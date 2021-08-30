U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.99
    -11.16 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    +0.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,296.60
    -649.76 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.43
    +25.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Keurig Dr Pepper Names Tony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today the appointment of Tony Milikin to the position of Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective Sept. 7, reporting to Chairman & CEO Bob Gamgort. In the role, Milikin will have end-to-end supply chain responsibility for the Company, including manufacturing, procurement, logistics, warehousing and quality, as well as environment, health and safety. He succeeds Fernando Cortes, who is leaving KDP to pursue new opportunities, after 18 years with the Company. He will stay with KDP through Oct. 1 to support the transition.

Milikin joins KDP with more than 30 years of experience in supply chain operations. He was most recently Chief Procurement, Sustainability and Circular Ventures Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev. In that position, his responsibilities included global procurement spend for one of the world's largest brewers, as well as leadership of 70 manufacturing facilities and a robust sustainability agenda.

Prior to Anheuser-Busch InBev, he was Senior Vice President of Supply Chain for Mead Westvaco and Vice President of Procurement and Logistics Operations for Sealy. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University and a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Florida.

Commenting on the announcement, Gamgort shared, "Tony's breadth and depth of experience in building teams and capabilities for future expansion make him an ideal leader to fill this role at this time. He will add incredible value as we move into our next phase of growth at KDP, and we look forward to having him join our Executive Leadership Team. Fernando has been instrumental in integrating and expanding our supply chain capabilities over the past three years and, on behalf of the KDP Leadership Team, I wish him all the best."

KDP Investor Contacts
Tyson Seely
T: 781-418-3352 / tyson.seely@kdrp.com

Steve Alexander
T: 972-673-6769 / steve.alexander@kdrp.com

KDP Media Contact
Katie Gilroy
T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)
(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keurig-dr-pepper-names-tony-milikin-chief-supply-chain-officer-301365501.html

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom shares decline after Q3 sales forecast disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Expectations for Zoom’s fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down what to expect for Zoom’s fiscal Q2 2022 earnings.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Investors in Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) have unfortunately lost 87% over the last three years

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA ) share price has gained some 56% in...

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Meme Stock Cassava Loses $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. extended its slump on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The biotech

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Good Entry Point for Cassava Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. For evidence, look no further than the recent performance of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. The Alzheimer’s disease focused biotech had been one of 2021’s star performers, accruing massive share gains based on the promising data so far for its AD drug candidate simufilam. But over three consecutive sessions last week, shares lost 61% of their value. The downturn began after it became known that a citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a hal

  • We’re very proud to power Affirm and help them as they penetrate Amazon: Marqeta CEO

    Marqeta Founder & CEO Jason Gardner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s first successful quarterly earnings beat that benefited from growing interest in the buy-now-pay-later service, Amazon’s adoption of the buy-now-pay-later payment system, and Square’s effect on Marqeta business.

  • 10 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Home products retailer Williams Sonoma, Deere, and eight other companies announced dividend increases this past week.