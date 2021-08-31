U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.78
    -4.01 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,387.88
    -11.96 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,228.26
    -37.63 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.72
    -5.27 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.52
    -0.69 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    -0.0120 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6800
    -0.2050 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,078.50
    +196.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.05
    +36.46 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,092.08
    -55.93 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Kevala raises $21M to improve tools for managing energy grid infrastructure

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

Kevala, the startup that collects and analyzes energy grid infrastructure data for utility companies, renewable energy providers, EV charging companies, regulators and other energy industry stakeholders, has raised $21 million in a Series A round.

The company says it will use the funds to grow its team from 60 employees to around 100 by the end of 2021 and increase the deployment of its grid analytics tools.

Kevala’s Assessor Platform, its interactive cloud-based grid analytics toolbox, allows a range of energy industry stakeholders to leverage massive quantities of data the company has collected from public sources, as well as from its clients, in order to predict and plan for things like “extreme weather events, renewable energy adoption and increasing demand from vehicle, building and industry electrification,” according to a statement released by the company.

Today, there is a greater range of energy sources and receptors than ever before. There's also more extreme weather conditions, with the latest power outages in New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida being a prime example of ways the current grid system falls short. Visualization software that uses AI to cross reference not only demand on the grid but also other relevant information, like demographics of a specific location, maps of electrical wires and locations of solar panels, is going to be essential for managing it all. Google’s moonshot arm, X, is starting to move into this space via a recent partnership with AES, an electricity distributor. The two will work together to simulate and virtualize AES’s distribution grids in Indiana and Ohio. While Google has big business muscle behind it, Kevala has been working in this space since 2014 and is potentially poised to become an industry leader.

“Kevala has first mover advantage in providing comprehensive big data analytics on grid infrastructure,” said Zulfe Ali, managing partner at C5 Capital, in a statement. C5 Capital’s fund focused on data-driven technologies transforming critical infrastructure, C5 Impact Partners LP, led the Series A round alongside Thin Line Capital. Senior energy sector executives Tom Werner, current chairman and former CEO of SunPower Corp., and Mark Ferron, former California Public Utilities Commissioner, also participated in the round.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with the company as it expands into new markets such as cybersecurity and national security, as well as new geographies outside of the United States,” continued Ali.

Kevala already has nearly the entire country mapped in terms of above-ground distribution infrastructure, and is working on expanding its coverage internationally. The company’s data set, which Kevala founder and CEO Aram Shumavon says is in the terabytes range, is largely sourced from publicly available data. That can mean data that’s observable from satellite imagery or found in building permits that allow the company to see things like where wind turbines are located or where rooftop photovoltaic (PV), or solar powered, systems are.

“We can take all the houses in a localized area, check it against the weather, and see what the energy consumption will be, what do we think the PV production would be for all of the PVs on those rooftops, and you can start to see how investments in different technologies will affect the overall loading and utilization of the grid and begin to better understand how resources could be utilized to drive cost savings, or alternatively, might increase the cost of that infrastructure as a whole,” Shumavon told TechCrunch.

During a walkthrough of Kevala’s dashboard, Shumavon explained how energy industry stakeholders might be able to, say, predict which neighborhood might see an increase in EV ownership based on household income and other demographics data. From there, visualizing the ratio of electricity to rooftop PVs to other renewable energy is helpful in predicting power usage, but Shumavon took it a step further by playing out a scenario of placing a battery in that location.

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

“Could I reduce the cost of the grid in this area by limiting the need for building out new infrastructure in the form of wires, and instead shifting that load to another period of time?” said Shumavon. “And that savings can be also calculated for any investment that might be able to provide a similar service, whether it's a battery or an investment in an energy efficiency measure, or potentially a rooftop PV system or a demand response program where you agree to not charge your car during peak hours.”

That’s just one example of the types of analyses Kevala is performing everyday. The startup also hopes to increase its cybersecurity services to help protect grid infrastructure. Shumavon said one area Kevala is particularly interested in is third-party devices that have the ability to be compromised and potentially used to destabilize the grid. For example, someone with malicious intent might hack into thousands of IoT-connected washing machines and suddenly turn on all of the heating coils in the machine, creating a drastically increased load that can affect both the supply and demand of electricity.

Monitoring a situation like this is usually outside the control of traditional utility control systems, but Shumavon says through overseeing energy use data, Kevala is able to observe anomalies and mitigate them when they happen, as well as plan for attacks on the horizon so stakeholders are ready with an appropriate response. Kevala is also focusing on data privacy.

"We're seeing increasingly large amounts of information about end-use customers become potentially available when they use electricity and how advanced metering infrastructure, like smart meters, can contain very detailed information about when people consume electricity and how much," said Shumavon. "Being able to make sure if those data need to be used by third parties that they're not revealing information that would be considered personally identifiable is another area where we provide service, which is a strong corollary to cybersecurity work. We really see cybersecurity and privacy as two sides of the same coin."

