Kevin Hart's 650hp 1987 Buick Grand National by Salvaggio Design

·3 min read

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Hart the car guy (and international superstar) visited the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday to see his brand new project for the first time; an '87 Buick Grand National T-Top. It was built by Salvaggio Design and designed by Sean Smith, ensuring the highest quality and attention to detail.

1987 Buick Grand National at 2022 SEMA Show
1987 Buick Grand National at 2022 SEMA Show

Wisconsin-based Dave Salvaggio has worked on numerous projects with Kevin, so they sat down with Smith to create the beautiful Buick. And straight away, the direction was set by its name; Dark Knight.

The subtle Dark Knight theme is apparent in its sinister black exterior, plus the blue and grey interior that echoes the superhero's suit and cape. Bronze accents were inspired by the famous utility belt.

Smith worked with the Salvaggio team to execute the vision with restraint. The front bumper was 3D-printed, incorporating functional ducts to improve the cooling and aerodynamics. The printed bumper was used to mold the carbon fiber bumper. Carbon fiber was also used for the hood, chin spoiler and mirrors as well as details inside the car and under the hood.

The next task was to "tighten" the body lines, giving them crisper contours and reprofiling the doors shut lines to allow everything to flow better.

Smith designed new door handles based on the originals, machined from billet and given carbon fiber inlays. He also reimagining the Grand National badge, creating a modern interpretation.

The bodywork was painted in straight BASF black, offset by the nickel-plate finish on the 19" HRE 501 wheels.

The car sits on a custom Salvaggio frame with DSE X-Gen 595 front suspension, a four-link Panhard rear, and Ultimate Performance coilovers. With its powerful engine, Brembo GT brakes provide the ultimate stopping power and Toyo Proxes R888R tires ensure tremendous grip.

A Cadillac ATS-V 3.6L V6 Twin-turbo engine was swapped into the Grand National by Gearhead Fabrications. Despite the complexity, they retained the eight-speed automatic transmission's functionality and even the ignition key's proximity sensor.

A single-turbo kit was installed along with a custom Magnaflow exhaust, factory intercooler, and a Comp Cams "fuel cam." The software was calibrated with an HP Tuners module to produce a dyno-tested 650hp.

The Dark Knight theme is showcased inside thanks to the work of Gabe's Custom Interiors. Inspired by the Caped Crusader's costume, the seats and door panels were upholstered in dark blue and grey leather. The utility belt bronze was introduced through contrast stitching, pinstripe details, and bronze accents on the cooling vents and billet steering wheel. The door trims are also bronze billet pieces with carbon fiber inlays. The dashboard was 3D printed and fitted with Holley gauges.

ABOUT SALVAGGIO DESIGN

Wisconsin-based Dave Salvaggio was born into an Italian family that has been involved in automotive design, racing, and engineering since 1919. He established his own business in 2003 and currently holds five patents for carbon fiber manufacturing processes. As a car builder, he has been responsible for a string of award-winning SEMA muscle cars since 2006, with a number of vehicles appearing in Hollywood movies.

Throughout his career, Dave has been fortunate to build very special cars for special people with a team that utilizes traditional and modern techniques including CAD design, 3D printing, carbon fiber, and more. Vehicle design is led by Sean Smith. Visit salvaggiodesign.com

Kevin Hart unveils Grand National at SEMA Show 2022.
Kevin Hart unveils Grand National at SEMA Show 2022.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-harts-650hp-1987-buick-grand-national-by-salvaggio-design-301667953.html

SOURCE Salvaggio Design

