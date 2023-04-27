Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8.9% year-on-year to $3.35 billion, beating the consensus of $3.30 billion.

Net sales for U.S. refreshment beverages grew 12.7%, U.S. Coffee decreased 1.3%, and International climbed 17.2%.

Gross profit increased 5.7% to $1.7 billion, with the margin at 52%. The operating margin was 17.4%, and operating income for the quarter declined 39.5% to $584 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.34 beat the consensus of $0.33.

The company held $204 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023.

CEO and Chairman Bob Gamgort, said, "Though the at-home coffee category is still cycling through mobility-related changes relative to last year, single serve continues to gain volume share of the U.S. category."

Outlook : Keurig Dr Pepper reaffirmed its FY23 guidance for constant currency net sales growth of 5% and Adjusted EPS growth of 6%-7%.

Price Action: KDP shares traded lower by 5.17% at $33.67 on the last check Thursday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Keurig Dr Pepper Beats On Q1 Aided By Standout Performance In US Refreshment Beverages originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.