Kettle controls Market Size to Grow by 113.44 Mn units, Rise in the consumption of tea across the world to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The kettle controls market is growing at a CAGR of 7.51% and is expected to register an incremental growth of 113.44 million units from 2021 to 2026. The report has analyzed the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kettle Controls Market 2022-2026

Key Highlights

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the kettle controls market: Lee Industries, Legion Industries Inc., Otter Controls Ltd., and Strix Group Plc among others.

The global kettle controls market structure is concentrated in nature.

APAC is expected to have a significant share in the kettle controls market.

Market to observe 6.81% YOY growth in 2022.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast as well as research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The kettle controls market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rise in the consumption of tea across the world due to its health benefits. Tea has strong antioxidant properties because of its flavonoid components such as theaflavins, bisflavanols, and theaflavic acids. These are all potent antioxidant in vitro compounds. When consumed, they will act as free radical scavengers, which remove endogenously generated superoxide, peroxyl, and hydroxyl radicals. Such health benefits have increased the consumption of tea worldwide. The busy lifestyles of most people in both developed and developing countries have increased use of electric kettles to prepare tea. All these factors are increasing the demand for electric kettles. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in focus.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a FREE Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The kettle controls market is concentrated with the presence of a few vendors offering similar products. The competition in this market is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions and the market expansion strategies of vendors. Vendors with better technical and financial resources can develop products, which can make competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched or recover the R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, vendors not only have to develop newer technologies but also should keep abreast of the emerging technologies that could affect their product lines. In addition, the improving economic conditions in the country are spurring the growth of the market, making it attractive for the launch of new products.

Story continues

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Key Segments

The kettle controls market is segmented by type into less regulated and regulated kettle controls. The less regulated segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global kettle controls market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective products in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Regional Growth Analysis

The global kettle controls market is analyzed across five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is the dominating region and is expected to account for 57% of the global market share over the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and Sri Lanka are major producers of tea, which is leading to the high consumption of different varieties of tea in these countries. As a result, the need for temperature-controlled kettles is growing in this region, which is increasing the demand for kettle controls. In addition, the regional market is driven by an increase in the penetration rate of local vendors in developing countries such as China, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. View FREE Sample Report

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the kettle controls market report:

Regional Analysis

Market Player Information

Related Reports

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. View our FREE Sample Report

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC 2022-2026: The programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC is segmented by end-user (process industry, discrete industry, and building automation) and geography (APAC). The process industry is the prime end-user in the market. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2022-2026: The global automatic voltage stabilizer market is segmented by type (single phase automatic voltage stabilizers and three phase automatic voltage stabilizers), application (commercial, industrial, and household), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). View Report Snapshot Here

Table Of Contents:

Kettle Controls Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2022-2026 113.44 million units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Lee Industries, Legion Industries Inc., Otter Controls Ltd., and Strix Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Less regulated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Regulated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Lee Industries

10.4 Legion Industries Inc.

10.5 Otter Controls Ltd.

10.6 Strix Group Plc

11 Appendix

About Us

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Kettle Controls Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kettle-controls-market-size-to-grow-by-113-44-mn-units-rise-in-the-consumption-of-tea-across-the-world-to-drive-growth---technavio-301661476.html

SOURCE Technavio