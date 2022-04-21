Kevin O’Leary’s Tax Hive Partners With Kennected For Special Offers on Free LLC and Workshop in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Mr. Wonderful, the well-known entrepreneur and TV personality, is also well known for his ownership in Tax Hive. Tax Hive is built differently than other tax planning and consulting companies.

According to their website, “Tax Hive is a vetted network of licensed service providers specializing in helping small businesses optimize their business structure. Our network of experts constantly monitors the ever-changing rules of the tax game and then meets your unique needs while helping you manage tax risk, control costs, and reap maximum benefit to keep dollars in your business.”

Tax Hive Private event with Kennected featuring live zoom meeting with Mr. Wonderful

Tax Hive is coordinating with Kennected to offer a Free LLC to Kennected customers. Existing Kennected customers need only to click the link inside the software tool, via app.cloudkennect.com to receive the offer by clicking the Tax Hive button when they are logged in.

Tax Hive is a natural partner for Kennected as both organizations are built to empower entrepreneurs and simplify their lives by creating value. One in the form of tax prep and savings, and the other through automating lead generation.

Mr. Wonderful had this to say about why he loves Tax Hive and is involved from an ownership perspective: “I am excited to partner and invest in Tax Hive because I know small businesses are the backbone of our economy. I’m an advocate for small businesses and their voice, and I believe small business owners should have the same tax advantages that big businesses have but at an affordable price. It has been, after all, my use of professionals who understand the tax code and the opportunities that have been a key factor in my business growth and success. Tax Hive is the best source you can turn to.”

CMO at Kennected, Stephen Twomey had this to say about the partnership, “Kennected could not be more pleased to partner with the amazing people at Tax Hive. They are hard-working, creative, and offer so much value to their customers. Tax Hive’s mission aligns with Kennected’s to empower entrepreneurs and sales organizations to save time and simplify opportunities. Tax Hive is a great resource to relieve entrepreneurs from the worry about tax code and tax prep.”

Mr. Wonderful will speak via video conference at a June 21-23 event in Indianapolis, Indiana. He will be the keynote speaker. Other speakers include Kennected CEO Devin Johnson, who at 25 years of age has grown Kennected to the top 11% of the INC 5000 list and shows no signs of slowing down. Anyone interested in attending the event that is not a Tax Hive, or Kennected customer can purchase tickets for $200, or sign up for one of these amazing companies’ services and receive a complimentary ticket.

Attendees will enjoy a walk through the Kennected headquarters in downtown Indianapolis. Kennected will also be offering stations during the open house time, that provide additional value to the attendees. These stations can range from professional headshots to helping attendees get comfortable on camera and leveraging the latest technology in video marketing during sales prospecting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuEBP7CGhyg

With limited seating available, customers are encouraged to register with the link above.

Kennected

Devin Johnson

(317) 623-4343

201 S Capitol Ave Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46225

