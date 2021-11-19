U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,710.51
    +5.97 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,705.25
    -165.70 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,111.70
    +117.99 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,354.14
    -9.45 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.50
    -3.51 (-4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.60
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    -0.0620 (-3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3466
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8040
    -0.4480 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,982.07
    +389.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,440.42
    +49.15 (+3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,227.64
    -28.32 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

Kettle books $25M for its reinsurance platform against fire and other catastrophes

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

One of the most noticeable -- and noted -- effects of climate change has been its impact on how other events in the environment -- be they natural or man-made occurrences -- play out: forest fires burn more violently and for longer; floods happen more often and are more severe when they do; and so on, with climate change often cited as the main culprit for all of the catastrophes. Today, an insurance startup called Kettle that believes it has built a better product -- specifically, reinsurance underwriting product to insure insurers -- to account for catastrophic events like these, by way of better data science, is announcing some funding on the heels of (sadly) more need for its services.

It has closed a Series A of $25 million, money that it will be using to build out tools and services for a specific set of catastrophes in one specific market: fires in California. Acrew Capital is leading the round, with Homebrew, True Ventures, Anthemis, Valor, DCVC, and LowerCarbon Capital also participating.

Kettle's longer-term plan is to expand to more disaster types, and more states, in the coming years, but for now, fires in California present a particularly acute set of problems.

Events like the Caldor and Dixie fires have contributed to an overall rise in the rate and size of wildfires in California, Kettle says. 2020 saw over 4% of the state burning. On average there are some 10,000 fires every year in California, but the outsized nature of some of the fires seems to be growing, with 14 fires causing 98% of the damage due to wildfire in the state.

Nathaniel Manning, Kettle's CEO who co-founded the company with Andrew Engler, said that these forces have created a gap in the market for insurance: in short, those who might want to insure their homes against these kinds of wildfires are either unable to, or end up having to pay exorbitant premiums.

Manning said that this is primarily because insurance companies -- while ironically being the trailblazers in data science decades ago to determine risk for unexpected events -- have failed to keep up with how to use that technology to account for recent developments like climate change, subsequent catastrophic environmental events, and their impact on the things that typically get insured like property, life, automobiles and so on.

"The industry hasn’t updated," he said. "It's the classic innovator's dilemma." Typically, insurance companies are using the same modeling that they have always used to try to understand what are new kinds of risks, "but you can't look at the last five years and determine the next ten years anymore." Communication, and making it more accurate and reflective of the situation at hand, is something of a fixation for Manning: prior to Kettle, he had been the CEO of Ushahidi, the crowdsourced information startup.

Kettle mostly presents itself as a reinsurance technology provider to customer-facing insurance companies (it also currently resells insurance that it underwrites via one channel, aimed at the most expensive properties and their owners, starting at anything over $3 million and up to $10 million).

This is a huge business, typified by incumbent behemoths like Lloyd's of London, who in theory mitigate the risk insurance companies face when they get the formula wrong. Manning's belief is that reinsurance companies also are not using enough data, and accurate enough data science or technology overall, to do their jobs to match today's circumstances.

Reinsurance is currently a $400 billion-a-year industry, but it's struggling with the cracks just starting to emerge. There has been, Kettle said, a 68% drop in return on equity because catastrophes, and their unintended consequences, have caused more than $1 billion in damage over the past 15 years. This presents an opportunity to provide a different spin on how to provide this service. Kettle's approach is to pinpoint specific situations -- in this case wildfires in California -- to provide reinsurance specifically for policies or parts of policies that cover just that.

Using machine learning in which it combines weather data, satellite imagery and other data sets, Kettle applies a lot what has helped AI stand out from non-AI processes in other fields: the ability for machines to simply make more calculations than any human or even group of humans can.

"Normally, an insurance company will run between 10,000 and 100,000 simulations to predict outcomes," Manning said. "We run over 500 bill This means that it can account better for eventualities to help create pricing that meets them. Kettle claims to have been accurate on its predictions 89% of the time so far. In August, Kettle said that some 26 insurance carriers have been in contact with it to help model their risk, and Manning told me that the company expects three to four commercial deals to close by the end of this year.

There is often something a little weird feeling about technology that essentially is built around the idea of bad events happening, and potentially profits from those things that go wrong. Insurance often falls into the category, not least because a lot of insurance hasn't really been built that well, to fit modern times, and often feels exploitative, or arbitrary, or there by grace of lobbyists making sure it is mandated, more than any actual need for it. (And insurance fraud speaks to the other side of that inefficiency coin.)

Manning accepts this, but also sees it very differently.

"I think the industry itself is very poorly managed," he admitted. "The incentives are not in the right direction, and creating a system where the customer and company have different incentive structures is not great.

"But I do think it’s important," he continued. "As a homeowner, if my home burns down I’ll get its value back. That can be a truly life changing thing."

For investors, the disruptiveness Kettle is bringing is what attracted them, although longer term you have to imagine that the big incumbents can't not be considering how to update their data models, too. And that could mean more business for Kettle, or an acquisition, or... death, which is perhaps fitting for a insuretech. For now, though, there's a lot of potential still for this young startup.

