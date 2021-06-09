Kevin Hart's Quibi show is getting a second season with Roku

Quibi, the short lived, short-form mobile streaming service famously didn't produce a lot of great content before flaming out last year. However, some of the shows achieved a second life after Quibi sold its catalog to Roku for $100 million, including Kevin Hart's Die Hart. Now, Roku has announced that it has ordered a second season of Die Hart, that will of course be titled Die Harter, Variety has reported.

Roku re-released Die Hart, along with 30 other ex-Quibi "Originals" on May 20th. The show had been picked up for a second season at Quibi in September before the service shut down, so this is technically the second time it has been renewed. Where Quibi had just 710,000 subscriber households at its peak, however, Roku reportedly has a reach of nearly 70 million people in the US alone.

Of the 30 shows released (including The Fugitive, Die Hart, Chrissy’s Court, Dishmantled and the Emmy-winning #FreeRayshawn), Die Hart was the biggest hit, Roku said. However, the company didn't reveal viewing figures for any of the shows, as is typical with streaming services.

The first season of Die Hart (with 10 episodes, each 7-9 minutes long) starred Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett and Jean Reno (casting hasn't been confirmed for the second season). In the first season, Hart played a fictionalized version of himself as an actor who wants to be an action star after being relegated to comic sidekick roles. To achieve his dream, he has to train at an action star school with a deranged leader (John Travolta) in a series of spectacular action sequences.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring an equally hilarious, action-packed second season to the record number of viewers who have watched in recent days,” said Roku head of original scripted programming, Colin Davis. There's no word yet on when the second season will debut.