months. Investors continued to flock to the healthcare stock after the biotech announced late Friday that several of its messenger RNA vaccines were doing well in early trials.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market

    The bear market isn't going to last forever. Buying these stocks could set you up for some great long-term returns.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Okta

    Cybersecurity software falls into this bucket, which leads to the question of which cybersecurity stocks are the best to buy. Two popular cybersecurity investments are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and for a good reason: They are the go-to solutions in their respective offerings. Instead, multiple companies provide different methods to create effective protection.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Tesla Stock Higher As Elon Musk Plans Gigafactory Expansion in Texas

    Elon Musk looks set to shovel more money into the 'gigantic money furnace' of his Austin, Texas-based gigafactory.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’