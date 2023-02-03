Kevin James Kennelley is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TEQUESTA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin James Kennelley is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Oil & Gas Industry.

Dr. Kennelley earned a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma in 1980. He earned a Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering in material sciences in 1985 and graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Metallurgical Engineering and Material Sciences in 1986, both from the University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Kennelley has served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Kennelley & Associates LLC since 2018. He was appointed as the Vice President and Head of Project Excellence with Maersk Oil from 2015 to 2018. He previously served in several positions with BP between 2002 and 2015, including the Vice President of Facilities Technology, the Vice President of Engineering and Technology for Global Projects, a project and engineer director, the Director of Engineering Excellence, and an engineering manager. Dr. Kennelley also worked for Carigali-Triton Operating Company from 2000 to 2002; ARCO Indonesia from 1994 to 2000; ARCO Exploration & Productions Research from 1990 to 1994; and Exxon Production Research from 1986 to 1990.

The doctor was honored to be featured on an episode of the CBS news program, 60 Minutes. He was also presented with the D. Grant Mickle Award from the National Transportation Safety Board and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering Technology (IET).

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-james-kennelley-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301738518.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who