Keurig Dr Pepper To Report Third Quarter 2022 Results And Host Conference Call

·2 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022.  The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call.  A replay of the call will be available, beginning October 27, 2022 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until November 10, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 9774358.

Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Investors:

Steve Alexander
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 972-673-6769 / steve.alexander@kdrp.com

Chethan Mallela
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 646-620-8761 / chethan.mallela@kdrp.com

Media:

Katie Gilroy
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)
(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keurig-dr-pepper-to-report-third-quarter-2022-results-and-host-conference-call-301640851.html

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

