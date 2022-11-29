Kettering Health Partners with Nest Collaborative to Provide Virtual Breastfeeding Support for New Parents

Partnership lets new parents in Ohio access lactation support via telehealth without copay, out-of-pocket costs or deductibles for families with active insurance or Medicaid coverage

DAYTON, Ohio and FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Collaborative and Kettering Health have teamed to provide telehealth breastfeeding support to families giving birth at the health system's maternity centers in Ohio. Nest Collaborative's International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) will augment Kettering Health's own lactation program by providing virtual prenatal and postpartum support for new parents 7 days a week.

Nest Collaborative is the creator of the nation’s first virtual lactation platform. The company’s nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to moms for same-day virtual consults, meaning more moms have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, availability, and group sessions Latch Lounge. (PRNewsfoto/Nest Collaborative)

Kettering Health is a nonprofit network of 14 Dayton and Cincinnati area medical centers, Kettering College, and 120 outpatient facilities. The Nest Collaborative program is available now to families who give birth among the health system's maternity centers located at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, OH, Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, OH, Kettering Health Washington Township in Centerville, OH, and Kettering Health Hamilton in Hamilton, OH.

"Kettering Health's collaboration with Nest Collaborative is a wonderful supplementation and support to our robust lactation program," said Michelle Beebe, MPH, BSN, CCE, Manager of Childbirth Education and Perinatal Outreach at Kettering Health. "Our goal is to reduce barriers to breastfeeding and Nest Collaborative makes expert consults available for new mothers, even at night and on the weekends,."

Kettering Health has a long history of supporting patients in breastfeeding, which imparts significant health benefits to both babies and their mothers. The health system's own lactation consultants prioritize postpartum care for new mothers both in the hospital and after discharge within Kettering Health's outpatient clinics. Beebe said they have less time to provide prenatal education to prepare families for breastfeeding. Moreover, some families face barriers in accessing Kettering Health's facilities for support after birth.

Story continues

"Nest Collaborative's diverse, experienced lactation consultants fill in gaps our outpatient clinic may not be able to support," Beebe said. "We have rural moms who have trouble driving in for support prenatally, and career moms who can't make it in during working hours. And we have inner city challenges where it can take a person two hours on a bus to go to a clinic and then turn around and ride home. Now they can get quality lactation care in their own homes, with consultants who look like them and, for non-native English speakers, who speak their language."

"We want families to be successful and supported through access to expert lactation care when and where they need it," said Judith Nowlin, CEO of Nest Collaborative. "I am excited about how this collaboration with Kettering Health will further remove barriers to support families on their breastfeeding journeys. We also know that breastfeeding can be challenging, so we focus on helping parents find safe feeding options if exclusive breastfeeding is not possible or desired."

Nest Collaborative's nationwide network of lactation consultants are available to families for virtual consultations, seven days a week, in all 50 states and in 11 languages. The service is available without copay, out-of-pocket costs or deductibles for families with active insurance or Medicaid coverage.

Families can self-refer to Nest Collaborative for a telehealth evaluation. In Ohio, in-person evaluations and assessments can be scheduled by calling Kettering Health First Steps at (937) 401-6811.

About Kettering Health

As a faith-based, not-for-profit health system, Kettering Health follows in the steps of Jesus to help guide every person to their best health. Kettering Health is made up of 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network—with more than 700 board-certified providers dedicated to elevating the health, healing, and hope of the community. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Health Main Campus, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. For more, visit ketteringhealth.org

About Nest Collaborative

Nest Collaborative, Farmington, CT, is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. The company's nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to parents for same-day virtual consults, meaning more families have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant in both 2021 and 2022, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge. For more information, visit www.nestcollaborative.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle Hillman

Todd Stein Communications

Michelle@toddsteincommunications.com

508.380.5486

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kettering-health-partners-with-nest-collaborative-to-provide-virtual-breastfeeding-support-for-new-parents-301688424.html

SOURCE Nest Collaborative