Recommended Stories

  • Support.com stock keeps soaring, as borrow fee for short sales tops 100%

    Shares of Support.com rocketed on heavy volume again on Friday, and have now run up more than fivefold in a little over a week, even as the customer and technical support services company has not released any news.

  • Nearly 900 New Mexicans are applying to grow recreational cannabis

    Nearly 900 New Mexicans are applying to grow recreational cannabis

  • Octane banks $2M for flexible billing software

    Akash Khanolkar and his co-founders met a decade ago at Carnegie Mellon University and since then went off in different directions. In Khanolkar’s case, he ran a cloud consulting business and saw how fast companies like Datadog and Snowflake were coming to market and dealing with Amazon Web Services.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • 35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

    Gainers Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares climbed 43.6% to $2.0535. GSAT shares traded higher following a note sent out by popular Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming Chi-Kuo that the technology giant could partner with Globalstar on bringing low-earth-orbit satellite communications functionality in the highly-anticipated iPhone 13. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares climbed 40.6% to $7.45 on abnormally high volume amid increasing interest in the stock from retail traders. Affirm H

  • Rails Brace for Gridlock After Ida Hammers New Orleans Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida forced Kansas City Southern to shut its main line in Louisiana and has halted exchanges between railroads in New Orleans, which may worsen delays in a U.S. shipping industry that is already stretched thin. Rail stocks fell. Kansas City Southern said it doesn’t know when service will resume on its main Louisiana rail route because crews must wait for flood water to recede before beginning repairs. The railroad operator also shut a line in Mississippi from Gulfport to

  • Owner.com serves up $10.7M so that independent restaurants can get cooking

    Independent restaurants don’t typically have the luxury to create their own online food ordering and delivery capabilities or negotiate for lower rates from legacy ordering platforms like the large restaurant chains do. The Beverly Hills-based company provides a free online ordering, delivery and marketing platform for independent restaurants that puts them on similar playing fields with the big guys. Adam Guild is the company’s 21-year-old co-founder and CEO, a high school dropout and a Thiel Fellow, who originally started by assisting his mother’s dog grooming business that was having difficulties attracting customers.

  • The Fed will surely wimp out and let stagflation take root in the economy, Roubini warns

    Loose money in combination with supply shocks will lead to persistent inflation and sluggish growth.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • The Stock Market Is Falling Because Inflation and Growth Concerns Won’t Go Away

    China’s nonmanufacturing PMI for August moved into contraction territory amid Covid-19 lockdowns and sector-specific regulatory crackdowns.

  • How Beijing’s Scrutiny Could Affect Tencent's Videogame Empire

    China’s Tencent is backing the developers of blockbuster videogames such as “Pokémon Unite” and “League of Legends'.” But Beijing’s crackdown on the industry at home, including when minors can play online games, could affect the company’s global videogame empire. Photo composite: Sharon Shi

  • Ida's aftermath: No power, no flights, scant drinking water

    Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the dispiriting prospect of weeks without electricity in the oppressive, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region's power grid, leaving all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when the electricity would come back on.

  • Biden is caught between political worlds on climate change

    These two things both happened Monday: The Health and Human Services Department unveiled its climate office, and the White House promoted efforts to keep gasoline prices in check.Why it matters: The two moves show how the White House is now operating simultaneously in the old and new world of energy and climate policy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn the new front, the new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity shows how t

  • First Solar vs. Sunrun: Which Renewable Energy Stock Will Shine?

    Renewable energy is booming in the United States. According to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), last year, the consumption of renewable energy in the U.S. was up for the fifth year in a row, and comprised 12% of the total energy consumption in the United States. The U.S. EIA report also states that solar energy comprises 11% of the renewable energy consumption in the United States. According to a Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) report, solar energy has s

  • Thousands face weeks without power in Hurricane Ida’s aftermath

    Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the depressing prospect of weeks without electricity in the stifling, late-summer heat.

  • Have $300? 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In a market where high valuations  are increasingly becoming the norm, finding stocks trading at reasonable prices isn't always easy. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has enjoyed remarkable growth in revenue and share price throughout the pandemic. Pinterest's image search-and-share business model has made it a popular choice with an increasingly broad audience, from everyday consumers looking for inspiration to global brands seeking to expand their customer base through targeted ads.

  • This couple traded their house for an RV and paid off $200,000 in debt — then the money started rolling in

    Their path was unconventional, but it points to a truth that’s hard to dispute: Lowering expenses and increasing income leaves more money to tackle debt.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Business is already strong for these companies, and an infrastructure bill would be another tailwind.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.