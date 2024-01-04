Kettering business park announces new engineering tenant

Jan. 4—Civil engineering firm Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams, Inc. (KBJW) will move its Dayton-area office to the Sixth River office park in Kettering.

The business is joining developer Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP), Exxact Express and Cranial Technologies in the business park within Miami Valley Research Park.

ICP recently said it is renovating a 9,000-square-foot office space at 3171 Research Bvld. for KBJW, including a revised layout and new finishes throughout. KBJW anticipates moving into the space in early in the new year, ICP said in a recent release.

KBJW has five locations in Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

"We're excited to add such an innovative company like KBJW to Sixth River," said Dean Miller, senior vice president for ICP. "KBJW will join the growing mix of tenants, including other engineering, sales, and defense-related users."

"We are excited about the move to our new office, which will provide us with a well-suited updated workspace along with ample room for continued growth both in staffing and capabilities," said Mitch Hardert, director of operations for KBJW in the Midwest region

Sixth River offers more than 50 acres with a pond, walking paths and access to the Iron Horse recreational trail.

Readers may recall that elements of key Wright-Patterson Air Force Base missions — Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center — leased 152,000 square feet of office space at Sixth River late in 2022 and early last year.

At the time, ICP's Miller said he expected a "multi-year" presence at the business park for Air Force personnel as remodeling of on-base offices continues.