“When you take a minute to think about it, it becomes very obvious why traditional reinsurers can't accurately underwrite climate risk -- their methodologies look to the past,” says Lauren Kolodny, Partner at Acrew Capital, in a statement. “And our climate is changing in ways that can’t be predicted on the basis of historical data. Kettle is solving a massive, global problem. And we're so thrilled to deepen our partnership with this incredible team.”

Recommended Stories

  • Trucking companies introduce new technology to avoid collisions

    Trucking companies introduce new technology to avoid collisions

  • 20 weeks later: Apocalyptic flooding follows deadly heat dome in B.C.

    Both the record-breaking heat dome and destructive flooding in British Columbia are making international headlines and sounding alarms about what climate change looks like in Canada.

  • Why Jumia Technologies Stock Plunged This Week

    Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) took a dive this week after the African e-commerce company reported disappointing third-quarter results. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was down 26.4% as of Thursday's closing. Jumia has been a highly volatile stock since its IPO in 2019.

  • Zuma takes in fresh capital to convert your next apartment tenant lead into a contract

    Looking for a new apartment is either a leisurely thing to do or something that has to take place quite quickly. When you don’t reach anyone in the leasing office, you often move on to the next one on the list, even if it was one you would have considered. Zuma wants to ensure that any reach out for information is answered in minutes versus days.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Soaring Today

    After finding itself the subject of Wall Street's attention yesterday, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) once again is on the Street's radar today. With an analyst taking a bullish stance on shares of Plug Power, investors are choosing to follow suit and charge up their portfolios with the fuel cell specialist's stock. As of 10:31 a.m. ET, Plug Power's stock is up 7.1%.

  • Down 38% From Its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Right Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) went public in December 2020, and the fintech immediately caught fire. In practice, that means Upstart's bank partners can approve nearly three times as many borrowers while holding fraud and loss rates constant.

  • Michael Burry dumped just about everything in Q3 to guard against the 'mother of all crashes' — but he did purchase 3 interesting new holdings

    'The Big Short' guy is bearish. But not on this trio of plays.

  • Micron stock heads for best day in a year after it’s dubbed a ‘top pick’ at Evercore—’it is game on for memory’

    Two underperforming chip stocks could be due for a rebound as memory trends improve, according to an analyst.

  • Why General Electric Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) -- which is soon to be three industrial giants -- closed Thursday's session down by 1.3%. You can thank JP Morgan for that. In a note out Thursday morning, JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa warned that there's a "mechanical flaw" in the valuations that other analysts have been positing for GE stock in the wake of the conglomerate's decision to divide itself into three independent companies.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood has a knack for growth stocks, but she can also be forgiving when momentum runs dry. The founder, CEO, and chief investment officer of ARK Invest made it a point to buy into some of her biggest laggards on Thursday. Wood added to her stakes in Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE), and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) on Thursday.

  • Palantir Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) had its initial public offering at the end of last year's third quarter, and it's since gone on to become one of the most hotly contested stocks on the market. The company is an early leader in its corner of the data-analytics service industry, but its lofty valuation and somewhat uncertain long-term business outlook raise some complex questions about whether the stock will provide the kind of performance investors are looking for. Keith Noonan: Palantir provides software platforms that make it possible for its customers to gather and analyze huge swaths of information from a wide variety of sources.

  • Why Foot Locker Stock Fell 12% Out of the Gate Today

    The sneaker retailer got hit after reporting earnings. The quarterly review was actually pretty good, but there was one worrisome update.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of five of the global market's fastest-growing stocks, excluding names that are largely showing great growth, because they're still small, and then further pruning the companies that have little chance of ever achieving sustained viability. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) helps businesses of all sorts and sizes build their own e-commerce platform. The company's founders recognized that major online marketplaces like Amazon were difficult to use as a sales venue, so Shopify was built from the ground up with empowerment in mind.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Key Downgrade?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Reporter recalls feeling duped by Elizabeth Holmes as prosecution winds down

    The Fortune Magazine reporter whose cover story helped turn Elizabeth Holmes into a Silicon Valley sensation testified Thursday as to how he ended up feeling like a pawn in the entrepreneur's promotion of what she called a revolutionary blood-testing technology.

  • Apple building a car ‘is a matter of when, not if’: Wedbush’s Dan Ives

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities managing director and senior equity analyst, discusses where he sees Tesla's stock price target topping at, how the new infrastructure bill enables the EV space, Ford's plan for electric vehicles, and expectations for the Apple car.

  • 10 New Stock Picks of Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new stock picks of billionaire Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Stock Picks of Billionaire Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is one of the famous money managers on Wall Street with a diverse portfolio that includes […]

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Pops On Car Report; Nvidia Surges After Earnings; Donald Trump SPAC Falls Amid Probe Call

    The Dow Jones fell even as Apple popped on an EV car report. Nvidia surged. The Trump SPAC fell amid calls for an SEC probe.

  • Amazon credit cards 'stand to benefit' from Visa ban

    Amazon’s decision to ban Visa credit cards on its platform could end up benefiting the retail giant’s own credit cards, a new report said.

  • Alibaba Just Confirmed Investors' Worst Fears

    Alibaba released its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, Nov. 18, and the stock plunged over 10% on the news. While the period did encompass a tumultuous summer for the Chinese economy, some figures did seem to confirm the worst fears over Alibaba's business. The biggest fear I had amid China's regulatory crackdown wasn't necessarily punishing fines or the seizure of Alibaba's business.